The Sun Thunder Kentucky Derby odds 2023 sees this season’s Blue Grass Stakes 4th at 30/1 to win the Churchill Downs race with the best US horse racing betting sites. He’ll be trying to give trainer Kenneth G. McPeek his first winner in the Kentucky Derby.



Sun Thunder Kentucky Derby Odds



Sun Thunder will come into Saturday’s Kentucky Derby having run fourth behind Tapit Trice in the Grade 1 Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland last time out.

The Kenneth McPeek runner was beaten 6 1/2 lengths that day so will have some ground to make up with the Todd Pletcher runner, plus has also been beaten by other leading Kentucky Derby runners – Angel Of Empire and Kingsbarns this year.

Despite having run well in his last four graded races, the sole win for Sun Thunder came in a Maiden Special Weight at Oaklawn Park on New Year’s Eve 2022.

Post Positions: You can see the full 20 Kentucky Derby runners and their post positions here.

Sun Thunder Career Stats

Age: 3

Runs: 6

Wins: 1

Total Career Winnings: $247, 500

Trainer: Kenneth G. McPeek

Jockey: Brian Joseph Hernandez Jr

Last Race: 4th Blue Grass Stakes (G1), April 8, 2023 (Keeneland)

Note: Odds are subject to change

When is the Kentucky Derby 2023?



The 2023 Kentucky Derby will be run on Saturday May 6 at Churchill Downs racetrack.

📅Time/Date: 6:57pm, Saturday May 6, 2023

🏇Racecourse: Churchill Downs

💰 Purse/Winner: $3m / £1,860,000

📺 TV: NBC and Peacock

🎲 Kentucky Derby Odds: Forte 3/1 | Tapit Trice 5/1 | Angel Of Empire 8/1

Kentucky Derby Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Kentucky Derby odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

Forte @ 3/1

Tapit Trice @ 5/1

Angel Of Empire @ 8/1

Derma Sotogake @ 10/1

Kingsbarns @ 10/1

Practical Move @ 10/1

Two Phil’s @ 12/1

Verifying @ 15/1

Mage @ 15/1

Raise Cain @ 15/1

Rocket Can @ 15/1

Jace’s Road @ 15/1

Skinner @ 20/1

Confidence Game @ 20/1

Hit Show @ 30/1

Lord Miles @ 30/1

Disarm @ 30/1

Sun Thunder @ 30/1

Continuar @ 50/1

Reincarnate @ 50/1

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

WATCH: Sun Thunder Running 4th In The Blue Grass Stakes Last Time Out



