Angel Of Empire Kentucky Derby Odds 2023: Arkansas Derby Winner Popular In The Betting

Andy Newton
The Angel Of Empire Kentucky Derby odds 2023 sees this Brad H.Cox runner, who won the Arkansas Derby, at 10/1 to win the Churchill Downs race with the best US horse racing betting sites. Can Cox follow-up his win in 2021 with Mandaloun?

Angel Of Empire Kentucky Derby Odds

ANGEL OF EMPIRE will be looking to give trainer Brad H.Cox his second Kentucky Derby success in the May 6 race at Churchill Downs this year.

This improving Classic Empire colt has won four of his six starts and amassed just over $1m in total prize money in the process.

The last of those wins came in the Grade 1 Arkansas Derby at Oaklawn Park on April 1 this year (watch below) and before that was a nice winner of the Risen Star S at Fair Grounds in February.

The Cox barn won the Kentucky Derby for the first time in 2021 with Mandaloun so will be hoping to add their second success in the big Churchill Downs race in the last three runnings. Flavien Prat rode the horse last time out.

Angel Of Empire Career Stats

  • Age: 3
  • Runs: 6
  • Wins: 4
  • Total Career Winnings: $1,069,375
  • Trainer: Brad H.Cox
  • Last Race: 1st Arkansas Derby (G1), April 1, 2023 (Oaklawn Park)

When is the Kentucky Derby 2023?

The 2023 Kentucky Derby will be run on Saturday May 6 at Churchill Downs racetrack.

📅Time/Date: 6:57pm, Saturday May 6, 2023
🏇Racecourse: Churchill Downs
💰 Purse/Winner: $3m / £1,860,000
📺 TV: NBC and Peacock
🎲 Kentucky Derby Odds: Forte 5/2 | Tapit Trice 6/1 | Angel Of Empire 10/1

Kentucky Derby Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Kentucky Derby odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

  • Forte @ 5/2
  • Tapit Trice @ 6/1
  • Angel Of Empire @ 10/1
  • Derma Sotogake @ 10/1
  • Kingsbarns @ 10/1
  • Practical Move @ 10/1
  • Verifying @ 14/1
  • Mandarin Hero @ 16/1
  • Two Phils @ 20/1
  • Mage @ 20/1
  • Hit Show @ 25/1
  • Lord Mile @ 25/1
  • Skinner @ 33/1
  • Confidence Game @ 33/1

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

WATCH: Angel Of Empire Winning The 2023 Arkansas Derby

