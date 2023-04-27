Horse racing fans are all talking about the Todd Pletcher Kentucky Derby runners ahead of the 149th renewal of the Run for the Roses. Why? Because the two-time winner of the race has three of the first five in the betting.



Todd Pletcher Has Three Leading Kentucky Derby Fancies



If the betting is to be proved right, then the 2023 Kentucky Derby is Todd Pletcher’s to lose.

The Texas-born two-time Kentucky Derby trainer not only has the hot favorite Forte, but also the likely second in the betting Tapit Trice, plus the unbeaten Kingsbarns, who was last seen winning the Louisiana Derby in March.

Todd Pletcher Is +120 To Win The 2023 Kentucky Derby with ANY Horse



The best US sportsbooks are, therefore, taking no chances pricing Todd Pletcher up to win the Kentucky Derby (with any horse).

He’s on offer a @ +120 to win the 2023 running, or you can bet against the trainer @ -150 – both with BetOnline.

This means you can couple up Forte, Tapit Trice and Kingsbarns and have all three running for you @ +120, or if you think Pletcher WON’T bag his third Kentucky Derby win you can have ALL the other runners on your side @ -150.

It’s a different way of having a bet on the 2023 Kentucky Derby, but a wager that will certainly appeal to many.

Todd Pletcher To Win The 2023 Kentucky Derby With ANY Horse

No @ -150

Yes @ +120

Todd Pletcher Kentucky Derby Runners 2023



Forte: The betting points to this Todd Pletcher-trained 3 year-old being the one all the others have to beat. This Violence colt has won all of his last 5 races, with four of those coming in top Grade 1 races too. The most recent of those wins for Forte was in the Florida Derby – a race that 5 of the last 16 Kentucky Derby winners have also won (watch below)

Tapit Trice: If Forte can’t justify his position as the Kentucky Derby favorite, then Todd Pletcher has a solid alternative in Tapit Trice. The 3 year-old won the Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland last time out – beating Verifying by a neck. The Tapit colt is 3-from-3 this year and has won 4 of his 5 overall career starts. (watch below)

Kingsbarns: The third of the ‘Pletcher Picks’ is Kingsbarns – the winner of this season’s Grade 2 Louisiana Derby (watch below) – and a horse that is still to lose a race. The Uncle Mo colt is 3-from-3 from his opening runs, so there should be more to come. The Churchill Downs race is another step up, but he’s a horse that is taking his racing well and fully deserves his chance in the race. It would be no surprise if he’s in the money.

Major Dude: Oh, and there’s a fourth possible Kentucky Derby runner for Pletcher too – Major Dude, who last ran in the Jeff Ruby Steaks (2nd) – race that last year’s hero Rich Strike was third in, so if he does get into the final 20 runners, anything is possible. He’s won 3 of his 9 career starts, but his only venture into a Grade 1 saw him run down the field in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf.

Todd Pletcher Looking for His Third Kentucky Derby Win



The Todd Pletcher team fired in their first Kentucky Derby winner in 2010 with Super Saver. However, before that success the yard were 0-from-24 in the race.

They’ve since added another Kentucky Derby win, when Always Dreaming won in 2017. The horse also won the Florida Derby that year before heading to Churchill Downs glory – which is a further plus for Pletcher’s Forte, who is trying to repeat the feat.

Kentucky Derby Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Kentucky Derby odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

Forte @ 5/2

Tapit Trice @ 6/1

Angel Of Empire @ 10/1

Derma Sotogake @ 10/1

Kingsbarns @ 10/1

Practical Move @ 10/1

Verifying @ 14/1

Mandarin Hero @ 16/1

Two Phil’s @ 20/1

Mage @ 20/1

Hit Show @ 25/1

Lord Miles @ 25/1

Skinner @ 33/1

Confidence Game @ 33/1

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

