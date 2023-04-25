The Verifying Kentucky Derby odds 2023 sees this Brad H. Cox runner, at 14/1 to win the Churchill Downs race with the best US horse racing betting sites. Can the recent Brad Cox Barn follow up their win in 2021.



Verifying Kentucky Derby Odds



Verifying has won 54 Kentucky Derby points ahead of the May 6 race at Churchill Downs.

These were obtained after running a fair four in the Rebel Stakes at Oaklawn back in February, while last time out this Justify colt was a close second in the Grade 1 Toyota Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland (watch below).

This Brad H.Cox horse has only had 6 career runs – winning 2 of them, but that last effort when a close second to another Kentucky Derby fancy Tapit Trice in the Blue Grass was a big effort.

The pair pulled well clear of the others that day to suggest the form is solid and it was only in the dying strides that the Pletcher horse got the better of Verifying in a ding-dong battle up the stretch.

If Verifying can win the 2023 Kentucky Derby he’ll be the second winner in the race for trainer Brad H.Cox, after winning the Run for the Roses in 2021 with Mandaloun.

Verifying Career Stats

Age: 3

Runs: 6

Wins: 2

Total Career Winnings: $489,900

Trainer: Brad H. Cox

Last Race: 2nd Toyota Blue Grass Stakes (G1), April 8, 2023 (Keeneland)

Note: Odds are subject to change

When is the Kentucky Derby 2023?



The 2023 Kentucky Derby will be run on Saturday May 6 at Churchill Downs racetrack.

📅Time/Date: 6:57pm, Saturday May 6, 2023

🏇Racecourse: Churchill Downs

💰 Purse/Winner: $3m / £1,860,000

📺 TV: NBC and Peacock

🎲 Kentucky Derby Odds: Forte 5/2 | Tapit Trice 6/1 | Angel Of Empire 10/1

Kentucky Derby Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Kentucky Derby odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

Forte @ 5/2

Tapit Trice @ 6/1

Angel Of Empire @ 10/1

Derma Sotogake @ 10/1

Kingsbarns @ 10/1

Practical Move @ 10/1

Verifying @ 14/1

Mandarin Hero @ 16/1

Two Phil’s @ 20/1

Mage @ 20/1

Hit Show @ 25/1

Lord Miles @ 25/1

Skinner @ 33/1

Confidence Game @ 33/1

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

WATCH: Verifying Running Second In The Toyota Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland



