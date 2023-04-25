The Hit Show Kentucky Derby odds 2023 sees this season’s Wood Memorial Stakes runner-up 25/1 to win the Churchill Downs race with the best US horse racing betting sites.



Hit Show Kentucky Derby Odds



Hit Show will head to the 2023 Kentucky Derby on May 6 at Churchill Downs after running a gutsy second in the Wood Memorial Stakes at Aqueduct last time out.

That recent narrow defeat saw this Brad H. Cox runner go down in a bobbing three-way finish with Lord Miles the horse winning that day, who he could meet again in the Kentucky Derby.

Prior to that silver medal, this 3 year-old was a nice winner of the Withers Stakes at Aqueduct in February and from his 5 career starts has won three, so knows how to get his head in front.

He’ll be looking to give the Brad H. Cox barn their second Kentucky Derby winner after winning the Run for the Roses in 2021.

Hit Show Career Stats

Age: 3

Runs: 5

Wins: 3

Total Career Winnings: $404,375

Trainer: Brad H.Cox

Last Race: 2nd Wood Memorial (G2), April 8, 2023 (Aqueduct)

Bet on Hit Show for the 2023 Kentucky Derby at 25/1 – you can support him here and get the best US sportsbooks offers.

Note: Odds are subject to change

When is the Kentucky Derby 2023?



The 2023 Kentucky Derby will be run on Saturday May 6 at Churchill Downs racetrack.

📅Time/Date: 6:57pm, Saturday May 6, 2023

🏇Racecourse: Churchill Downs

💰 Purse/Winner: $3m / £1,860,000

📺 TV: NBC and Peacock

🎲 Kentucky Derby Odds: Forte 5/2 | Tapit Trice 6/1 | Angel Of Empire 10/1

Kentucky Derby Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Kentucky Derby odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

Forte @ 5/2

Tapit Trice @ 6/1

Angel Of Empire @ 10/1

Derma Sotogake @ 10/1

Kingsbarns @ 10/1

Practical Move @ 10/1

Verifying @ 14/1

Mandarin Hero @ 16/1

Two Phil’s @ 20/1

Mage @ 20/1

Hit Show @ 25/1

Lord Miles @ 25/1

Skinner @ 33/1

Confidence Game @ 33/1

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

WATCH: Hit Show Running Second in the Wood Memorial



