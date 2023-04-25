Horse Racing

Skinner Kentucky Derby Odds 2023: Santa Anita Derby Third Heading To Churchill Downs

The Skinner Kentucky Derby odds 2023 sees this season’s Santa Anita Derby third at 33/1 to win the Churchill Downs race with the best US horse racing betting sites. He’ll be trying to give trainer John Shirreffs his second win in the race.

Skinner Kentucky Derby Odds

Skinner was last seen going down in third in a tight finish in the Santa Anita Derby, behind Practical Move and Mandarin Hero, so will head to the 2023 Kentucky Derby on May 6 at Churchill Downs with a live outsiders chance.

This John A. Shirreffs horse has had six career runs – winning just the once – but has hit the top three in four of those outings.

Prior to that Santa Anita bronze medal, Skinner was third in the San Felipe Stakes and last year ran 6th in the American Pharoah Stakes and 3rd in the Del Mar Futurity Stakes.

He’s probably got a small bit to find, but after that last effort is closely matched with two that are ahead of him in the betting and after last year’s shock Kentucky Derby winner, Rich Strike, anything is possible.

He’ll be looking to give trainer John A. Shirreffs his second Kentucky Derby win after winning the Run for the Roses in 2005 with Giacomo.

Skinner Career Stats

  • Age: 3
  • Runs: 6
  • Wins: 1
  • Total Career Winnings: $216,300
  • Trainer:  John A. Shirreffs
  • Last Race: 3rd RUNHAPPY Santa Anita Derby (G1), April 8, 2023 (Santa Anita)

When is the Kentucky Derby 2023?

The 2023 Kentucky Derby will be run on Saturday May 6 at Churchill Downs racetrack.

📅Time/Date: 6:57pm, Saturday May 6, 2023
🏇Racecourse: Churchill Downs
💰 Purse/Winner: $3m / £1,860,000
📺 TV: NBC and Peacock
🎲 Kentucky Derby Odds: Forte 5/2 | Tapit Trice 6/1 | Angel Of Empire 10/1

Kentucky Derby Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Kentucky Derby odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

  • Forte @ 5/2
  • Tapit Trice @ 6/1
  • Angel Of Empire @ 10/1
  • Derma Sotogake @ 10/1
  • Kingsbarns @ 10/1
  • Practical Move @ 10/1
  • Verifying @ 14/1
  • Mandarin Hero @ 16/1
  • Two Phil’s @ 20/1
  • Mage @ 20/1
  • Hit Show @ 25/1
  • Lord Miles @ 25/1
  • Skinner @ 33/1
  • Confidence Game @ 33/1

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

WATCH: Skinner Running a Close Third In The Santa Anita Derby

