The Reincarnate Kentucky Derby odds 2023 sees this season’s Arkansas Derby 3rd at 50/1 to win the Churchill Downs race with the best US horse racing betting sites. He’ll be looking to give trainer Tim Yakteen his first Kentucky Derby win.



Reincarnate Kentucky Derby Odds



Reincarnate will be looking to come back from the dead after two runs without a win but saying that these were still fair efforts.

This Tim Yakteen runner took bronze medals in both the Rebel Stakes and Arkansas Derby at Oaklawn Park and prior to that won the Sham Stakes at Santa Anita (see below).

The horse will be looking to give his trainer his first win in the Run for the Roses, and will have plenty of experience in the saddle with the three-time Kentucky Derby winning jockey John R. Velazquez doing the steering.

Post Positions: You can see the full 20 Kentucky Derby runners and their post positions here.

Reincarnate Career Stats

Age: 3

Runs: 7

Wins: 2

Total Career Winnings: $345, 650

Trainer: Tim Yakteen

Jockey: John R. Velazquez

Last Race: 3rd Arkansas Derby (G1), April 1, 2023 (Oaklawn Park)

Note: Odds are subject to change

When is the Kentucky Derby 2023?



The 2023 Kentucky Derby will be run on Saturday May 6 at Churchill Downs racetrack.

📅Time/Date: 6:57pm, Saturday May 6, 2023

🏇Racecourse: Churchill Downs

💰 Purse/Winner: $3m / £1,860,000

📺 TV: NBC and Peacock

🎲 Kentucky Derby Odds: Forte 3/1 | Tapit Trice 5/1 | Angel Of Empire 8/1

Kentucky Derby Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Kentucky Derby odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

Forte @ 3/1

Tapit Trice @ 5/1

Angel Of Empire @ 8/1

Derma Sotogake @ 10/1

Kingsbarns @ 10/1

Practical Move @ 10/1

Two Phil’s @ 12/1

Verifying @ 15/1

Mage @ 15/1

Raise Cain @ 15/1

Rocket Can @ 15/1

Jace’s Road @ 15/1

Skinner @ 20/1

Confidence Game @ 20/1

Hit Show @ 30/1

Lord Miles @ 30/1

Disarm @ 30/1

Sun Thunder @ 30/1

Continuar @ 50/1

Reincarnate @ 50/1

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

WATCH: Reincarnate Winning The Sham Stakes This Season



