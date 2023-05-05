The King Russell Kentucky Derby odds 2023 sees this season’s Arkansas runner-up 50/1 to win the Churchill Downs race with the best US horse racing betting sites. He was last seen running second to Angel Of Empire at Oaklawn Park.
Bet On 2023 Kentucky Derby with the Best Sports Betting Sites
|1.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
EXCLUSIVE: Up to $2,500 In Free Bets
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|3.
|
150% Welcome Bonus Up To $300
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|4.
|
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|5.
|
$750 In Free Bets Available Today
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
- BetOnline – Horse racing site for Kentucky Derby betting & $1,000 free bet
- BetUS – Joining bonus (up to $2,500) and horse racing odds for the 2023 Kentucky Derby
- BetNow – Sign-up with a 150% welcome bonus up to $300 for Kentucky Derby
- MyBookie – Leading reputation for quality and horse racing odds ahead of the Kentucky Derby
- Everygame – Popular sports betting site with $750 welcome bonus for new players
King Russell Kentucky Derby Odds
The Ron Moquett-trained King Russell made the final 20 after there were three scratched Kentucky Derby horses on Friday – meaning the third reserve will line-up in the 149th running of the Run for the Roses.
He was last seen running second – albeit beaten just over 4 lengths – in the Arkansas Derby to Angel Of Empire, who also runs (watch below).
Therefore, he’s got some ground to make up with that Brad Cox runner, but stayed on well and with just 6 career runs might have more to come.
He’ll be coming out of gate 20 – which was the winning post position of last year’ hero Rich Strike – can lightning ‘strike’ twice?
Post Positions: You can see the full 20 Kentucky Derby runners and their post positions here.
Mage Career Stats
- Age: 3
- Runs: 6
- Wins: 1
- Total Career Winnings: $322,350
- Trainer: Ron Moquett
- Jockey: Rafael Bejarano
- Last Race: 2nd Arkansas Derby (G1), April 1, 2023 (Oaklawn Park)
Bet on King Russell for the 2023 Kentucky Derby at 50/1 – you can support him here and get the best US sportsbooks offers.
Note: Odds are subject to change
When is the Kentucky Derby 2023?
The 2023 Kentucky Derby will be run on Saturday May 6 at Churchill Downs racetrack.
📅Time/Date: 6:57pm, Saturday May 6, 2023
🏇Racecourse: Churchill Downs
💰 Purse/Winner: $3m / £1,860,000
📺 TV: NBC and Peacock
🎲 Kentucky Derby Odds: Forte 3/1 | Tapit Trice 5/1 | Angel Of Empire 8/1
Kentucky Derby Betting Odds
See the latest 2023 Kentucky Derby odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.
- Forte @ 3/1
- Tapit Trice @ 5/1
- Angel Of Empire @ 8/1
- Derma Sotogake @ 10/1
- Kingsbarns @ 12/1
- Two Phil’s @ 12/1
- Verifying @ 15/1
- Mage @ 15/1
- Skinner @ 20/1
- Mandarin Hero @ 20/1
- Confidence Game @ 20/1
- Hit Show @ 30/1
- Cyclone Mischief @ 30/1
- Disarm @ 30/1
- Rocket Can @ 30/1
- Jace’s Road @ 50/1
- Sun Thunder @ 50/1
- Raise Cain @ 50/1
- King Russell @ 50/1
- Reincarnate @ 50/1
Note: Others on request and odds subject to change
RELATED: 2023 Kentucky Derby Runners: Forte Tops The Betting For Churchill Downs Race
WATCH: King Russell Running Second in the Arkansas Derby
Horse Racing Related Content
- Horse Racing Betting Guide – Best Sites, Odds & Tips
- The Latest Kentucky Derby Odds 2023 – Compare the Best Odds
- Kentucky Derby Betting 2023 – Best Betting Sites & Racebooks
- Breeders’ Cup Betting Sites & Racebooks 2023
- 2023 Preakness Stakes Betting Guide – Best Sites, Markets & Tips
- Best Horse Racing Betting Apps in USA
- Best Live Sports Betting Sites in the USA 2023 – Compare Live Betting Sportsbooks
- Best Sports Betting Apps USA 2023 – Get $1,000 in Free Bets
- Best Offshore Gambling Sites 2023 – Get Up To $5,000 in Free Bets
- Best New Sports Betting Sites – New Sportsbooks in USA for 2023