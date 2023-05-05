Horse Racing

King Russell Kentucky Derby Odds 2023: Arkansas Derby Second Makes The Race

Andy Newton
king russell

The King Russell Kentucky Derby odds 2023 sees this season’s Arkansas runner-up 50/1 to win the Churchill Downs race with the best US horse racing betting sites. He was last seen running second to Angel Of Empire at Oaklawn Park.

King Russell Kentucky Derby Odds

The Ron Moquett-trained King Russell made the final 20 after there were three scratched Kentucky Derby horses on Friday – meaning the third reserve will line-up in the 149th running of the Run for the Roses.

He was last seen running second – albeit beaten just over 4 lengths – in the Arkansas Derby to Angel Of Empire, who also runs (watch below).

Therefore, he’s got some ground to make up with that Brad Cox runner, but stayed on well and with just 6 career runs might have more to come.

He’ll be coming out of gate 20 – which was the winning post position of last year’ hero Rich Strike – can lightning ‘strike’ twice?

Post Positions: You can see the full 20 Kentucky Derby runners and their post positions here.

Mage Career Stats

  • Age: 3
  • Runs: 6
  • Wins: 1
  • Total Career Winnings: $322,350
  • Trainer: Ron Moquett
  • Jockey: Rafael Bejarano
  • Last Race: 2nd Arkansas Derby (G1), April 1, 2023 (Oaklawn Park)

Bet on King Russell for the 2023 Kentucky Derby at 50/1 – you can support him here and get the best US sportsbooks offers.

Note: Odds are subject to change

When is the Kentucky Derby 2023?

The 2023 Kentucky Derby will be run on Saturday May 6 at Churchill Downs racetrack.

📅Time/Date: 6:57pm, Saturday May 6, 2023
🏇Racecourse: Churchill Downs
💰 Purse/Winner: $3m / £1,860,000
📺 TV: NBC and Peacock
🎲 Kentucky Derby Odds: Forte 3/1 | Tapit Trice 5/1 | Angel Of Empire 8/1

Kentucky Derby Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Kentucky Derby odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

RELATED: 2023 Kentucky Derby Runners: Forte Tops The Betting For Churchill Downs Race

WATCH: King Russell Running Second in the Arkansas Derby

Arrow to top