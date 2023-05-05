The King Russell Kentucky Derby odds 2023 sees this season’s Arkansas runner-up 50/1 to win the Churchill Downs race with the best US horse racing betting sites. He was last seen running second to Angel Of Empire at Oaklawn Park.



King Russell Kentucky Derby Odds



The Ron Moquett-trained King Russell made the final 20 after there were three scratched Kentucky Derby horses on Friday – meaning the third reserve will line-up in the 149th running of the Run for the Roses.

He was last seen running second – albeit beaten just over 4 lengths – in the Arkansas Derby to Angel Of Empire, who also runs (watch below).

Therefore, he’s got some ground to make up with that Brad Cox runner, but stayed on well and with just 6 career runs might have more to come.

He’ll be coming out of gate 20 – which was the winning post position of last year’ hero Rich Strike – can lightning ‘strike’ twice?

Post Positions: You can see the full 20 Kentucky Derby runners and their post positions here.

Mage Career Stats

Age: 3

Runs: 6

Wins: 1

Total Career Winnings: $322,350

Trainer: Ron Moquett

Jockey: Rafael Bejarano

Last Race: 2nd Arkansas Derby (G1), April 1, 2023 (Oaklawn Park)

Note: Odds are subject to change

When is the Kentucky Derby 2023?



The 2023 Kentucky Derby will be run on Saturday May 6 at Churchill Downs racetrack.

📅Time/Date: 6:57pm, Saturday May 6, 2023

🏇Racecourse: Churchill Downs

💰 Purse/Winner: $3m / £1,860,000

📺 TV: NBC and Peacock

🎲 Kentucky Derby Odds: Forte 3/1 | Tapit Trice 5/1 | Angel Of Empire 8/1

Kentucky Derby Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Kentucky Derby odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

WATCH: King Russell Running Second in the Arkansas Derby



