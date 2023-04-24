The Practical Move Kentucky Derby odds 2023 sees this Tim Yakteen runner, who won the Santa Anita Derby, at 10/1 to win the Churchill Downs race with the best US horse racing betting sites. Can the Tim Yakteen barn win the famous race for the first time?



Practical Move Kentucky Derby Odds



PRACTICAL MOVE will be hoping to give trainer Tim Yakteen his first Kentucky Derby success in the May 6 race at Churchill Downs.

This 3 year-old colt heads in the race having won his last three – the first of these trio of wins was in the Grade 2 Los Alamitos Futurity in December and then returned this year to take the San Felipe Stakes and most recently the Grade 1 RUNHAPPY Santa Anita Derby on April 8 (watch below).

The horse has now won 4 of his 7 career starts and won $884k in total prize money. This will also be having his first run at Churchill Downs and jockey Ramon A. Vazquez is his regular pilot – having won on him the last three times.

Practical Move Career Stats

Age: 3

Runs: 7

Wins: 4

Total Career Winnings: $884,200

Trainer: Tim Yakteen

Last Race: 1st RUNHAPPY Santa Anita Derby (G1), April 8, 2023 (Santa Anita)

Bet on Practical Move for the 2023 Kentucky Derby at 10/1 – you can support him here and get the best US sportsbooks offers.

Note: Odds are subject to change

When is the Kentucky Derby 2023?



The 2023 Kentucky Derby will be run on Saturday May 6 at Churchill Downs racetrack.

📅Time/Date: 6:57pm, Saturday May 6, 2023

🏇Racecourse: Churchill Downs

💰 Purse/Winner: $3m / £1,860,000

📺 TV: NBC and Peacock

🎲 Kentucky Derby Odds: Forte 5/2 | Tapit Trice 6/1 | Angel Of Empire 10/1

Kentucky Derby Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Kentucky Derby odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

Forte @ 5/2

Tapit Trice @ 6/1

Angel Of Empire @ 10/1

Derma Sotogake @ 10/1

Kingsbarns @ 10/1

Practical Move @ 10/1

Verifying @ 14/1

Mandarin Hero @ 16/1

Two Phils @ 20/1

Mage @ 20/1

Hit Show @ 25/1

Lord Mile @ 25/1

Skinner @ 33/1

Confidence Game @ 33/1

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

WATCH: Practical Move Winning The 2023 RUNHAPPY Santa Anita Derby



