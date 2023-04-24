The Tapit Trice Kentucky Derby odds 2023 sees the Todd Pletcher-trained 3 year-old gray as the general second favorite for the Churchill Downs race at 6/1 with the best US horse racing betting sites.



Tapit Trice Kentucky Derby Odds



TAPIT TRICE is the current Kentucky Derby second favorite ahead of Forte for the May 6 race at Churchill Downs.

With the first two in the betting housed at the Todd Pletcher barn, then the two-time Kentucky Derby-winning trainer has a very strong hand for the 2023 renewal.

This striking gray was last seen winning the Grade 1 Toyota Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland on April 8 this year and prior to that won well int he Tampa Bay Derby – you can watch both races below.

Tapit Trice will now head into the Kentucky Derby having won four of his five starts and been ridden by jockey Luis Saez the last twice. This will be his first run at Churchill Downs.

Tapit Trice Career Stats

Age: 3

Runs: 5

Wins: 4

Total Career Winnings: $883,650

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Last Race: 1st Toyota Blue Grass Stakes (G1), April 8, 2023 (Keeneland)

Note: Odds are subject to change

When is the Kentucky Derby 2023?



The 2023 Kentucky Derby will be run on Saturday May 6 at Churchill Downs racetrack.

📅Time/Date: 6:57pm, Saturday May 6, 2023

🏇Racecourse: Churchill Downs

💰 Purse/Winner: $3m / £1,860,000

📺 TV: NBC and Peacock

🎲 Kentucky Derby Odds: Forte 5/2 | Tapit Trice 6/1 | Angel Of Empire 8/1

Kentucky Derby Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Kentucky Derby odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

Forte @ 5/2

Tapit Trice @ 6/1

Angel Of Empire @ 8/1

Derma Sotogake @ 10/1

Kingsbarns @ 10/1

Practical Move @ 10/1

Verifying @ 14/1

Mandarin Hero @ 16/1

Two Phils @ 20/1

Mage @ 20/1

Hit Show @ 25/1

Lord Mile @ 25/1

Skinner @ 33/1

Confidence Game @ 33/1

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

WATCH: Tapit Trice Winning The Toyota Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland



WATCH: Tapit Trice Winning The Tampa Bay Derby



