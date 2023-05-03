The Continuar Kentucky Derby odds 2023 sees this season’s UAE Derby 3rd at 50/1 to win the Churchill Downs race with the best US horse racing betting sites. He’ll be trying to create a big chunk of Kentucky Derby history by being the first Japanese winner to land the Run for the Roses.



Continuar Kentucky Derby Odds



2023 Kentucky Derby runner that is looking to create some history by being the first winner from Japan to win the Run for the Roses.

Continuar has only had 5 career runs but has won two of those and most recently run 5th in the Saudi Derby and last time was third to his fellow countryman Derma Sotogake.

He’s got 10 lengths to find with that horse based on that running, so it’s no shock to see him priced as one of the outsiders here – but don’t forget, last year the race produced a 80/1 surprise winner.

Post Positions: You can see the full 20 Kentucky Derby runners and their post positions here.

Continuar Career Stats

Age: 3

Runs: 5

Wins: 2

Total Career Winnings: $337, 889

Trainer: Yoshito Yahagi

Jockey: Ryusei Sakai

Last Race: 3rd UAE Derby (G2), March 25, 2023 (Meydan)

Note: Odds are subject to change

When is the Kentucky Derby 2023?



The 2023 Kentucky Derby will be run on Saturday May 6 at Churchill Downs racetrack.

📅Time/Date: 6:57pm, Saturday May 6, 2023

🏇Racecourse: Churchill Downs

💰 Purse/Winner: $3m / £1,860,000

📺 TV: NBC and Peacock

🎲 Kentucky Derby Odds: Forte 3/1 | Tapit Trice 5/1 | Angel Of Empire 8/1

Kentucky Derby Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Kentucky Derby odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

Forte @ 3/1

Tapit Trice @ 5/1

Angel Of Empire @ 8/1

Derma Sotogake @ 10/1

Kingsbarns @ 10/1

Practical Move @ 10/1

Two Phil’s @ 12/1

Verifying @ 15/1

Mage @ 15/1

Raise Cain @ 15/1

Rocket Can @ 15/1

Jace’s Road @ 15/1

Skinner @ 20/1

Confidence Game @ 20/1

Hit Show @ 30/1

Lord Miles @ 30/1

Disarm @ 30/1

Sun Thunder @ 30/1

Continuar @ 50/1

Reincarnate @ 50/1

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

WATCH: Continuar Running Third In The 2023 UAE Derby



