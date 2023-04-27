Editorial

Trainer Todd Pletcher Is +120 To Win The 2023 Kentucky Derby With ANY Horse

Author image
Andy Newton
Twitter
Sports Editor
5 min read
todd plecther new
todd plecther new

The Todd Pletcher barn see to have a stranglehold on the 2023 Kentucky Derby if the betting is to be believed. The two-time winner of the Run for the Roses has three of the first five in the betting. With that in-mind, the best US Sportsbooks are pricing up Pletcher to prevail (with ANY of his horses) at +120.

Kentucky Derby Betting Offers For 2023

$1000 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
EXCLUSIVE: Up to $2,500 In Free Bets 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
150% Welcome Bonus Up To $300 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
$750 In Free Bets Available Today 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now

 

Todd Pletcher Could End Up Having the Top Three Horses In The Kentucky Derby Market

The leading US Sportsbooks are suggesting the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby will be dominated by Todd Pletcher as the Texas-born handler has the first two in the betting – Forte and Tapit Trice – plus Kingsbarns, who is also in the top 5 in the market.

And with one of the Pletcher trio being the 2023 Kentucky Derby favorite Forte, then it’s no shock the US Sportsbooks are running for cover with the coupled bets for his runners.

Did you know? The Kentucky Derby trends also tell us 6 of the last 11 favorites have won, which is another plus for Forte’s chance.

Therefore, his three main runners are also sure to figure in a Pletcher Trifecta for many punters at this year’s Kentucky Derby.

Todd Pletcher Is +120 To Win The 2023 Kentucky Derby With ANY Horse

The best US sportsbooks are pricing Todd Pletcher up to win the Kentucky Derby (with any horse) @ +120, or you can bet against the trainer winning @ -150 – both with BetOnline.

Meaning, you’ll have three of his big fancies – Forte, Tapit Trice and Kingsbarns – all running for you and to collect on this Kentucky Derby wager it doesn’t matter which one of the Pletcher three-pronged attack wins.

Or, if you think a non-Todd Pletcher horse will win the Kentucky Derby, you can have ALL the remaining runnings on your side at odds of -150.

Todd Pletcher To Win The 2023 Kentucky Derby With ANY Horse

  • No @ -150
  • Yes @ +120

Are you for or against Pletcher?

Pletcher to win KD

Possible Todd Pletcher Kentucky Derby Runners 2023

Forte: The betting indicates, this Todd Pletcher-trained 3 year-old is the one all the others have to beat. This Violence colt has won his last 5 races, with four of those coming in top table races. The most recent of those wins for Forte was in the Florida Derby – a race that 5 of the last 16 Kentucky Derby winners have also won.

Tapit Trice: If Forte doesn’t get the job done, then Todd Pletcher has a solid alternative 2023 Kentucky Derby runner in Tapit Trice. The 3 year-old won the Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland last time out – beating Verifying by a neck. The Tapit colt is 3-from-3 this year and has won 4 of his 5 overall career starts.

Kingsbarns: The third ‘Pletcher Pick’, according to the Kentucky Derby betting, is Kingsbarns – the winner of this season’s Grade 2 Louisiana Derby – and a horse that is yet to lose a race. The Uncle Mo colt is 3-from-3 from his opening runs, so should have a lot more in improvement to come. The Churchill Downs race is another step up, but he’s taking his racing in his stride and it would be no surprise if he’s in the money.

Major Dude: The fourth possible Kentucky Derby runner for Pletcher is Major Dude, who last ran in the Jeff Ruby Steaks (2nd) – race that last year’s hero Rich Strike was third in, so anything is possible. He’s won 3 of his 9 career starts, but his only venture into a Grade 1 saw him run down the field in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf.

Todd Pletcher Has Won the Kentucky Derby Twice Before

Prior to 2010, the Todd Pletcher team were 0-from-24 in the Kentucky Derby.

But that all changed when Super Saver broke the Pletcher duck in the famous Churchill Downs race, when he won under jockey Calvin Borel in 2010. That win provided Pletcher with his first Run for the Roses success and was also a great period for Borel – who had ridden the winners in 2007 and 2009 as well.

Todd Pletcher has since won the Kentucky Derby once more – in 2017, when his Always Dreaming was steered home by John R Velazquez.

Oh, and Always Dreaming also won Florida Derby before winning the 2017 Kentucky Derby – something Pletcher’s Forte will also be trying to do this year.

Kentucky Derby Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Kentucky Derby odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

  • Forte @ 5/2
  • Tapit Trice @ 6/1
  • Angel Of Empire @ 10/1
  • Derma Sotogake @ 10/1
  • Kingsbarns @ 10/1
  • Practical Move @ 10/1
  • Verifying @ 14/1
  • Mandarin Hero @ 16/1
  • Two Phil’s @ 20/1
  • Mage @ 20/1
  • Hit Show @ 25/1
  • Lord Miles @ 25/1
  • Skinner @ 33/1
  • Confidence Game @ 33/1

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

Horse Racing Related Content

Author image
Twitter

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, he will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton
Author Image

Andy Newton

Twitter
Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, he will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From Editorial

Latest news

View all
Kai Cenat
Editorial

LATEST Kai Cenat Banned From Popular Streaming Platform Twitch

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Apr 18 2023
Manager
Editorial
Manager Merry-go-Round: Which Premier League Team Has Had the Most Managers?
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Apr 12 2023

Ever wondered which Premier League team has cycled through the most managers? We’ve been hard at work trying to determine who out of the current Premier League cohort has gotten through the…

xQc
Editorial
Professional Overwatch Player XQC Tops List Of Highest Earning Twitch Streamers In March
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Apr 11 2023

Using data from StreamsCharts, SportsLens has ranked the top 20 streamers on Twitch by their earnings in March 2023. XQC tops list of highest earning Twitch streamers in March at…

4aa22f7f vince mcmahon and dana white
Editorial
Endeavor Leap To No1 Most Valuable Sports Group Ahead Of Liberty Media After WWE Purchase
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Apr 5 2023
basketball
Editorial
How to Bet On The Final 4 in Kansas – KS Sports Betting Offers
Author image Lee Astley  •  Apr 4 2023
Marcus Sasser
Editorial
Will Houston Survive Without Sasser?
Author image Charles Parada  •  Mar 17 2023
cheltenham Festival
Editorial
How To Bet On The Cheltenham Festival In The Canada | Sports Betting In The CA
Author image Andy Newton  •  Mar 14 2023
Arrow to top