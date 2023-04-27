The Todd Pletcher barn see to have a stranglehold on the 2023 Kentucky Derby if the betting is to be believed. The two-time winner of the Run for the Roses has three of the first five in the betting. With that in-mind, the best US Sportsbooks are pricing up Pletcher to prevail (with ANY of his horses) at +120.



Kentucky Derby Betting Offers For 2023



Todd Pletcher Could End Up Having the Top Three Horses In The Kentucky Derby Market

The leading US Sportsbooks are suggesting the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby will be dominated by Todd Pletcher as the Texas-born handler has the first two in the betting – Forte and Tapit Trice – plus Kingsbarns, who is also in the top 5 in the market.

And with one of the Pletcher trio being the 2023 Kentucky Derby favorite Forte, then it’s no shock the US Sportsbooks are running for cover with the coupled bets for his runners.

Did you know? The Kentucky Derby trends also tell us 6 of the last 11 favorites have won, which is another plus for Forte’s chance.

Therefore, his three main runners are also sure to figure in a ‘Pletcher Trifecta‘ for many punters at this year’s Kentucky Derby.

Todd Pletcher Is +120 To Win The 2023 Kentucky Derby With ANY Horse



The best US sportsbooks are pricing Todd Pletcher up to win the Kentucky Derby (with any horse) @ +120, or you can bet against the trainer winning @ -150 – both with BetOnline.

Meaning, you’ll have three of his big fancies – Forte, Tapit Trice and Kingsbarns – all running for you and to collect on this Kentucky Derby wager it doesn’t matter which one of the Pletcher three-pronged attack wins.

Or, if you think a non-Todd Pletcher horse will win the Kentucky Derby, you can have ALL the remaining runnings on your side at odds of -150.

Todd Pletcher To Win The 2023 Kentucky Derby With ANY Horse

No @ -150

Yes @ +120

Are you for or against Pletcher?

Possible Todd Pletcher Kentucky Derby Runners 2023



Forte: The betting indicates, this Todd Pletcher-trained 3 year-old is the one all the others have to beat. This Violence colt has won his last 5 races, with four of those coming in top table races. The most recent of those wins for Forte was in the Florida Derby – a race that 5 of the last 16 Kentucky Derby winners have also won.

Tapit Trice: If Forte doesn’t get the job done, then Todd Pletcher has a solid alternative 2023 Kentucky Derby runner in Tapit Trice. The 3 year-old won the Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland last time out – beating Verifying by a neck. The Tapit colt is 3-from-3 this year and has won 4 of his 5 overall career starts.

Kingsbarns: The third ‘Pletcher Pick’, according to the Kentucky Derby betting, is Kingsbarns – the winner of this season’s Grade 2 Louisiana Derby – and a horse that is yet to lose a race. The Uncle Mo colt is 3-from-3 from his opening runs, so should have a lot more in improvement to come. The Churchill Downs race is another step up, but he’s taking his racing in his stride and it would be no surprise if he’s in the money.

Major Dude: The fourth possible Kentucky Derby runner for Pletcher is Major Dude, who last ran in the Jeff Ruby Steaks (2nd) – race that last year’s hero Rich Strike was third in, so anything is possible. He’s won 3 of his 9 career starts, but his only venture into a Grade 1 saw him run down the field in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf.

Todd Pletcher Has Won the Kentucky Derby Twice Before

Prior to 2010, the Todd Pletcher team were 0-from-24 in the Kentucky Derby.

But that all changed when Super Saver broke the Pletcher duck in the famous Churchill Downs race, when he won under jockey Calvin Borel in 2010. That win provided Pletcher with his first Run for the Roses success and was also a great period for Borel – who had ridden the winners in 2007 and 2009 as well.

Todd Pletcher has since won the Kentucky Derby once more – in 2017, when his Always Dreaming was steered home by John R Velazquez.

Oh, and Always Dreaming also won Florida Derby before winning the 2017 Kentucky Derby – something Pletcher’s Forte will also be trying to do this year.

Kentucky Derby Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Kentucky Derby odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

Forte @ 5/2

Tapit Trice @ 6/1

Angel Of Empire @ 10/1

Derma Sotogake @ 10/1

Kingsbarns @ 10/1

Practical Move @ 10/1

Verifying @ 14/1

Mandarin Hero @ 16/1

Two Phil’s @ 20/1

Mage @ 20/1

Hit Show @ 25/1

Lord Miles @ 25/1

Skinner @ 33/1

Confidence Game @ 33/1

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

Horse Racing Related Content