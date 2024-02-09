Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are the biggest and most famous power couple on the planet right now. Both are also incredibly rich people too, but apparently Taylor Swift’s cat has a $57 million greater net worth than her boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs star, Travis Kelce.

Who Is Taylor Swift’s Cat?

Taylor Swift is one of the most famous people in the world, of that there is no doubt. The singer/songwriter is a global phenom, with millions of fans from all around the world.

As she is such an influential and popular figure, her cats are too. Swift reportedly owns three cats – Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button. All three of Swift’s cats are obviously highly popular now due to the sheer fandom surrounding their owner.

Of these three cats, Olivia Benson is perhaps the most well known. Named after Mariska Hargitay’s ‘Law & Order: SVU’, Taylor Swift’s cat Olivia Benson is a Scottish fold cat whom Swift adopted back in 2014.

Taylor Swift has of course been in the news non-stop recently, since she has been dating Kansas City Chiefs NFL star Travis Kelce. This has hit new levels the past fortnight as Swift’s boyfriend Kelce prepares for Super Bowl LVIII and winning the Vince Lombardi Trophy back-to-back.

Both Swift and Kelce are multi-millionaires in their own right, but news has emerged recently that Taylor Swift’s cat, Olivia Benson, is actually worth over double that of the Kansas City Chiefs star tight-end.

Taylor Swift’s Cat Boasts $57M Higher Net Worth Than Boyfriend Travis Kelce

Fans have been questioning whether Taylor Swift will be in attendance at the Super Bowl to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce. Swift is currently on tour in Japan, but will likely fly to Las Vegas to watch her man play in the Super Bowl via one of her private jets.

Ahead of the sporting event on the planet, where Kelce’s Chiefs are in fact slight underdogs to win win the best offshore sportsbooks, it has been reported that Taylor Swift‘s cat Olivia Benson could actually be worth more than Kelce.

Travis Kelce’s net worth reportedly stands at around the $40 million mark, having earned over $150m throughout his NFL career. This is nowhere near what Kelce’s girlfriend is worth though. Taylor Swift has a reported net worth of $1 billion, and her cat’s aren’t doing too badly either.

According to Cats.com, Swift’s cat Olivia Benson is worth an estimated $97 million. That’s $57m more than Kelce is reportedly worth and almost 2.5 times more than the Chiefs superstar tight-end.

In their report, Cats.com claims to have used data from Instagram to come up with the net worth of celebrity pets. So, there you have it. Taylor Swift’s cat is worth over double that of one of the biggest stars in the NFL.

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps offers and NFL free bets available on the SportsLens site ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.