Only 13 prospects have accepted invitations to attend the 2024 NFL Draft live

Zach Wolpin
In less than two weeks, the 2024 NFL Draft will take place in Detroit Michigan. It’s an exciting time for prospects and their families. These players have been working for years to get to this moment. Every year, a certain number of draft prospects receive an invitation to the draft. 

There are usually 20+ players who attend the draft live, walk across the stage, and shake Roger Goodell’s hand. However, that number is much lower for the 2024 Draft. It was announced by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network that just 13 players have accepted an invitation to attend the draft live this year. A surprisingly low number and not the best look for the draft as a whole. Why would players not want to attend in person?

Why have only 13 players accepted an invitation to attend the 2024 draft live?


One major factor that could be drawing prospects away from attending the draft live is the embarrassment of falling on the board. No player wants to sit in the green room with cameras pointed at them while they wait for a call. In the past, we’ve seen top players sit through the entire first round and not be picked. Players want to avoid that and not attending the draft live ensures that will not happen. Additionally, some players like to have watch parties with their families.

This year, 13 players will be attending the 2024 NFL Draft live. Eight offensive and five defensive players. Presumed #1 overall pick Caleb Williams will be attending the draft in person. Additionally, the two other highly-touted QB prospects Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye will also be attending live. Three elite WR prospects Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers, and Rome Odunze will be at the 2024 Draft live. LSU WR Brian Thomas Jr. and Alabama OT J.C. Latham. Those are the eight offensive players who will be at the 2024 Draft in Detroit on April 25th.


Of the five defensive players attending the draft in person, three are edge rushers. They are Dallas Turner, Laiatu Latu, and Darius Robinson. Alabama’s Dallas Turner could be the first defensive player taken off the board. The other two defensive players attending the draft live are CBs Terrion Arnold and Quinyon Mitchell. We’ll have to wait until April 25th to see where these prospects will play as rookies.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
