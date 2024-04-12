In less than two weeks, the 2024 NFL Draft will take place in Detroit Michigan. It’s an exciting time for prospects and their families. These players have been working for years to get to this moment. Every year, a certain number of draft prospects receive an invitation to the draft.

There are usually 20+ players who attend the draft live, walk across the stage, and shake Roger Goodell’s hand. However, that number is much lower for the 2024 Draft. It was announced by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network that just 13 players have accepted an invitation to attend the draft live this year. A surprisingly low number and not the best look for the draft as a whole. Why would players not want to attend in person?

Why have only 13 players accepted an invitation to attend the 2024 draft live?

The players heading to the Detroit to take part in the NFL Draft live: pic.twitter.com/ZAyId58etk — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 11, 2024



One major factor that could be drawing prospects away from attending the draft live is the embarrassment of falling on the board. No player wants to sit in the green room with cameras pointed at them while they wait for a call. In the past, we’ve seen top players sit through the entire first round and not be picked. Players want to avoid that and not attending the draft live ensures that will not happen. Additionally, some players like to have watch parties with their families.

This year, 13 players will be attending the 2024 NFL Draft live. Eight offensive and five defensive players. Presumed #1 overall pick Caleb Williams will be attending the draft in person. Additionally, the two other highly-touted QB prospects Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye will also be attending live. Three elite WR prospects Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers, and Rome Odunze will be at the 2024 Draft live. LSU WR Brian Thomas Jr. and Alabama OT J.C. Latham. Those are the eight offensive players who will be at the 2024 Draft in Detroit on April 25th.

Were Caleb Williams days away from the 2024 NFL Draft #Bears pic.twitter.com/qZ2MJNfuem — Chicago Football Connection (@CFCBears) April 12, 2024



Of the five defensive players attending the draft in person, three are edge rushers. They are Dallas Turner, Laiatu Latu, and Darius Robinson. Alabama’s Dallas Turner could be the first defensive player taken off the board. The other two defensive players attending the draft live are CBs Terrion Arnold and Quinyon Mitchell. We’ll have to wait until April 25th to see where these prospects will play as rookies.