Tom Brady was applauded for defeating Father Time in the latter part of his career. He was able to defy conventional wisdom by playing at a high level well into his 40s, and became the greatest quarterback in NFL history in the process.

He called it quits after the 2022 campaign after three seasons with the Buccaneers and another 20 with the Patriots, but is apparently keeping the door open should a team come calling during the upcoming season.

Brady will be 47 years old when the 2024 NFL season begins, which makes him coming back and playing sound like a ridiculous notion. But no one thought that someone could play the way that he did until the age of 45, meaning that it wouldn’t be all that surprising to see that the greatest of all time still has something left in the tank.

Brady Talks Football And Life In Podcast Appearance

He apparently believes that he does. In a recent sit down and conversation with VicBlends on the popular barber’s podcast Deep Cuts, the host asked Brady what would happen in a hypothetical situation in which a team like the 49ers calls and offers him a chance to play. Brady quickly adds “Patriots, could be Raiders” to the list, and then says the following:

I’m not opposed to it. I don’t know if they’re going to let me if I become the owner of an NFL team…I don’t know, I’m always going to be in good shape, I’m always going to be able to throw the ball, so. To come in for a little bit like MJ coming back, I don’t know if they’d let me, but I wouldn’t be opposed to it.

In Brady’s final season in Tampa, he was able to throw for 4,694 yards and 25 touchdowns, and had just 9 interceptions despite leading the league in passing attempts. But his team finished with the worst regular season record that he had seen in his career, racking up just 8 victories on the season.