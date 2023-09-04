What Is The Largest NFL Stadium By Size In 2023?

Ahead of the upcoming 2023 NFL regular season, we’re taking a look at the largest stadiums by size.

What Is The Largest NFL Stadium By Size?

1. MetLife Stadium – New York Giants & New York Jets (82,500)

The MetLife Stadium boasts a capacity of 82,500, the biggest in the NFL and is home to both the New York Giants and New York Jets. At a cost of $1.6 billion, it was the most expensive stadium built in the country and its time of completion.

It’s one of two stadiums in the NFL that is shared by two teams. It hosted the Seattle Seahawks’ 43-8 Super Bowl triumph over the Denver Broncos in 2014 and multiple matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be held there.

2. Lambeau Field – Green Bay Packers (81,441)

Lambeau Field houses over 81,000 people and is the home of the Green Bay Packers in Wisconsin. It is the oldest continually operating NFL stadium, opening 77 years ago in 1957 as City Stadium.

Renovations and expansions are still being done at the site, with the latest in summer 2013 adding an extra 7,000 seats in the south end zone. Only the MLB’s Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park and Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field have longer active home-field tenures in American professional sports.

3. AT&T Stadium – Dallas Cowboys (80,000)

The AT&T Stadium has a retractable-roof and is home to the Dallas Cowboys. It also hosts the Cotton Bowl Classic and the Big 12 Championship Game in college football, alongside concerts, basketball games and professional wrestling.

It has the world’s 34th-largest high-definition video screen and the stadium is widely referred to as ‘Jerry World’ or ‘The Death Star’ after team owner Jerry Jones who originally envisioned it as a large entertainment venue.

4. Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City Chiefs (76,416)

Arrowhead Stadium primarily serves as the home venue of the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL, which has been officially named GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium since March 2021.

It is part of the Truman Sports Complex with the adjacent Kauffman Stadium, home of MLB franchise Kansas City Royals. A $375 million renovation was completed in 2010 and the stadium is also scheduled to hold matches for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

5. Empower Field at Mile High – Denver Broncos (76,125)

Commonly known as Mile High, Empower Field is the home of the Denver Broncos and opened in 2001 to replace the team’s original home, the old Mile High Stadium which was previously used by the Denver Outlaws lacrosse team and Colorado Rapids soccer team.

It also served as the venue for Barack Obama’s acceptance of the Democratic presidential nomination at the 2008 Democratic National Convention. The nickname ‘Mile High’ comes from the city’s elevation of 1 mile above sea level.

Given the difficulty of competing at altitude as well as the passionate home crowd, the Broncos are known to have one of the best home field advantages in the league.

Other NFL Stadiums Ranked By Size

6 Bank of America Stadium 75,523 Panthers 7 Caesars Superdome 73,208 Saints 8 NRG Stadium 72,220 Texans 9 Highmark Stadium 71,608 Bills 10 M&T Bank Stadium 71,008 Ravens 11 Mercedes-Benz Stadium 71,000 Falcons 12 SoFi Stadium 70,000 Rams & Chargers 13 Lincoln Financial Field 69,596 Eagles 14 Nissan Stadium 69,143 Titans 15 TIAA Bank Field 69,132 Jaguars 16 Lumen Field 69,000 Seahawks 17 Levi’s Stadium 68,500 49ers 18 Acrisure Stadium 68,400 Steelers 19 FirstEnergy Stadium 67,895 Browns 20 FedExField 67,717 Commanders 21 Lucas Oil Stadium 67,000 Colts 22 Gillette Stadium 66,829 Patriots 23 U.S. Bank Stadium 66,655 Vikings 24 Raymond James Stadium 65,890 Buccaneers 25 Paycor Stadium 65,515 Bengals 26 Hard Rock Stadium 65,326 Dolphins 27 Allegiant Stadium 65,000 Raiders 28 Ford Field 65,000 Lions 29 State Farm Stadium 63,400 Cardinals 30 Soldier Field 61,500 Bears

