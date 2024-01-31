The Kansas City Chiefs will lock horns with the San Francisco 49ers yet again at Super Bowl LVIII in just two weeks time and ahead of the match in Las Vegas, we take a look at how many times the Chiefs have won the Super Bowl.

Kansas City Chiefs At The Super Bowl

The Chiefs have been one of the most successful franchises in the NFL over the last few years and with three appearances in the Super Bowl over the last four seasons, they have certainly earned a spot at the pinnacle of the league.

Kansas City will face off against San Francisco again in this years Super Bowl, making it four appearances in the season finale from their last five years.

One of the biggest factors of the Chiefs recent success is the NFL goes down to quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who joined Kansas City as tenth pick in the 2017 draft.

Mahomes rose to the biggest stage after just two seasons in Kansas City, winning his first Super Bowl against the 49ers who will be out for revenge this year after their 2020 loss.

Pre-Patrick Mahomes at Arrowhead the Chiefs had won just one Super Bowl, which came over 50 years ago. Kansas City’s first Super Bowl victory came in 1970, in a 23-7 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

Mahomes has already played in three Super Bowl’s through his young career, but his only loss so far in the game came against Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021.

The Chiefs of course won last season’s Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles in Arizona, despite coming into the game as underdogs before the match.

This year yet again the Chiefs and Mahomes have been doubted by most NFL bookmakers, as Kansas City come into Super Bowl LVIII as the marginal underdogs.

Chiefs fans wont be worried though, as Mahomes has a 9-3 record in the NFL when he has been listed as underdog by bookmakers, including last year against the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

