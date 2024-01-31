American Football

How Many Times Have The Kansas City Chiefs Won The Super Bowl?

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
How To Place a Super Bowl Same Game Parlay In the USA
How To Place a Super Bowl Same Game Parlay In the USA

The Kansas City Chiefs will lock horns with the San Francisco 49ers yet again at Super Bowl LVIII in just two weeks time and ahead of the match in Las Vegas, we take a look at how many times the Chiefs have won the Super Bowl.

Kansas City Chiefs At The Super Bowl

The Chiefs have been one of the most successful franchises in the NFL over the last few years and with three appearances in the Super Bowl over the last four seasons, they have certainly earned a spot at the pinnacle of the league.

Kansas City will face off against San Francisco again in this years Super Bowl, making it four appearances in the season finale from their last five years.

One of the biggest factors of the Chiefs recent success is the NFL goes down to quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who joined Kansas City as tenth pick in the 2017 draft.

Mahomes rose to the biggest stage after just two seasons in Kansas City, winning his first Super Bowl against the 49ers who will be out for revenge this year after their 2020 loss.

Pre-Patrick Mahomes at Arrowhead the Chiefs had won just one Super Bowl, which came over 50 years ago. Kansas City’s first Super Bowl victory came in 1970, in a 23-7 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

Mahomes has already played in three Super Bowl’s through his young career, but his only loss so far in the game came against Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021.

The Chiefs of course won last season’s Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles in Arizona, despite coming into the game as underdogs before the match.

This year yet again the Chiefs and Mahomes have been doubted by most NFL bookmakers, as Kansas City come into Super Bowl LVIII as the marginal underdogs.

Chiefs fans wont be worried though, as Mahomes has a 9-3 record in the NFL when he has been listed as underdog by bookmakers, including last year against the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

Ahead of this year’s Super Bowl, you can click here for the latest odds, lines and picks ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas.

Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Appearances

Game Date Winner Result
Super Bowl 1 Jan. 15, 1967 Packers Packers 35, Chiefs 10
Super Bowl 4 Jan. 11, 1970 Chiefs Chiefs 23, Vikings 7
Super Bowl 54 Feb. 2, 2020 Chiefs Chiefs 31, 49ers 20
Super Bowl 55 Feb. 7, 2021 Buccaneers Buccaneers 31, Chiefs 9
Super Bowl 57 Feb. 12, 2023 Chiefs Chiefs 38, Eagles 35
Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From American Football

Latest news

View all
How To Place a Super Bowl Same Game Parlay In the USA
American Football

LATEST How Many Times Have The Kansas City Chiefs Won The Super Bowl?

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 31 2024
Vince Lombardi Trophy 1
American Football
Why Is The NFL Super Bowl Trophy Called The Vince Lombardi?
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 31 2024

The Super Bowl is now just weeks away and ahead of the final game of the 2023 NFL season, we take a look at why the trophy for the biggest…

Brittany Mahomes Halloween Instagram 01 101922 d2b64bc2ed514ad7aca37ed613526c7f
American Football
Brittany Mahomes: A Closer Look Into The Career Of Patrick Mahomes’ Wife
Author image James Chittick  •  Jan 30 2024

With Super Bowl LVIII less than two weeks away, attention is being given to the players’ immediate family and support networks, including the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick…

super bowl stadium 800x500 2a7ec7d60a
American Football
Super Bowl LVIII Ticket Prices: How Much Does It Cost To Attend NFL’s Biggest Game in 2024?
Author image James Chittick  •  Jan 30 2024
Coin toss
American Football
Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds: Heads/Tails Betting With BetOnline
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 30 2024
purdy 121122
American Football
Brock Purdy Could Become The Second Youngest Quarterback To Ever Win The Super Bowl
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 30 2024
rsz 231022164809 taylor swift chiefs 102223
American Football
Kansas City Chiefs Wives and Girlfriends: Who Are The Players Partners?
Author image James Chittick  •  Jan 30 2024
Arrow to top