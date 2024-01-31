American Football

Why Is The NFL Super Bowl Trophy Called The Vince Lombardi?

Olly Taliku
The Super Bowl is now just weeks away and ahead of the final game of the 2023 NFL season, we take a look at why the trophy for the biggest prize in football is called the Vince Lombardi trophy.

The Lombardi Trophy

The iconic trophy is named after Green Bay Packers coach Vince Lombardi, who led his Packers side to the first ever Super Bowl title followed by his second just a year later.

To have arguably the biggest trophy in American sport named after you takes some doing, but Vince Lombardi was one of the most iconic coaches too ever shape the game.

Lombardi guided his Green Bay side to consecutive Super Bowl’s in the first ever editions of the league, a feat that has only been repeated eight times in the following 57 years.

But football’s biggest prize hasn’t always been called the Vince Lombardi, with the trophy only named after the legendary coach following his unfortunate passing just before Super Bowl V.

The first team to ever lift the Lombardi trophy was the then named Baltimore Colts, who just edged the Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl V one year after the passing of Lombardi.

The trophy itself is made out of pure silver and weighs 107.3 ounces, 20.75 inches in height and is valued at more than $10,000. Every team that wins gets to keep a trophy forever.

Super Bowl 2023 – Game Info:

  • 🏈 Teams: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs
  • 📅 Date: February 11, 2024
  • 🕡 Kick-off Time: 3:30 pm PST
  • 📺 TV: CBS
  • 🏟  Stadium: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
  • 🎲 Odds: 49ers -1.5 | KC +1.5

Past Super Bowl Winners

  • Super Bowl LVII (2023) – Kansas City Chiefs
  • Super Bowl LVI (2022) – Los Angeles Rams
  • Super Bowl LV (2021) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Super Bowl LIV (2020) – Kansas City Chiefs
  • Super Bowl LIII (2019) – New England Patriots
  • Super Bowl LII (2018) – Philadelphia Eagles
  • Super Bowl LI (2017) – New England Patriots
  • Super Bowl 50 (2016) – Denver Broncos
  • Super Bowl XLIX (2015) – New England Patriots
  • Super Bowl XLVIII (2014) – Seattle Seahawks

 

Arrow to top