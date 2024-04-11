NFL

Browns’ Nick Chubb has agreed to rework his contract to lower his base salary in 2024

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Nick Chubb Browns pic
Nick Chubb Browns pic

Last season, the Browns finished 11-6 and made the 2024 postseason. However, they lost horrifically to the Texans in the Wildcard round. Regardless, it was still an impressive season for Cleveland despite the injuries they were hit with. No injury was bigger than Pro Bowl RB Nick Chubb’s in Week 2. 

Unfortunately, he suffered a gruesome knee injury against the Steelers. He needed two separate procedures, one to address his MCL and the other to his ACL. On top of that, it was the same knee he tore his MCL, PCL, and LCL back in 2015. However, the 28-year-old is not going to let an injury stop him. Chubb is a team player and has agreed to restructure his contract with the team. This was set to be his final season of a three-year deal. A classy move by Cleveland to not cut Chubb after a devastating knee injury. They’re keeping around one of the most respected players in their locker room.

Nick Chubb will be back with the Browns in 2024, on a reworked contract


Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Nick Chubb and the Browns have agreed to rework his contract for next season. They are lowering his base salary of $11.775 million. However, there is a chance to earn money back through incentives. That means that Chubb would have to play a certain amount of snaps or rushing yards next season. As of now, it’s hard to know just how much time Chubb still has until he’s fully cleared. He’ll continue to work back from a major knee injury knowing he has a spot on Cleveland’s roster in 2024.

Nick Chubb was predicted to have another explosive season in 2023 after his fourth-straight Pro Bowl selection in 2022. The 28-year-old has a career-high 302 carries and 1,525 yards along with 12 rushing touchdowns. That’s elite production that the Browns cannot replace with one player. When Chubb went down in Week 2, Jerome Ford’s role increased heavily and the team signed free-agent Kareem Hunt. Along with Pierre Strong, the RB trio did what they could for Cleveland in 2023. This offseason, the team has made sure to add more talent to their RB room.


Cleveland has added RBs Nyheim Hines and D’Onta Foreman to ensure they have quality players in 2024. Those additions could be telling for Nick Chubb’s return. The Browns want to ensure they’ll have players ready for the start of the season if Chubb is not ready for Week 1. Hines and Foreman are not Pro Bowl players but they can still be effective for Cleveland and their top-ranked offensive line. The team will be patient as they await the return of Nick Chubb for the next season.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Nick Chubb Browns pic
NFL

LATEST Browns’ Nick Chubb has agreed to rework his contract to lower his base salary in 2024

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 11 2024
Kool Aid McKinstry Alabama pic
NFL
Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry’s foot is recovering well and is expected to be ready for training camp
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 11 2024

The NFL Draft process is an exciting time for teams and the players being scouted. For most, it’s a true unknown of where they will play as a professional. Mock…

Brazil NFL pic
NFL
Packers and Eagles will play the first-ever regular season game in Brazil in Week 1
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 10 2024

In October of 2008, the Giants and Dolphins played in the NFL’s first international game. It took place at Wembley Stadium in London, England. Since then, all 32 teams have…

Josh Allen Jagurs pic
NFL
Jacksonville’s Josh Allen has agreed to a new five-year, $150 million deal to stay with the Jaguars
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 10 2024
rsz xavier worthy dsc03206
NFL
Speedy WR Prospect Visits Bears, Cardinals Leading Up To NFL Draft
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 09 2024
Logan Ryan pic
NFL
Two-time Super Bowl champion Logan Ryan has announced his retirement from the NFL
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 09 2024
rsz marvin harrison jr usatsi 21871795 e1699803139119
NFL
Chicago Bears To Meet With WR Prospects Harrison Jr. And Nabers On Monday
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 08 2024
Arrow to top