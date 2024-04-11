Last season, the Browns finished 11-6 and made the 2024 postseason. However, they lost horrifically to the Texans in the Wildcard round. Regardless, it was still an impressive season for Cleveland despite the injuries they were hit with. No injury was bigger than Pro Bowl RB Nick Chubb’s in Week 2.

Unfortunately, he suffered a gruesome knee injury against the Steelers. He needed two separate procedures, one to address his MCL and the other to his ACL. On top of that, it was the same knee he tore his MCL, PCL, and LCL back in 2015. However, the 28-year-old is not going to let an injury stop him. Chubb is a team player and has agreed to restructure his contract with the team. This was set to be his final season of a three-year deal. A classy move by Cleveland to not cut Chubb after a devastating knee injury. They’re keeping around one of the most respected players in their locker room.

Nick Chubb will be back with the Browns in 2024, on a reworked contract

These situations can be incredibly challenging. But the #Browns and Chubb’s team worked together for a fair solution for one of the team’s most respected and best players. As Chubb works his way back, his place in the organization is secure. And that’s a big win. https://t.co/FcaCTKOK8K — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 11, 2024



Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Nick Chubb and the Browns have agreed to rework his contract for next season. They are lowering his base salary of $11.775 million. However, there is a chance to earn money back through incentives. That means that Chubb would have to play a certain amount of snaps or rushing yards next season. As of now, it’s hard to know just how much time Chubb still has until he’s fully cleared. He’ll continue to work back from a major knee injury knowing he has a spot on Cleveland’s roster in 2024.

Nick Chubb was predicted to have another explosive season in 2023 after his fourth-straight Pro Bowl selection in 2022. The 28-year-old has a career-high 302 carries and 1,525 yards along with 12 rushing touchdowns. That’s elite production that the Browns cannot replace with one player. When Chubb went down in Week 2, Jerome Ford’s role increased heavily and the team signed free-agent Kareem Hunt. Along with Pierre Strong, the RB trio did what they could for Cleveland in 2023. This offseason, the team has made sure to add more talent to their RB room.

𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: The #Browns have agreed to a restructured contract with star RB Nick Chubb that will keep him in Cleveland, per @RapSheet pic.twitter.com/AVQ0YIWnne — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) April 11, 2024



Cleveland has added RBs Nyheim Hines and D’Onta Foreman to ensure they have quality players in 2024. Those additions could be telling for Nick Chubb’s return. The Browns want to ensure they’ll have players ready for the start of the season if Chubb is not ready for Week 1. Hines and Foreman are not Pro Bowl players but they can still be effective for Cleveland and their top-ranked offensive line. The team will be patient as they await the return of Nick Chubb for the next season.