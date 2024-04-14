NFL

Agent Says Brandon Aiyuk Has Not Requested Trade From 49ers Despite Rumors

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
01hvc3jnrmen6dr90zy7 ezgif.com webp to jpg converter
01hvc3jnrmen6dr90zy7 ezgif.com webp to jpg converter

Brandon Aiyuk has come on as one of the top pass catchers in the NFL over the past couple of seasons. The now fifth-year wide receiver out of Arizona State ranked 7th in the league in total receiving yards in 2023, and was a big part of the San Francisco 49ers making a run to the Super Bowl. But contract issues have clouded his future with the team, and there have been swirling reports about Aiyuk officially requesting a trade in recent weeks.

Aiyuk’s Agent Says No Trade From 49ers Has Been Requested

His agent says that the reports are all falsehoods. There was a report that was released early Sunday morning from a little known source named John Frascella, who writes for an outlet called Razzball. The tweet stated that Aiyuk had officially requested a trade from the 49ers, and even went on to name the Steelers and Ravens as potential suitors in addition to a third “mystery team”.

As the West Coast was waking up on Sunday, Aiyuk’s camp apparently caught wind of the report, and it didn’t take long for them to respond. Brandon Aiyuk is represented by Ryan Williams of the Athlete’s First agency, and it was Williams who quickly shot down the rumors. He quote tweeted Frascella’s report, and simply said, “You need better sources.”

Aiyuk Still Reportedly Unhappy In SF

While that particular report may be inaccurate, the news of Aiyuk’s unhappiness in San Francisco has been widely reported. The 49ers have shelled out big money in recent years to some of the key pieces on their roster, and the 26-year-old is looking to be compensated for his back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons and combined 15 touchdowns over the last two years.

Over this past weekend, Aiyuk unfollowed the 49ers on social media. This was preceded by the talented wide receiver insinuating that he would walk if San Francisco doesn’t give him what he believes he deserves.

Aiyuk is entering the fifth and final year of his rookie deal with the 49ers. After getting paid just $2.3 million in 2023, he will see his cap number increase massively to $14.1 million this coming year, but is looking for the long-term security and his first big contract in the league.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
01hvc3jnrmen6dr90zy7 ezgif.com webp to jpg converter
NFL

LATEST Agent Says Brandon Aiyuk Has Not Requested Trade From 49ers Despite Rumors

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 14 2024
2024 Draft prospects
NFL
Only 13 prospects have accepted invitations to attend the 2024 NFL Draft live
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 12 2024

In less than two weeks, the 2024 NFL Draft will take place in Detroit Michigan. It’s an exciting time for prospects and their families. These players have been working for…

01hv7640mf7shta96mzh ezgif.com webp to jpg converter
NFL
Tom Brady Says He “Wouldn’t Be Opposed” To A Potential NFL Comeback
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 12 2024

Tom Brady was applauded for defeating Father Time in the latter part of his career. He was able to defy conventional wisdom by playing at a high level well into…

rsz mcvay rams 2048x1365 1
NFL
The LA Rams Will Make Their First 1st Round Pick Since 2016 This Year
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 11 2024
Nick Chubb Browns pic
NFL
Browns’ Nick Chubb has agreed to rework his contract to lower his base salary in 2024
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 11 2024
Kool Aid McKinstry Alabama pic
NFL
Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry’s foot is recovering well and is expected to be ready for training camp
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 11 2024
Brazil NFL pic
NFL
Packers and Eagles will play the first-ever regular season game in Brazil in Week 1
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 10 2024
Arrow to top