Brandon Aiyuk has come on as one of the top pass catchers in the NFL over the past couple of seasons. The now fifth-year wide receiver out of Arizona State ranked 7th in the league in total receiving yards in 2023, and was a big part of the San Francisco 49ers making a run to the Super Bowl. But contract issues have clouded his future with the team, and there have been swirling reports about Aiyuk officially requesting a trade in recent weeks.

Aiyuk’s Agent Says No Trade From 49ers Has Been Requested

BREAKING: Per @LegendSports7, 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk has officially requested a trade. The report lists the Steelers & Ravens as teams that are heavily interested in acquiring the star wideout, along with a third “mystery” team 👀 Here. We. Go. pic.twitter.com/k6uzkkYiBt — Kyle Yates (@KyleYNFL) April 14, 2024

His agent says that the reports are all falsehoods. There was a report that was released early Sunday morning from a little known source named John Frascella, who writes for an outlet called Razzball. The tweet stated that Aiyuk had officially requested a trade from the 49ers, and even went on to name the Steelers and Ravens as potential suitors in addition to a third “mystery team”.

As the West Coast was waking up on Sunday, Aiyuk’s camp apparently caught wind of the report, and it didn’t take long for them to respond. Brandon Aiyuk is represented by Ryan Williams of the Athlete’s First agency, and it was Williams who quickly shot down the rumors. He quote tweeted Frascella’s report, and simply said, “You need better sources.”

Aiyuk Still Reportedly Unhappy In SF

You need better sources. https://t.co/iB7Y6CDcGt — Ryan Williams (@RyanWilliamsA1) April 14, 2024

While that particular report may be inaccurate, the news of Aiyuk’s unhappiness in San Francisco has been widely reported. The 49ers have shelled out big money in recent years to some of the key pieces on their roster, and the 26-year-old is looking to be compensated for his back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons and combined 15 touchdowns over the last two years.

Over this past weekend, Aiyuk unfollowed the 49ers on social media. This was preceded by the talented wide receiver insinuating that he would walk if San Francisco doesn’t give him what he believes he deserves.

Aiyuk is entering the fifth and final year of his rookie deal with the 49ers. After getting paid just $2.3 million in 2023, he will see his cap number increase massively to $14.1 million this coming year, but is looking for the long-term security and his first big contract in the league.