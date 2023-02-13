Travis Kelce won his second Super Bowl crown on Sunday, lifting the famous Vince Lombardi Trophy for the second time in his career. In light of his NFL success this season, we have decided to take a look at Kelce’s career earnings, net worth and salary.

Kelce played an integral part for the Kansas City Chiefs in winning Super Bowl LVII 38-35 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Throughout this article we will focus on the 33-year-old’s career earnings from his time at the Chiefs, his net worth and his annual salary. He is one of the hottest properties in the NFL right now and is certainly winning off the football pitch too.

Travis Kelce Career Earnings & Salary

Fresh off the back of claiming his second Super Bowl success, here at SportsLens we have decided to take a look at the career earnings, net worth and salary of Travis Kelce. Kelce has been playing in the NFL for a decade now after being handed his first contract back in 2013.

It was the Kansas City Chiefs who handed Kelce his first contract over a decade ago. Since then, the Ohio-born man has stayed loyal to the Chiefs and just completed his 11th season as a tight end for the Super Bowl LVII Champions.

Back in 2013 when has handed his first NFL contract, it was worth around $3.12 million. His maiden contract with the Chiefs also included a $703,304 signing bonus. Just three years later in 2016, the superstar tight end was handed a contract extension for $46m spread across five years.

It doesn’t stop there with lucrative contracts for Kelce. In 2020, the Kansas City footballer signed another contract extension said to be worth $57 million. His current contract is set to run until 2026 with a guarantee of $22.75 million in his pocket.

This means that all in all, Travis Kelce has racked up close to $150 million in career earnings to date in his NFL career. This figure is purely from his earnings on the pitch with the Kansas football side. This is not to mention his various endorsements which he surely earns millions of dollars from too.

Given his career earnings to date and the current contract Travis Kelce is currently on, his salary is estimated to be around $15 million per year. Not only that, but the 33-year-old is sure to take his career earnings to another level after his second Super Bowl triumph. Kelce is sure to earn many more millions in the coming months and years with the Kansas City Chiefs.

It’s safe to say that Kelce will never have to worry about his bank balance for the rest of his life. He is set. No matter what happens from now until the end of his career, Travis Kelce is sure to be one of the richest NFL players in recent years.

Travis Kelce Net Worth

After taking a deep dive into the career earnings and salary of Travis Kelce, next we will look at his net worth. Given the fact the Chiefs tight end has made around $150 million throughout his career on the football field, you can bet your bottom dollar his net worth is sure to be astronomical as well.

You don’t need to be a genius to figure out that Kelce has earned an absolute fortune from playing in the NFL. As we have already alluded to, the Cincinnati Bearcats College Football graduate is currently on one of the most lucrative contracts in the NFL. In fact, it wouldn’t be a huge surprise of Kelce was the highest earning tight end in the entire sport of football.

In terms of net worth, Travis Kelce can be described as a very, very rich man. His net worth is estimated to be around $20 million. The fact that Kelce is on a bumper salary at the Chiefs and the fact he has earned so much money on the football field and through endorsements all add to his net worth.

As if his net worth wasn’t high enough already, the Kansas City player could well receive another lucrative paycheque to further boost his net worth in the coming seasons.

One thing for sure is that, Travis Kelce’s net worth will continue to grow from now until he hangs up his boots as a professional football player. Until that day comes, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end will continue to earn an incredible amount of money throughout his remainder of his NFL career.

