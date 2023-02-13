NFL

Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce NFL Career Earnings, Net Worth & Salary

Author image
Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer
4 min read
Twitter Linkedin
Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs NFL
Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs NFL

Travis Kelce won his second Super Bowl crown on Sunday, lifting the famous Vince Lombardi Trophy for the second time in his career. In light of his NFL success this season, we have decided to take a look at Kelce’s career earnings, net worth and salary.

Kelce played an integral part for the Kansas City Chiefs in winning Super Bowl LVII 38-35 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Throughout this article we will focus on the 33-year-old’s career earnings from his time at the Chiefs, his net worth and his annual salary. He is one of the hottest properties in the NFL right now and is certainly winning off the football pitch too.

Travis Kelce Career Earnings & Salary

Fresh off the back of claiming his second Super Bowl success, here at SportsLens we have decided to take a look at the career earnings, net worth and salary of Travis Kelce. Kelce has been playing in the NFL for a decade now after being handed his first contract back in 2013.

It was the Kansas City Chiefs who handed Kelce his first contract over a decade ago. Since then, the Ohio-born man has stayed loyal to the Chiefs and just completed his 11th season as a tight end for the Super Bowl LVII Champions.

Back in 2013 when has handed his first NFL contract, it was worth around $3.12 million. His maiden contract with the Chiefs also included a $703,304 signing bonus. Just three years later in 2016, the superstar tight end was handed a contract extension for $46m spread across five years.

It doesn’t stop there with lucrative contracts for Kelce. In 2020, the Kansas City footballer signed another contract extension said to be worth $57 million. His current contract is set to run until 2026 with a guarantee of $22.75 million in his pocket.

This means that all in all, Travis Kelce has racked up close to $150 million in career earnings to date in his NFL career. This figure is purely from his earnings on the pitch with the Kansas football side. This is not to mention his various endorsements which he surely earns millions of dollars from too.

Given his career earnings to date and the current contract Travis Kelce is currently on, his salary is estimated to be around $15 million per year. Not only that, but the 33-year-old is sure to take his career earnings to another level after his second Super Bowl triumph. Kelce is sure to earn many more millions in the coming months and years with the Kansas City Chiefs.

It’s safe to say that Kelce will never have to worry about his bank balance for the rest of his life. He is set. No matter what happens from now until the end of his career, Travis Kelce is sure to be one of the richest NFL players in recent years.

Kelce

Travis Kelce Net Worth

After taking a deep dive into the career earnings and salary of Travis Kelce, next we will look at his net worth. Given the fact the Chiefs tight end has made around $150 million throughout his career on the football field, you can bet your bottom dollar his net worth is sure to be astronomical as well.

You don’t need to be a genius to figure out that Kelce has earned an absolute fortune from playing in the NFL. As we have already alluded to, the Cincinnati Bearcats College Football graduate is currently on one of the most lucrative contracts in the NFL. In fact, it wouldn’t be a huge surprise of Kelce was the highest earning tight end in the entire sport of football.

In terms of net worth, Travis Kelce can be described as a very, very rich man. His net worth is estimated to be around $20 million. The fact that Kelce is on a bumper salary at the Chiefs and the fact he has earned so much money on the football field and through endorsements all add to his net worth.

As if his net worth wasn’t high enough already, the Kansas City player could well receive another lucrative paycheque to further boost his net worth in the coming seasons.

One thing for sure is that, Travis Kelce’s net worth will continue to grow from now until he hangs up his boots as a professional football player. Until that day comes, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end will continue to earn an incredible amount of money throughout his remainder of his NFL career.

Travis Kelce Super Bowl Kansas City Chiefs NFL

NFL Related Content

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer

Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul currently writes for Augusta Free Press, The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer

Twitter Linkedin
Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul currently writes for Augusta Free Press, The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs NFL Super Bowl MVP
NFL

LATEST Patrick Mahomes Net Worth, NFL Career Earnings & Salary

Author image Paul Kelly  •  2h
patrick mahomes super bowl
NFL
Patrick Mahomes Named Super Bowl LVII MVP
Author image colinlynch  •  3h

Patrick Mahomes just cemented his legacy as one of the NFL’s greatest quarterbacks with a thrilling performance in the Super Bowl! For the second time in his young career, the…

Patrick Mahomes MVP NFL Kansas City Chiefs
NFL
Super Bowl 2024: How Many Super Bowl Back-to-Back Winners Have There Been?
Author image Andy Newton  •  1h

With the Kansas City Chiefs winning Super Bowl 57, it’s now full steam ahead to Super Bowl 2024 in Las Vegas to see if the Chiefs can do it again…

super bowl 2024 NEW
NFL
Where Will Super Bowl 2024 Be Held? Super Bowl LVIII Date and Stadium
Author image Andy Newton  •  5h
Super Bowl Kelce Brothers NFL
NFL
Which Kelce Brother Has The Higher Career Earnings After Super Bowl LVII Showdown?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  4h
Travis Kelce Super Bowl Kansas City Chiefs NFL
NFL
Super Bowl Fallout: What Did We Learn From Super Bowl LVII As Chiefs Beat Eagles 38-35?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  4h
Jalen Hurts Super Bowl LVII
NFL
Live Half Time Super Bowl MVP Odds | Jalen Hurts Slashed To -400
Author image Kyle Curran  •  15h
Arrow to top