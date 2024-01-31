Everything you need to know about Taylor Swift’s boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs star – Travis Kelce. Who is Travis Kelce and will he be playing in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11?

Who Does Travis Kelce Play For?

Travis Kelce is one of the most famous NFL footballers for the Kansas City Chiefs. Kelce has played for the Chiefs since 2013, and has enjoyed two Super Bowl triumphs with his team.

The Kansas City Chiefs have made it to the Super Bowl for the fourth time in the past five years, showing their dominance in the AFC from 2019 to now.

The Chiefs home ground is the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

What Position Does Travis Kelce Play?

Travis Kelce is widely regarded as one of the greatest tight end footballers of all time. The Kansas City Chiefs #87 holds the record for the most postseason receptions in history (156).

What College Did Travis Kelce Go To?

The 34-year-old went to Cleveland Heights High School in Ohio, before graduating to college. Kelce accepted a scholarship from the University of Cincinnati, where he went from 2008-2012.

During his time at Cincinnati, Kelce played football for the Cincinnati Bearcats. He began playing at both tight end and sometimes quarterback, before really focusing on becoming an elite tight ender.

In March 2013, Travis Kelce was named winner of the College Football Performance Awards Tight End of the Year for 2012. Kelce graduated in 2022 with a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree

Where Is Travis Kelce From?

Kelce was born and raised in Cleveland Heights, Ohio. As a kid, Kelce played various sports such as football, baseball and basketball.

He was evidently good at all three sports, but really began to focus on football when he went to high school. He was born in Westlake, Ohio on October 5, 1989.

Travis Kelce Dating History

Kelce has been in his fair share of relationships over the years, prior to currently relationship with global superstar Taylor Swift.

Kelce’s first noted girlfriend per reports was Maya Benberry, whom he dated briefly back in 2016.

The longest relationship of Travis Kelce’s love life came with his girlfriend of five years, Kayla Nicole. The pair reportedly dated from 2017-2022, and had spells of being on/off on more than one occasions.

Kelce then dated Zuri Hall for a brief spell at the beginning of 2023, before hitting it off with Taylor Swift from July 2023 to now.

Who Is Travis Kelce’s Brother?

Kelce is not the only successful NFL player in his family. In fact, his brother, Jason Kelce, is also an extremely successful footballer in his own right.

Jason Kelce plays at center for the Philadelphia Eagles as the #62, who the Chiefs beat last year in Super Bowl LVII.

If you are interested in how much the two Kelce brothers are worth, check out our article as we compared the net worth and career earnings of Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce.

How Did Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Meet?

The relationship between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce is by far the most high-profile in the NFL at present. Fans of both Taylor and Travis have been wrapped up in this love story, but how did the pair meet?

Swift and Kelce’s relationship first began after the NFL star was spotted attending Swift’s Eras Tour at the Chiefs’ Arrowhead Stadium. Kelce was seen watching on from his private box and handing friendship bracelets to fans.

Both Swift and Kelce are mutual friends with actor Miles Teller. Through Teller, Kelce eventually met Taylor Swift, with the rest history.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are undoubtedly the most famous power couple in the NFL now, with their relationship going from strength to strength. Swift is now firmly established as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs wives and girlfriends club.