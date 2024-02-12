Here at SportsLens, we have decided to take an in-depth look at the career of unbeaten UFC featherweight contender Ilia Topuria. This includes Topuria’s net worth, career earnings and endorsement deals as one of the most dangerous 145-pound fighters in the world.

Ilia Topuria Net Worth Estimated At $1 Million+

Here at SportsLens we have decided to take an in-depth look at Ilia Topuria’s net worth, career earnings and sponsorship deals. As one of the leading stars in the UFC featherweight division, it comes as no surprise to learn that ‘El Matador’ is a wealthy man.

As of today, Essentially Sports have reported that Ilia Topuria’s net worth is estimated at $1 million. This figure is likely to have grown in recent months, with Sportskeeda reporting his net worth has grown to round $1.3 million now.

The 27-year-old MMA sensation has won all 14 professional MMA fights to date, including all six of his UFC fights. Not only that, but he is one of the rising stars of the UFC 145-pound division and is widely regarded as the man who could be next to take the throne from Alexander Volkanovski.

Since competing in his first UFC fight inside the octagon back in October 2020, ‘El Matador’ has earned hundreds of thousands of dollars. More about Topuria’s career earnings later in this article.

The Spanish fighters net worth has also been heavily enhanced through ventures outside of the octagon too. His other main earners outside of MMA come through his various endorsement deals. Again, more on that later.

The career of Ilia Topuria has been an incredibly successful one thusfar. Should he become UFC champion at the first time of asking, despite being the underdog with the best UFC betting sites, be sure tat Topuria’s net worth will catapult even higher.

Ilia Topuria Career Earnings

Ever since Ilia Topuria signed for the UFC, he has gradually earned more money as his career has progressed. For his first UFC fight against Youssef Zalal, the Spanish MMA phenom was paid around $38,500.

Compare Topuria’s UFC debut purse to his recent fights. For his most recent win against veteran Josh Emmett, Topuria earned a reported $200k, which included a $50,000 ‘Fight Of The Night’ UFC bonus. Before that, he pocketed a reported $154,500 for his submission victory against Bryce Mitchell at UFC 282.

These are the two biggest purses of Ilia Topuria’s career so far. Of course, Saturday’s fight with Alexander Volkanovski for the UFC Featherweight Title is sure to take this mantle as the biggest pay-out of his UFC career. Should Topuria win the fight and become UFC champion, he could earning close to $1 million in the process.

Just inside the octagon and in his career in the UFC, Ilia Topuria has earned upward of $550k according to MMA Salaries. Not bad for someone who had only had six fights so far in their UFC career!

More about Ilia Topuria’s earnings outside of the octagon next.

Ilia Topuria UFC Earnings (Last 5):

Fight Fight Purse Topuria vs Emmett – UFC Fight Night $200,000 Topuria vs Mitchell – UFC 282 $154,500 Topuria vs Herbert – UFC Fight Night $98,000 Topuria vs Hall – UFC 264 $52,000 Topuria vs Jackson – UFC Fight Night $52,000

Ilia Topuria Endorsement Deals

Another reason that Ilia Topuria has a net worth of $1 million+ and has earned upward of $550,000 in his career is due to the fact he has various sponsors.

Given his rise to fame and immense success in the octagon, Ilia Topuria is endorsed by several huge global companies. The UFC Featherweight Title challenger has teamed up with several companies such as Venum, Oblack Caps, Keio Mobile, Webpositer, Prozis, Future Alkaline Water and Sony, who are just a few of his various sponsors.

It is unknown exactly how much these endorsement deals are worth, but it is sure to be big money for one of the most popular fighters on the UFC roster. Topuria is a massive draw in both Spain and Georgia, as well as now creating a huge fanbase in the US as well. He is a sponsors dream.

All of these sponsors, along with his earnings outside of the octagon, are all huge factors in the growth of Ilia Topuria’s net worth. Ultimately though, it is punching people in the face and beating opponents up that pays the Spanish MMA superstar the most money.

