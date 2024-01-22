As one of the hottest prospects in world boxing a future pay-per-view star of the sport, we have decided to take an in-depth look at the career of Jaime Munguia. This includes Munguia’s net worth, career earnings, biggest career purse and his endorsement deals.

Jaime Munguia Net Worth

Jaime Munguia has been a professional boxer since making his debut back in 2013. He has been boxing consistently for over a decade in the pro ranks, earning more and more money as his career has progressed.

Now, Munguia has solidified himself as one of the best fighters on the planet. He is a former world champion at super-welterweight (154-pounds), and will look to become a two-division world champion later in 2024. His record of 42-0 is also one of the best and most impressive resumé’s in boxing.

According to BuzzLearn, as of January 2024 it is reported that Jaime Munguia’s net worth is $5 million. This is mainly from his career as a successful pro boxer, but also includes his various endorsement deals as well as non-boxing related earnings and profits.

More recently, Munguia’s purses for each of his fights has been growing, given the fact he is fighting at world level. He is of course a former world champion at super-welterweight, as well as having some big wins on his record at both middleweight and now super-middleweight too.

Not only does Jaime Munguia have a sizeable $5 million net worth, but he is also recognised as one of the best boxers on the planet right now. At just 27-years-old, Munguia certainly has the world of boxing at his feet. He could go on to dominate the sport over the course of the next decade.

This figure of $5 million is likely to rapidly grow for the Mexican boxer as his career goes on too, especially if he is to become a two-weight world champion. Not only that, but he could become one of the new faces of boxing in the not so distant future.

The Jaime Munguia net worth is sure to catapult even higher as his career rolls on. Should he become a pay-per-view superstar and take over from the great Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez as Mexico’s #1 fighter, his net worth will continue to rise.

Jaime Munguia Career Earnings

After 42 professional boxing fights, Munguia’s biggest fight purse is reported to have been around $2 million. This was reportedly how much Munguia earned for his outing against Jimmy Kelly in June 2022. The 27-year-old won the fight via fifth round knockout, taking home $2m+ in the process.

Prior to this, Munguia also reportedly earned around $1,150,000 for his bout with Gabe Rosado, which he won by unanimous decision in November 2021. The third highest reported purse of Jaime Munguia’s career was his $1 million purse for his four round blowout of Patrick Allotey (sources: Dan Rafael).

The vast majority of Munguia’s income does of course come from prize fighting. However, he has a few endorsement deals outside of the ring which will help his career earnings and net worth, but it is punching people in the face for a living that pays Munguia the most money. More on Munguia’s endorsement deals later on.

This means that all in all, according to various sources, Jaime Munguia’s career earnings are estimated to be somewhere in the region of $10 million. It is fair to say that Jaime Munguia isn’t short of a dollar or two. His net worth, career earnings and fight purses will continue to rise as his career develops.

See below how much Jaime Munguia has reportedly earned in his last 10 professional boxing fights.

Jaime Munguia Boxing Fight Pay (Last 10):

Fight Fight Purse Jaime Munguia vs Derevyanchenko $750,000 Jaime Munguia vs Coria $500,000 Jaime Munguia vs Kelly $2 million Jaime Munguia vs Ballard Unknown Jaime Munguia vs Rosado $1.15 million Jaime Munguia vs Szeremeta Unknown Jaime Munguia vs Johnson $350,000 Jaime Munguia vs O’Sullivan Unknown Jaime Munguia vs Allotey $1 million Jaime Munguia vs Hogan Unknown

Jaime Munguia purse info per Tapolgy & Dan Rafael

Jaime Munguia Endorsement Deals

Although the vast majority of Jaime Munguia’s earnings comes from prize fighting, he also earns his fair share of money outside of the ring too. These endorsement deals from outside of the ring are a big player in boosting Munguia’s net worth and salary.

The 27-year-old’s biggest endorsement deal as of today is his partnership with clothing company Represent. The Mexican has his own collection of clothing on the Represent website, taking home a percentage cut of sales on his clothing range.

Not only is this endorsement deal with Represent a big earner for Munguia, but he is also currently endorsed by the likes of Fit Gym Mexico, Callinte, Roma Akron and a few other brands. Is is unknown exactly how much these various sponsors pay Jaime Munguia in total.

All in all, Jaime Munguia’s main sponsorship deals certainly help boost his net worth. Ultimately though it is punching people in the face for a living that pays the Mexican the most money and his biggest purses.

