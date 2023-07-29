NFL

Micah Parsons Says That Cowboys Are The Best Team In The NFC

The Dallas Cowboys have been one of the best regular season teams in the NFL over the last couple of seasons. They finished 12-5 in both 2021 and 2022, but came up short against the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs on both occasions. According to All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons, they’ll be better than the 49ers this coming season, and the rest of the NFC for that matter.

Cowboys Are Best The Team In NFC, Says Parsons

The Eagles and 49ers figure to be the cream of the crop on the conference. The two met in the NFC Championship game last year after being considered two of the strongest teams in the league. The Eagles were able to advance as the 49ers dealt with injuries to their quarterbacks throughout the game, but both teams figure to be just as strong and hungry this coming year.

The Chiefs are the team that will enter the season as the favorites to win the Super Bowl, but the next to teams listed come from the NFC. The Eagles (+700) and 49ers (+800) have some of the shortest odds of any team in the entire league, and figure to be back in the conference championship game in January.

But they won’t if Parsons and the Cowboys have anything to say about it. In a recent interview with 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Parsons had the following quote:

I think we are the top team in the NFC. No one can beat you except yourself

Not Many NFC Teams Ready To Contend

There doesn’t figure to be a whole lot of competition for the top team outside of Philadelphia and San Francisco. The Cowboys are listed as the NFC team with the third-shortest Super Bowl odds, coming in at +1400. But they’re behind the top three, as well as the Bill and Bengals, on the overall board.

But the next NFC team listed is the Detroit Lions (+2500), followed by the Seattle Seahawks (+2800).

The balance of power has certainly shifted in the AFC’s favor over the last few years, thanks in large part to the influx of quarterback talent in the conference. It can be argued that 8 or even 9 of the best pass-throwers in the league play for AFC teams, which should give them a serious upper hand when it comes to results for the 2023-24 season.

