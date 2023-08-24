Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been ranked as the sexiest player in the NFL according to a poll by ranker, with the top ten listed below.

Ranker‘s ‘Hottest NFL Players Of 2023‘ allows users to register upvotes and downvotes for every player in the NFL, so we’ve got a public consensus on the top ten.

Check out the full list below.

Top 10 Sexiest NFL Players

1. Jimmy Garoppolo

Garoppolo is a two-time Super Bowl champion during his time as a backup quarterback for Tom Brady with the New England Patriots and has been ranked as the sexiest player in the NFL.

The 31-year-old was traded to the San Francisco 49ers near the end of the 2017 and turned a 1-10 team on its head to win the five remaining games that season.

In 2019, he guided the 49ers to the NFC’s top seed and an appearance in Super Bowl LIV. He recently signed with the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency after Derek Carr’s release.

2. Saquon Barkley

Ranked as the second sexiest NFL player, New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley was a college superstar before taking his talents to the national stage. He finished fourth in Heisman Trophy voting and set multiple all-time Penn State records to go second overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.

He made the Pro Bowl in his rookie season and was named Offensive Rookie of the Year. Despite a few injury setbacks, he has bounced back in typical fashion and was named again to the Pro Bowl in 2022.

3. D.J. Moore

Wide receiver D.J. Moore was a first-round pick by the Carolina Panthers = in 2018 and has enjoyed a number of solid seasons in the league. In his first year he was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team, becoming the second Panthers receiver to claim the award since Rae Carruth in 1997.

He signed a three-year, $62m contract extension through the 2025 season in 2022 before the Panthers agreed to trade Moore and the ninth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Chicago Bears in exchange for the first overall pick (which Carolina used to select Bryce Young).

4. Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow was another college superstar, the main man for the LSU Tigers and won the Heisman Trophy and 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship as a senior. The quarterback was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals first overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

An injury-shortened rookie season kept Burrow out of the action but led the Bengals to their first playoff win since 1990 in his second season, ending the longest active drought in the four major North American sports and an appearance in Super Bowl LVI.

He won the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year and completion percentage leader awards in 2021 and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2022. He’s widely considered as an elite quarterback and one of the best players in the league.

5. Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts was a member of the Alabama team that won the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship and was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The quarterback enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, finishing second in MVP voting and leading the Eagles to a Super Bowl LVII appearance. He later signed a five-year, $255m contract extension to make him the highest-paid player in league history at the time.

6. Kevin Byard

Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard comes in at number six in the list. He was selected in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft and in his second season, Byard was named to the Pro Bowl, first-team All-Pro and tallied the joint-most interceptions in the league.

He was ranked 34th by his fellow players on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2022 and finished the season with 108 total tackles, four interceptions and six passes defended. He led the Titans in total tackles and interceptions.

7. Tee Higgins

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is regarded as one of the best youngsters in his position and won the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship at Clemson as a sophomore.

A versatile athlete, Higgins also played basketball in high school and was offered scholarships to play college basketball by numerous schools. He scored Cincinnati’s first touchdown of the game in Super Bowl LVI and caught four passes for 100 yards.

He finished the 2022 season with 74 receptions for 1,029 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, eventually falling to defeat by the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship.

8. Christian McCaffrey

As a sophomore in 2015, Christian McCaffrey was named AP College Football Player of the Year and was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy. He holds the NCAA record for most all-purpose yards in a season alongside numerous NFL and Carolina Panthers franchise records.

He’s one of three players ever to record 1,000 rushing and 1,000 receiving yards in the same season, doing so in 2019. A two-time Pro Bowler who has been named to the second-team and first-team All-Pro, McCaffrey is one of the best running backs in the NFL.

9. T.J. Watt

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker TJ Watt was a finalist for the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award in 2019 and 2020 before winning the award in 2021, where he tied the single-season NFL record for most quarterback sacks, matching Michael Strahan’s 22.5-sack record set in 2001.

He’s been named first-team All-Pro on three occasions, second-team All-Pro once and is a five-time Pro Bowler.

10. Harrison Butker

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker comes in at tenth place on our list of the ten sexiest NFL players. He ranks fourth in NFL history in career field goal percentage (minimum 100 attempts) with 88.1%.

Butker led the NFL in scoring in 2019 and is a two-time Super Bowl champion with Kansas City.