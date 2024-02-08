NFL

What Private Jet Does Taylor Swift Own & How Much Is It Worth?

Joe Lyons
Taylor Swift and her private jet have been the center of attention ahead of the singer’s journey to the Super Bowl, but which model does she own and how much is it worth?

If Swift wasn’t big enough already, she has fully taken over the globe with her venture into the world of American football and the NFL thanks to Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce.

The two are the world’s favorite couple and Swift has been attending Chiefs games all season long when it fits within her busy schedule.

The 34-year-old will travel from Tokyo, Japan to Las Vegas for the game following a sold-out show on her Eras Tour, arriving in the States in good time on Saturday.

What Private Jet Does Taylor Swift Own?

Over the last week, Taylor Swift’s private jets have been in the news quite frequently.

At the end of January, FAA records showed that Swift sold a Dassault Falcon 900 jet which she had owned since 2009.

The sale follows drama which saw her threaten to sue a 21-year-old student at the University of Central Florida for posting her flight information online.

It hasn’t been confirmed whether or not the two incidents are related, but if you put two and two together it seems Swift is putting plans in place to strengthen her privacy.

The Pennsylvania-born singer-songwriter is now left with a single plane in her hangar, a Dassault Falcon 7X with a range of 6,850 miles.

It seats about 12 passengers and the interior boasts plush leather seats for all of her crew and the aircraft registration number ends with her initials – N898TS.

Dassault Falcon 7X
The interior of another Dassault Falcon 7X

How Much Is Taylor Swift’s Private Jet Worth?

According to Liberty Jet Management, if you’re looking to add a Dassault Falcon 7X to your collection it’s gonna set you back between $19-23 million.

Swift’s jet was the 27th of its type to be built and was manufactured in 2009. Dassault Aviation are a kingpin of luxury, high-performance business jets and have been in the game for almost a century.

Some of the best NFL sportsbooks like BetOnline are offering odds on props to do with Swift’s flight, where you can even wager on her landing time in Vegas.

