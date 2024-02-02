Gatorade are one of the biggest brands in the world. Owner by PepsiCo, Gatorade have been one of the main NFL sponsors for over two decades. Here is everything you need to know about Gatorade’s NFL sponsorship deal and it’s worth.

Gatorade Sponsorship

When fans think of NFL and the Super Bowl, one of the first things you think of, after the actual game of football of course, is what color Gatorade will get poured over the winner Super Bowl coach?

Besides the winning coach being soaked in Gatorade at the Super Bowl every year, the PepsiCo owned drink are one of the longest serving sponsors of the NFL.

Gatorade have been one of the NFL’s main sponsors for over two decades now. The Gatorade NFL sponsorship is said to be one of the most lucrative in world sports.

Although the NFL don’t publicly disclose the specific financial details of ins endorsement deals, it is common knowledge that the Gatorade NFL sponsorship is worth an absolute fortune.

It is widely reported that Gatorade pay tens of millions of dollars per year to the NFL to be their official drinks partner. Pepsi are of course the actual company who manufacture Gatorade, and as part of the agreement they get pouring rights at the top NFL events.

This includes the Super Bowl and the NFL Draft amongst other American football events. Pepsi’s sports drink maker, Gatorade, have huge visibility on NFL sidelines. The Gatorade NFL sponsorship deal is certainly one of the biggest in worldwide sports.

Gatorade NFL Sponsorship 2024

The Gatorade NFL sponsorship is one of the most obvious and telling in all of sport. Gatorade and the NFL go hand in hand, with fans pairing the two together when they think of both brands.

The actual worth of the Gatorade sponsorship with the NFL is estimated to be around $55 million per year. In 2022, Gatorade’s CEO said, “Gatorade was the most important product placement in the world.”

Gatorade reportedly have over 2 billion sales per annum, a lot of which is driven by Gatorade’s NFL sponsorship and their association with the NFL. It’s a mutually beneficial relationship, with Gatorade receiving huge numbers of sales, and the NFL of course receiving a huge sum of money from the drink company.

The new deal between Pepsi and the NFL, which was renewed two years ago, has not been officially disclosed. However, the previous deal between the NFL and Pepsi was worth $2 billion over a period of 10 years.

“Our priorities and their priorities have evolved, and we wanted to make sure that as we continue this partnership that we’re all working toward the same goal,” Tracie Rodburg, the NFL’s senior vice president of sponsorship management, told CNBC about the Gatorade NFL sponsorship.

Gatorade Super Bowl LVIII Sponsorship Cost

As we embark on Super Bowl LVIII from the Allegiance Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, here at SportsLens we have scoured the internet to find out how much Gatorade are paying the NFL for Super Bowl LVIII.

However, an exact figure is unknown as to the estimated cost of Gatorade’s NFL sponsorship for Super Bowl LVIII this Sunday night. Although exact figures are unknown, you can be certain that the Gatorade sponsorship with the NFL and more specifically for the 2024 Super Bowl, you can be sure it is tens of millions of dollars.

Given that the Super Bowl is the showpiece NFL event of the year, and Gatorade pay the NFL an estimated $55m per year in endorsements, the Gatorade Super Bowl sponsorship is worth around $20 million.

This comes as no surprise given the sheer magnitude of the Super Bowl and how many millions of people watch the event from all around the world.

