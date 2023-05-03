As the quarterback of the Georgia Bulldogs, Stetson Bennett has stolen the hearts of football fans with his incredible skills and determination. Recently drafted to the Los Angeles Rams, Bennett is no stranger to the spotlight. However, there is another rising star who deserves recognition – his girlfriend, Cameron Liss.

Who is Stetson Bennett’s GF, Cameron Liss?

Born on February 2, 1998, Cameron Liss hails from Atlanta, Georgia. With two sisters, Victoria, an Ole Miss graduate, and Nicole, a fellow University of Georgia student, Cameron comes from a family deeply connected to the Bulldogs. In fact, her passion for UGA dates back to her parents’ time at the university during the Herschel Walker college football era.

Cameron is currently pursuing a dual degree in biology and psychology, she is also minoring in Spanish. Her love for learning has taken her abroad, including a study stint in Spain and a medical mission trip to Guatemala. On her trip to Guatemala, Cameron realized that her goal is to become a physician. And she is well on her way to achieving her ulimate goal.

Cameron Proud of Stetson Bennett

Cameron’s dedication to her studies and career goals is matched by her unwavering support for her boyfriend, Stetson Bennett. Rumored to have been together since 2020, the couple shares a strong bond, and Cameron is often seen in the stands cheering for Stetson.

Bennett’s recent drunken escapade landed him in some hot water with police. However, Liss is still supportive and proud of her newly-drafted NFL boyfriend.

As Stetson Bennett begins his journey in the NFL with the Los Angeles Rams, it’s clear that he has an incredible support system in Cameron Liss. The two have navigated the ups and downs of life together, with Stetson expressing his gratitude in a birthday post for Cameron, saying, “This past year has been a roller coaster for both of us, and I thank God that we were by each other’s side through it all.”

While Stetson’s future in the NFL is undoubtedly bright, Cameron Liss is a rising star in her own right. With her dedication to education, passion for helping others, and unwavering support for her loved ones, it’s clear that she will achieve great things in her medical career. As the world watches Stetson Bennett on the football field, remember to keep an eye on Cameron Liss, a true inspiration beyond the stadium lights.

