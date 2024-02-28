Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera is a UFC stalwart, having fought in the organization for a decade. Here at SportsLens, we have decided to take an in-depth look at the career of Marlon Vera. This includes ‘Chito’ Vera’s net worth, career earnings and endorsement deals.

Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera Net Worth Estimated At $4 Million

Chito Vera’s net worth in 2024 is reported to be approximately $4 million, per MMA Salaries. It is reported that Vera has earned most of his money through his career in the UFC. He has been fighting in the UFC for a decade now, hence why he has a fruitful net worth.

Marlon Chito Vera’s MMA record is 23-8-1. He is one of the longest serving UFC fighters on the entire roster as of today, having been fighting in Dana White‘s company for a decade now.

Thus, Vera has earned a lot of money through his career in the UFC, which has in turn helped boost his net worth. However, his biggest pay-days are still potentially ahead of him, should he become UFC Champion for the very first time.

As well as earning millions inside the octagon, Marlon Chito Vera likes some of the finer things in life too. He is believed to live in a mansion with his family, as well as owning a few fancy cars and a couple of pieces of expensive jewelry. All of these assets contribute to Maron Vera’s increasing net worth.

‘Chito’ Vera Career Earnings

According to MMA Salaries, Marlon Chito Vera’s career earnings inside the octagon equates to around $4 million.

This is far less than the likes of Jon Jones, Conor McGregor or Israel Adesanya, but is still a pretty lucrative number for someone competing in the bantamweight division. Given that he has been competing in the UFC for a decade now, it comes as no surprise to learn that he has earned millions of dollars during this period.

This figure of $4m is mainly down to his success over the past few years years. ‘Chito’ earned his first six-figure UFC purse against Andre Ewell, and has since earned a minimum of six-figures ever since.

Looking at Marlon Vera’s previous fight purses, the biggest purse of his career to date came in his main event victory over Rob Font back in April 2022. Vera reportedly pocketed $410k in total for the fight. This is due to receiving a UFC bonus as ‘Fight Of The Night’, as well as receiving a portion of Font’s purse due to him missing weight.

Vera also reportedly made a purse of $370k for his fight with Cory Sandhagen in March 2023, despite losing the fight. He has earned several other six-figure purses throughout his UFC career against the likes of Dominick Cruz ($300,000), Pedro Munhoz ($326,000), Frankie Edgar ($216,000) and Sean O’Malley ($310,000) to name but a few.

The California resident is a UFC stalwart and has done extremely well. It is evident he is one of the best fighters at 135-pounds in the UFC and has been financially rewarded for this over the years. Not to mention the fact his biggest purses could still be ahead of him, should he beat Sean O’Malley for a second time at UFC 299.

Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera UFC Purses (Last 10):

Fight Purse Vera vs Munhoz – UFC 292 $326,000 Vera vs Sandhagen – UFC Fight Night $370,000 Vera vs Cruz – UFC Fight Night $300,000 Vera vs Font – UFC Fight Night $410,000 Vera vs Egdar – UFC 268 $216,000 Vera vs Grant – UFC Fight Night Unknown Vera vs Aldo – UFC Fight Night $216,000 Vera vs O’Malley – UFC 252 $310,000 Vera vs Yadong – UFC Fight Night $125,000 Vera vs Ewell – UFC Fight Night $162,000

Marlon Chito Vera purse info per MMA Salaries

Marlon Vera Endorsement Deals

Another reason that Chito Vera has a net worth of $4 million and has earned over $4 million in his UFC career is due to the fact he has endorsement and sponsorship deals with various brands and companies.

The UFC star has been sponsored by a host of companies, with his YouTube channel often being filled with adverts and sponsored sections.

According to Sportskeeda, Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera has moneymaking deals with brands such as Venum, Jaxxon, Monster Energy, Industrial Presquera Santa Priscilla and TCL Electronics. These are just some of the sponsors of the Equadorian MMA superstar. He is sure to have more too that we don’t know about.

All of these sponsors, as well as his vast career earnings from his successful career in the UFC, are factors into growing Chito Vera’s net worth. Ultimately though it is punching people in the face for a living that pays the 31-year-old the most money.

