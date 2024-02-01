NFL

What Is Travis Kelce’s Favorite Taylor Swift Song? Chiefs Player Reveals His Top ‘Taylor Tune’

Author image
Andy Newton
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
rsz 230727084300 travis kelce taylor swift split
rsz 230727084300 travis kelce taylor swift split

Super Bowl 58 is, of course all about the Chiefs and the 49ers, but with Kansas tight end Travis Kelce the boyfriend of US mega-star singer Taylor Swift, then the biggest NFL game of 2024 is also turning into a ‘Trav and Tay’ sideshow.

Therefore, we thought if you can’t beat them, join them and so we wanted to find out what Swift song Kelce might be belting out should the Chiefs win their fourth Super Bowl.

Travis Kelce’s Favorite Taylor Swift Song Is ‘Blank Space’

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce fans would probably had wanted the Chiefs star’s favorite song to be ‘Love Story’, seeing as the pair have seemed inseparable since hooking up in July 2023.

However, in an interview in late 2023, Travis Kelce lifted the lid on his favorite Taylor Swift song as being ‘Blank Space’, from her album titled ‘1989’.

Kelce went onto say that ‘Blank Space’ was the one I wanted to hear live for sure, homing in on the line in the song “I can make the bad guys good for a weekend”

Adding ” That’s a helluva line”

SWIFT1

While fate lovers out there might also be pleased to know that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were both born in 1989 – the name of the said album that features ‘Blank Space’.

With their romance now over six months long, Swift certainly doesn’t have a ‘Blank Space’ anymore as it looks like she’s written Travis Kelce’s name in there (for now anyway).

Blank Space Was Released In 2014 and Sold Over 4.5 Million Copies In The US

Blank Space was the second single from Swift’s fifth studio album 1989, which was released in 2014.

The song debuted at number 18 on the US Billboard Hot 100 in November 2014, but then rocketed to the number one slot after three weeks released – taking the top spot off another Taylor Swift song ‘Shake It Off’.

This flip-flopping Taylor Swift number one with her own songs also created history as she became the first artist in the Billboard chart history to succeed herself for the number one position.

Blank Space stayed in the top 100 for another seven consecutive weeks, selling over 4.5 million copies in the US alone.

The song was also number one in Canada, South Africa, Scotland and Australia.

 

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Andy Newton

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton
Author Image

Andy Newton

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
NFL Schedule For Week 1
NFL

LATEST Straight To The Top: The Youngest Super Bowl Winners Of All Time

Author image Louis Fargher  •  Feb 01 2024
rsz 230727084300 travis kelce taylor swift split
NFL
What Is Travis Kelce’s Favorite Taylor Swift Song? Chiefs Player Reveals His Top ‘Taylor Tune’
Author image Andy Newton  •  Feb 01 2024

Super Bowl 58 is, of course all about the Chiefs and the 49ers, but with Kansas tight end Travis Kelce the boyfriend of US mega-star singer Taylor Swift, then the…

Oldest Super Bowl Players
NFL
The Last Dance: Who Are The Oldest Players in Super Bowl History?
Author image Cai Parry  •  Feb 01 2024

Who are the oldest players in Super Bowl history? Read on as we reveal the top 10 oldest players that have featured in the NFL’s championship match ahead of Kansas…

Dan Quinn Cowboys pic
NFL
The Commanders plan to hire Dallas’ DC Dan Quinn as their next head coach
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 01 2024
tom brady a0587059ffb644e1a29e1d64e23bbd46
NFL
The GOAT: Tom Brady Has The Most Super Bowl MVP Awards Of All Time
Author image Ben Horlock  •  Feb 01 2024
mgjy97kyk3zfbgdfs2so
NFL
CBS to use a total of 165 cameras for Super Bowl LVIII including three drones
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Feb 01 2024
Super Bowl XXIX - Highest Scoring Super Bowl - San Francisco 49ers vs San Diego Chargers
NFL
What Is The Highest Scoring Super Bowl Of All Time? Who Won It & What Was The Final Score?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 01 2024
Arrow to top