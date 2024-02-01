Super Bowl 58 is, of course all about the Chiefs and the 49ers, but with Kansas tight end Travis Kelce the boyfriend of US mega-star singer Taylor Swift, then the biggest NFL game of 2024 is also turning into a ‘Trav and Tay’ sideshow.

Therefore, we thought if you can’t beat them, join them and so we wanted to find out what Swift song Kelce might be belting out should the Chiefs win their fourth Super Bowl.

Travis Kelce’s Favorite Taylor Swift Song Is ‘Blank Space’

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce fans would probably had wanted the Chiefs star’s favorite song to be ‘Love Story’, seeing as the pair have seemed inseparable since hooking up in July 2023.

However, in an interview in late 2023, Travis Kelce lifted the lid on his favorite Taylor Swift song as being ‘Blank Space’, from her album titled ‘1989’.

Kelce went onto say that ‘Blank Space’ was the one I wanted to hear live for sure, homing in on the line in the song “I can make the bad guys good for a weekend”

Adding ” That’s a helluva line”

While fate lovers out there might also be pleased to know that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were both born in 1989 – the name of the said album that features ‘Blank Space’.

With their romance now over six months long, Swift certainly doesn’t have a ‘Blank Space’ anymore as it looks like she’s written Travis Kelce’s name in there (for now anyway).

Blank Space Was Released In 2014 and Sold Over 4.5 Million Copies In The US

Blank Space was the second single from Swift’s fifth studio album 1989, which was released in 2014.

The song debuted at number 18 on the US Billboard Hot 100 in November 2014, but then rocketed to the number one slot after three weeks released – taking the top spot off another Taylor Swift song ‘Shake It Off’.

This flip-flopping Taylor Swift number one with her own songs also created history as she became the first artist in the Billboard chart history to succeed herself for the number one position.

Blank Space stayed in the top 100 for another seven consecutive weeks, selling over 4.5 million copies in the US alone.

The song was also number one in Canada, South Africa, Scotland and Australia.