Joe Burrow Says Bengals Are “Built To Beat” The Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs spent the 2023 NFL season cementing themselves as one of the great dynasties that the game as seen. Three Super Bowl wins in five years gives them one of the most dominant stretches of any team ever, and they are already listed as one of the favorites again for next season.

#Bengals Joe Burrow says he thinks his team his built to take down the #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/6e522Vllaw — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) April 12, 2024

But there will be an entire league looking to slow down Patrick Mahomes and company, and there is one team that feels particularly confident when it comes to potentially stopping the Chiefs’ current run.

Until recently, the Cincinnati Bengals appeared to be the only team that had an argument when it came to Kansas City’s domination. The two sides met three times during the 2022 calendar year, and it was Cincy that was victorious in all three meetings. All were important, late-season contests, with the most important being the 2022 AFC Championship game, marking the only time that the Chiefs have missed the Super Bowl since 2018.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow breaks down past success against Chiefs: “I think we’re built to beat them”https://t.co/AO7on0AgB1 pic.twitter.com/bgfjeyW5e4 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) April 14, 2024

The Bengals couldn’t do much about Kansas City’s run last season. They got on a roll after a slow start to the year, but a season-ending injury to quarterback Joe Burrow dashed their hopes, and they finished 9-8 and in last place in the AFC North.

Burrow will be back to full strength when the 2024 campaign begins, and he believes that his team could be the ones that stop Mahomes next year. Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kielce had Burrow as a guest on his New Heights Podcast recently, and Cincinnati’s quarterback said the following regarding the matchup between the two sides:

I think we both work really hard. They have great players, we have great players. I think we match up pretty well with them. I think we’re built to beat them. I always appreciate the legendary battles we have. Guys are out there always making plays. Patrick is always out there making plays. Both teams have big-time defensive lines. It’s a great matchup.

The Chiefs were able to get revenge on Burrow and company during the 2022 season, as they beat the Bengals in the 2023 AFC Championship on their way to their Super Bowl victory over the Eagles. They played again towards the end of the regular season in 2023, and Kansas City cruised to an easy victory over Jake Browning-led Cincinnati.

The two sides will meet inside Arrowhead Stadium at some point during the 2024 regular season.