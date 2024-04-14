NFL

Joe Burrow Says Bengals Are “Built To Beat” The Chiefs

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
burrow mahomes ezgif.com resize
burrow mahomes ezgif.com resize

The Kansas City Chiefs spent the 2023 NFL season cementing themselves as one of the great dynasties that the game as seen. Three Super Bowl wins in five years gives them one of the most dominant stretches of any team ever, and they are already listed as one of the favorites again for next season.

Burrow Looking To Take Down Chiefs In 2024

But there will be an entire league looking to slow down Patrick Mahomes and company, and there is one team that feels particularly confident when it comes to potentially stopping the Chiefs’ current run.

Until recently, the Cincinnati Bengals appeared to be the only team that had an argument when it came to Kansas City’s domination. The two sides met three times during the 2022 calendar year, and it was Cincy that was victorious in all three meetings. All were important, late-season contests, with the most important being the 2022 AFC Championship game, marking the only time that the Chiefs have missed the Super Bowl since 2018.

Bengals QB Says His Team Is “Built To Beat” Chiefs

The Bengals couldn’t do much about Kansas City’s run last season. They got on a roll after a slow start to the year, but a season-ending injury to quarterback Joe Burrow dashed their hopes, and they finished 9-8 and in last place in the AFC North.

Burrow will be back to full strength when the 2024 campaign begins, and he believes that his team could be the ones that stop Mahomes next year. Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kielce had Burrow as a guest on his New Heights Podcast recently, and Cincinnati’s quarterback said the following regarding the matchup between the two sides:

I think we both work really hard. They have great players, we have great players. I think we match up pretty well with them. I think we’re built to beat them. I always appreciate the legendary battles we have. Guys are out there always making plays. Patrick is always out there making plays. Both teams have big-time defensive lines. It’s a great matchup.

The Chiefs were able to get revenge on Burrow and company during the 2022 season, as they beat the Bengals in the 2023 AFC Championship on their way to their Super Bowl victory over the Eagles. They played again towards the end of the regular season in 2023, and Kansas City cruised to an easy victory over Jake Browning-led Cincinnati.

The two sides will meet inside Arrowhead Stadium at some point during the 2024 regular season.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
burrow mahomes ezgif.com resize
NFL

LATEST Joe Burrow Says Bengals Are “Built To Beat” The Chiefs

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 14 2024
01hvc3jnrmen6dr90zy7 ezgif.com webp to jpg converter
NFL
Agent Says Brandon Aiyuk Has Not Requested Trade From 49ers Despite Rumors
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 14 2024

Brandon Aiyuk has come on as one of the top pass catchers in the NFL over the past couple of seasons. The now fifth-year wide receiver out of Arizona State…

2024 Draft prospects
NFL
Only 13 prospects have accepted invitations to attend the 2024 NFL Draft live
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 12 2024

In less than two weeks, the 2024 NFL Draft will take place in Detroit Michigan. It’s an exciting time for prospects and their families. These players have been working for…

01hv7640mf7shta96mzh ezgif.com webp to jpg converter
NFL
Tom Brady Says He “Wouldn’t Be Opposed” To A Potential NFL Comeback
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 12 2024
rsz mcvay rams 2048x1365 1
NFL
The LA Rams Will Make Their First 1st Round Pick Since 2016 This Year
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 11 2024
Nick Chubb Browns pic
NFL
Browns’ Nick Chubb has agreed to rework his contract to lower his base salary in 2024
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 11 2024
Kool Aid McKinstry Alabama pic
NFL
Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry’s foot is recovering well and is expected to be ready for training camp
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 11 2024
Arrow to top