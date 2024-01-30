After it was confirmed that the Kansas City Chiefs would be at Super Bowl LVIII next month, many fans have been wondering if Travis Kelce’s girlfriend and global superstar Taylor Swift will be in attendance at Las Vegas.

Will Taylor Swift Be In Attendance At Super Bowl LVIII?

Taylor Swift has become more and more prominent at Kansas City games through the second half of the season and with her new beau Travis Kelce heading to the Super Bowl in February, the superstar is likely to be there support.

Swift has been spotted at the majority of the Chiefs games heading into the post season, including all three of the Chiefs playoff games so far against Miami, Buffalo and Baltimore.

Both games against the Bills and Ravens came on the road this year, with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs upsetting the odds on both occasions to make it to a fourth Super Bowl in the last five years.

The Chiefs sealed their ticket to Las Vegas with an upset against the Ravens in the AFC Championship game, with Taylor Swift taking to the pitch alongside Kelce post-match to celebrate her boyfriend’s achievement.

Unfortunately the Super Bowl comes at a slightly awkward time for Kelce’s girlfriend, who is set to finish her ‘Eras’ world tour Japan leg just one night before the match.

Taylor Swift is resuming her record breaking world tour on the 7th of February, with her final show in Asia finishing on the 10th of February at around 9pm local time.

This would give the 34-year-old just over a day to return to the States ahead of Super Bowl LVIII, but with time differences to account for and a private jet at Swift’s disposal, there should be no worries about the popstar making the game.

Super Bowl LVIII Info

📅 Time/Date: 3:30pm PST (Sunday, 11 February 2024)

🏟️ Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

📺 TV: CBS

🎲 Odds: San Francisco 49ers -120 | Kansas City Chiefs +100

