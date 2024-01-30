American Football

Will Taylor Swift Be In Attendance At Super Bowl LVIII?

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

After it was confirmed that the Kansas City Chiefs would be at Super Bowl LVIII next month, many fans have been wondering if Travis Kelce’s girlfriend and global superstar Taylor Swift will be in attendance at Las Vegas.

Will Taylor Swift Be In Attendance At Super Bowl LVIII?

Taylor Swift has become more and more prominent at Kansas City games through the second half of the season and with her new beau Travis Kelce heading to the Super Bowl in February, the superstar is likely to be there support.

Swift has been spotted at the majority of the Chiefs games heading into the post season, including all three of the Chiefs playoff games so far against Miami, Buffalo and Baltimore.

Both games against the Bills and Ravens came on the road this year, with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs upsetting the odds on both occasions to make it to a fourth Super Bowl in the last five years.

The Chiefs sealed their ticket to Las Vegas with an upset against the Ravens in the AFC Championship game, with Taylor Swift taking to the pitch alongside Kelce post-match to celebrate her boyfriend’s achievement.

Unfortunately the Super Bowl comes at a slightly awkward time for Kelce’s girlfriend, who is set to finish her ‘Eras’ world tour Japan leg just one night before the match.

Taylor Swift is resuming her record breaking world tour on the 7th of February, with her final show in Asia finishing on the 10th of February at around 9pm local time.

This would give the 34-year-old just over a day to return to the States ahead of Super Bowl LVIII, but with time differences to account for and a private jet at Swift’s disposal, there should be no worries about the popstar making the game.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by espnW (@espnw)

If you are looking to bet on Super Bowl LVIII then we have you covered, as you can find the latest spread, odds, lines and our picks for the 49ers vs Chiefs here.

Super Bowl LVIII Info

📅  Time/Date: 3:30pm PST (Sunday, 11 February 2024)
🏟️  Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
📺  TV: CBS
🎲  Odds: San Francisco 49ers -120 | Kansas City Chiefs +100

Past Super Bowl Winners

  • Super Bowl LVII (2023) – Kansas City Chiefs
  • Super Bowl LVI (2022) – Los Angeles Rams
  • Super Bowl LV (2021) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Super Bowl LIV (2020) – Kansas City Chiefs
  • Super Bowl LIII (2019) – New England Patriots
  • Super Bowl LII (2018) – Philadelphia Eagles
  • Super Bowl LI (2017) – New England Patriots
  • Super Bowl 50 (2016) – Denver Broncos
  • Super Bowl XLIX (2015) – New England Patriots
  • Super Bowl XLVIII (2014) – Seattle Seahawks

 

 

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From American Football

Latest news

View all
https cdn.cnn .com cnnnext dam assets 221214142302 brock purdy celebrate 49ers bucs
American Football

LATEST Chiefs vs 49ers Same Game Parlay Picks For +750 Super Bowl Bet

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 30 2024
patrick mahomes
American Football
Patrick Mahomes Has A 9-3 Record In The NFL When Coming Into A Game As Underdog
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 29 2024

Kansas City and Patrick Mahomes are marginal underdogs for the upcoming Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas but Chiefs fans won’t be panicking, as their QB holds a 9-3 record…

Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs NFL Super Bowl MVP
American Football
Super Bowl LVIII Odds: Bookmakers Have Patrick Mahomes As Underdog For Second Consecutive Season
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 29 2024

The Super Bowl is closing in and there are just two teams left in the fight for next month’s biggest prize in football, as the San Francisco 49ers go head…

rsz dancampbell detroitlions
American Football
Dan Campbell Defends Fourth Down Decisions As Detroit’s Fairytale Season Comes To An End
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 29 2024
NFC Championship game
American Football
San Francisco Tie Dallas As NFC Championship Record Holders After Win Over Detroit
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 29 2024
Bill Belichick Patriots pic 1
American Football
Bill Belichick Could Be On Track For His First Season Without NFL Coaching Job Since 1974
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 29 2024
Chiefs Coach Andy Reid
American Football
Andy Reid Net Worth: How Much Has The Double Super Bowl Winning Head Coach Made In His Career?
Author image James Chittick  •  Jan 26 2024
Arrow to top