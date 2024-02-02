NFL

How Long Have Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Been Dating?

Author image
Joe Lyons
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Pop icon Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce’s relationship has been the center of the world’s attention ever since the first whispers of romance were heard, but how long have the couple been dating?

How Long Have Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Been Dating?

Swift and Kelce are the world’s favorite couple. Every inch of their relationship has been well documented all across the globe which has made it easy to follow along the timeline.

The first rumours of romance between the pair circulated in early July 2023, when Swifties spotted the star tight end in his private box ay Arrowhead Stadium – where he was watching Swift perform on her Eras Tour in Kansas City.

He traded friendship bracelets with fans inside the venue and he had his eye on the prize from early doors. Later that month, Kelce revealed he tried and failed to meet Swift at the concert because she has to save her voice.

Almost two months later in September – when it became apparent that things were starting to heat up – Travis’ brother Jason declined to comment when quizzed about the rumours. The relationship was beginning to take shape.

Two days later, ESPN’s senior NFL insider Adam Schefter referenced a number of Swift’s hit singles when reporting about Kelce’s injury status for the next Chiefs game.

On September 21st, Kelce set the record straight and told Pat McAfee that he ‘threw the ball in [Swift’s] court’ by inviting her to a Chiefs game a Arrowhead. Three days later, Swift attended Kansas City’s 41-10 victory over the Chicago Bears.

Kelce impressed with seven catches for 69 receiving yards and a touchdown – and the rest is history.

The pair have likely been seeing each other since late July or early August, which would mean they’ve been together for six months. Officially, it’s been around four months.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons
Author Image

Joe Lyons

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
NFL

LATEST How Long Have Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Been Dating?

Author image Joe Lyons  •  Feb 02 2024
1073893740.jpg.0
NFL
Will There Be Any Records Broken At Super Bowl LVIII?
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Feb 02 2024

The Super Bowl is the NFL’s biggest stage and it would be an incredible feat for one of the Kansas City Chiefs or San Francisco 49ers players to smash a…

Gatorade NFL Sponsorship - Gatorade Sponsorship 2024
NFL
Gatorade NFL Sponsorship: How Much Does Official Sports Beverage Provider Pay?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 02 2024

Gatorade are one of the biggest brands in the world. Owner by PepsiCo, Gatorade have been one of the main NFL sponsors for over two decades. Here is everything you…

rings 1
NFL
Lords of the Rings: How Much Are Super Bowl Rings Worth And Who Gets Them?
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Feb 02 2024
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
NFL
Taylor Swift Super Bowl Props: Will She Appear In A Commercial?
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Feb 02 2024
chiefs cheerleaders
NFL
Who Are The Kansas City Chiefs Cheerleaders At Super Bowl LVIII?
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Feb 02 2024
rsz 19058640650
NFL
NFL: Cowherd Says Caleb Williams Does Not Want To Be Drafted By The Bears
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 02 2024
Arrow to top