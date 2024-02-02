How Long Have Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Been Dating?

Pop icon Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce’s relationship has been the center of the world’s attention ever since the first whispers of romance were heard, but how long have the couple been dating?

Swift and Kelce are the world’s favorite couple. Every inch of their relationship has been well documented all across the globe which has made it easy to follow along the timeline.

The first rumours of romance between the pair circulated in early July 2023, when Swifties spotted the star tight end in his private box ay Arrowhead Stadium – where he was watching Swift perform on her Eras Tour in Kansas City.

He traded friendship bracelets with fans inside the venue and he had his eye on the prize from early doors. Later that month, Kelce revealed he tried and failed to meet Swift at the concert because she has to save her voice.

Almost two months later in September – when it became apparent that things were starting to heat up – Travis’ brother Jason declined to comment when quizzed about the rumours. The relationship was beginning to take shape.

Two days later, ESPN’s senior NFL insider Adam Schefter referenced a number of Swift’s hit singles when reporting about Kelce’s injury status for the next Chiefs game.

On September 21st, Kelce set the record straight and told Pat McAfee that he ‘threw the ball in [Swift’s] court’ by inviting her to a Chiefs game a Arrowhead. Three days later, Swift attended Kansas City’s 41-10 victory over the Chicago Bears.

Kelce impressed with seven catches for 69 receiving yards and a touchdown – and the rest is history.

The pair have likely been seeing each other since late July or early August, which would mean they’ve been together for six months. Officially, it’s been around four months.