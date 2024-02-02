NFL

Taylor Swift Super Bowl Props: Will She Appear In A Commercial?

Author image
Joe Lyons
Sports Editor
2 min read
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is headed to Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs, who are bidding to become the first back-to-back champions since 2005.

Some of the best NFL sportsbooks have been hard at work pricing up betting markets for Swift, with a vast range of selections on offer with BetOnline.

It hasn’t been confirmed if the 34-year-old – who will play the final leg of her ‘Eras Tour’ in Tokyo, Japan on February 10 (one day before the Super Bowl) – will even be able to attend yet.

Swift has become a phenomenon in yet another industry thanks to her relationship with Kelce and she’s been following the Chiefs across the country all season long, with an appearance in Vegas seen as highly likely.

Taylor Swift Super Bowl Props

Will Taylor Swift wear a Travis Kelce jersey during the game?

  • Yes | +150
  • No | -200

What colour lipstick will Taylor Swift wear?

  • Red | -1500
  • Any other color | +600

Will Taylor Swift wear an outfit made by Kyle Juszyck’s wife?

  • Yes | +200
  • No | -300

Will Taylor Swift mention Kelce/Chiefs at Tokyo show?

  • Yes | -200
  • No | +150

Will Taylor Swift be seen on TV during the National Anthem?

  • Yes | +100
  • No | -140

Will Taylor Swift be shown live after first Chiefs TD?

  • Yes | +500
  • No | +300

Will Taylor Swift be holding a drink during live shot?

  • Yes | +150
  • No | -200

Will Taylor Swift be seen mouthing a curse word?

  • Yes | +300
  • No | -500

Will Taylor Swift appear in a Super Bowl commercial?

  • Yes | +1200
Kelce, who recently revealed that his favourite Taylor Swift song is Blank Space, has enjoyed another impressive postseason display in Kansas City.

BetOnline are even taking bets on whether or not Kelce would propose to Swift after the game, with Tennessee the current favorite for their wedding location!

Taylor Swift mania in the NFL is well underway and the possibility of it slowing down any time soon is slim.

Joe Lyons
Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
Author Image

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
