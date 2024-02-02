Taylor Swift Super Bowl Props: Will She Appear In A Commercial?

Taylor Swift is headed to Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs, who are bidding to become the first back-to-back champions since 2005.
Some of the best NFL sportsbooks have been hard at work pricing up betting markets for Swift, with a vast range of selections on offer with BetOnline.
It hasn’t been confirmed if the 34-year-old – who will play the final leg of her ‘Eras Tour’ in Tokyo, Japan on February 10 (one day before the Super Bowl) – will even be able to attend yet.
Swift has become a phenomenon in yet another industry thanks to her relationship with Kelce and she’s been following the Chiefs across the country all season long, with an appearance in Vegas seen as highly likely.
Taylor Swift Super Bowl Props
Will Taylor Swift wear a Travis Kelce jersey during the game?
- Yes | +150
- No | -200
What colour lipstick will Taylor Swift wear?
- Red | -1500
- Any other color | +600
Will Taylor Swift wear an outfit made by Kyle Juszyck’s wife?
- Yes | +200
- No | -300
Will Taylor Swift mention Kelce/Chiefs at Tokyo show?
- Yes | -200
- No | +150
Will Taylor Swift be seen on TV during the National Anthem?
- Yes | +100
- No | -140
Will Taylor Swift be shown live after first Chiefs TD?
- Yes | +500
- No | +300
Will Taylor Swift be holding a drink during live shot?
- Yes | +150
- No | -200
Will Taylor Swift be seen mouthing a curse word?
- Yes | +300
- No | -500
Will Taylor Swift appear in a Super Bowl commercial?
- Yes | +1200
Travis and Taylor ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9FlGKczWd4
— NFL (@NFL) January 28, 2024
Kelce, who recently revealed that his favourite Taylor Swift song is Blank Space, has enjoyed another impressive postseason display in Kansas City.
BetOnline are even taking bets on whether or not Kelce would propose to Swift after the game, with Tennessee the current favorite for their wedding location!
Taylor Swift mania in the NFL is well underway and the possibility of it slowing down any time soon is slim.