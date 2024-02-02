Taylor Swift Super Bowl Props: Will She Appear In A Commercial?

Taylor Swift is headed to Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs, who are bidding to become the first back-to-back champions since 2005.

Some of the best NFL sportsbooks have been hard at work pricing up betting markets for Swift, with a vast range of selections on offer with BetOnline.

It hasn’t been confirmed if the 34-year-old – who will play the final leg of her ‘Eras Tour’ in Tokyo, Japan on February 10 (one day before the Super Bowl) – will even be able to attend yet.

Swift has become a phenomenon in yet another industry thanks to her relationship with Kelce and she’s been following the Chiefs across the country all season long, with an appearance in Vegas seen as highly likely.

Taylor Swift Super Bowl Props

Will Taylor Swift wear a Travis Kelce jersey during the game?

Yes | +150

No | -200

What colour lipstick will Taylor Swift wear?

Red | -1500

Any other color | +600

Will Taylor Swift wear an outfit made by Kyle Juszyck’s wife?

Yes | +200

No | -300

Will Taylor Swift mention Kelce/Chiefs at Tokyo show?

Yes | -200

No | +150

Will Taylor Swift be seen on TV during the National Anthem?

Yes | +100

No | -140

Will Taylor Swift be shown live after first Chiefs TD?

Yes | +500

No | +300

Will Taylor Swift be holding a drink during live shot?

Yes | +150

No | -200

Will Taylor Swift be seen mouthing a curse word?

Yes | +300

No | -500

Will Taylor Swift appear in a Super Bowl commercial?

Yes | +1200

Kelce, who recently revealed that his favourite Taylor Swift song is Blank Space, has enjoyed another impressive postseason display in Kansas City.

BetOnline are even taking bets on whether or not Kelce would propose to Swift after the game, with Tennessee the current favorite for their wedding location!

Taylor Swift mania in the NFL is well underway and the possibility of it slowing down any time soon is slim.