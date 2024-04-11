NFL

Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry’s foot is recovering well and is expected to be ready for training camp

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Kool Aid McKinstry Alabama pic
Kool Aid McKinstry Alabama pic

The NFL Draft process is an exciting time for teams and the players being scouted. For most, it’s a true unknown of where they will play as a professional. Mock drafts try and give an accurate prediction of where top prospects will land. Ultimately, anything can happen on draft and you never truly know what picks will be made. 

In exactly two weeks, the 2024 NFL Draft will happen in Detroit, Michigan. Top prospects are being invited to pre-draft visits with teams over the last week or so. One of those potential first-round picks is Alabama’s Kool-Aid MckInstry. The 21-year-old just finished up his third year with the Crimson Tide and is taking his talent to the pros. At the NFL Combine, doctors found a Jones fracture in his right foot. McKinstry needed surgery but doctors say he is recovering well and is on pace to be ready for the start of training camp.

Who will draft Kool-Aid McKinstry in two weeks?


Before he started his collegiate career at Alabama, Kool-Aid McKinstry was a five-star prospect in high school. He grew up in Birmingham, Alabama, and was named Alabama Mr. Football as a senior. Additionally, he was named the USA Today Defender of the Year as a senior in 2020. McKinstry joined the Crimson Tide in 2021 and played three seasons for Alabama under head coach Nick Saban. As a freshman, the talented CB played more as a backup but did see action in 15 games.

His 2022 campaign was when McKinstry began to make a name for himself. The elite defensive players showed that he’s an extremely versatile player. McKinstry returned punts for Alabama in 2022, averaging (15.8) yards per return. In 2023, McKinstry was named an All-Amiercan with the Crimson Tide and has declared for the NFL Draft. Projections have the 21-year-old as a first-round pick. Which team will take the chance on the young CB prospect?


At the combine, McKinstry told scouts that he has a high IQ and understands the game of football. From what he’s shown over the last three years, the young CB seems to be the full package. Despite a Jones fracture in his foot, he still ran a 4.47 40-yard dash. On top of that, he had a solid vertical jump of 34.5 inches. At six-foot-one, McKinstry had the physical tools to be one of the top corners in his draft class. Additionally, he’s an intelligent player who should adapt quickly to the league.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Nick Chubb Browns pic
NFL

LATEST Browns’ Nick Chubb has agreed to rework his contract to lower his base salary in 2024

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 11 2024
Kool Aid McKinstry Alabama pic
NFL
Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry’s foot is recovering well and is expected to be ready for training camp
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 11 2024

The NFL Draft process is an exciting time for teams and the players being scouted. For most, it’s a true unknown of where they will play as a professional. Mock…

Brazil NFL pic
NFL
Packers and Eagles will play the first-ever regular season game in Brazil in Week 1
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 10 2024

In October of 2008, the Giants and Dolphins played in the NFL’s first international game. It took place at Wembley Stadium in London, England. Since then, all 32 teams have…

Josh Allen Jagurs pic
NFL
Jacksonville’s Josh Allen has agreed to a new five-year, $150 million deal to stay with the Jaguars
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 10 2024
rsz xavier worthy dsc03206
NFL
Speedy WR Prospect Visits Bears, Cardinals Leading Up To NFL Draft
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 09 2024
Logan Ryan pic
NFL
Two-time Super Bowl champion Logan Ryan has announced his retirement from the NFL
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 09 2024
rsz marvin harrison jr usatsi 21871795 e1699803139119
NFL
Chicago Bears To Meet With WR Prospects Harrison Jr. And Nabers On Monday
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 08 2024
Arrow to top