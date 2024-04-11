The NFL Draft process is an exciting time for teams and the players being scouted. For most, it’s a true unknown of where they will play as a professional. Mock drafts try and give an accurate prediction of where top prospects will land. Ultimately, anything can happen on draft and you never truly know what picks will be made.

In exactly two weeks, the 2024 NFL Draft will happen in Detroit, Michigan. Top prospects are being invited to pre-draft visits with teams over the last week or so. One of those potential first-round picks is Alabama’s Kool-Aid MckInstry. The 21-year-old just finished up his third year with the Crimson Tide and is taking his talent to the pros. At the NFL Combine, doctors found a Jones fracture in his right foot. McKinstry needed surgery but doctors say he is recovering well and is on pace to be ready for the start of training camp.

Who will draft Kool-Aid McKinstry in two weeks?

#Bama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry had his Combine rechecks yesterday, and sources say doctors deemed his recovery from surgery to be on track and as expected. Some good news heading into the Draft. https://t.co/o5iCDlTvlB — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 10, 2024



Before he started his collegiate career at Alabama, Kool-Aid McKinstry was a five-star prospect in high school. He grew up in Birmingham, Alabama, and was named Alabama Mr. Football as a senior. Additionally, he was named the USA Today Defender of the Year as a senior in 2020. McKinstry joined the Crimson Tide in 2021 and played three seasons for Alabama under head coach Nick Saban. As a freshman, the talented CB played more as a backup but did see action in 15 games.

His 2022 campaign was when McKinstry began to make a name for himself. The elite defensive players showed that he’s an extremely versatile player. McKinstry returned punts for Alabama in 2022, averaging (15.8) yards per return. In 2023, McKinstry was named an All-Amiercan with the Crimson Tide and has declared for the NFL Draft. Projections have the 21-year-old as a first-round pick. Which team will take the chance on the young CB prospect?

The Packers are hosting CB Kool-Aid McKinstry on a Top 30 visit today. pic.twitter.com/cvsB4NPM4O — Easton Butler (@Easton__Butler) April 8, 2024



At the combine, McKinstry told scouts that he has a high IQ and understands the game of football. From what he’s shown over the last three years, the young CB seems to be the full package. Despite a Jones fracture in his foot, he still ran a 4.47 40-yard dash. On top of that, he had a solid vertical jump of 34.5 inches. At six-foot-one, McKinstry had the physical tools to be one of the top corners in his draft class. Additionally, he’s an intelligent player who should adapt quickly to the league.