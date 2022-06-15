Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Wednesday Picks – June 15th

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount's is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio.

Andrew found yet another winner with well-backed Thirsk scorer RAMBUSO CREEK on Tuesday and has five selections on Wednesday, June 15th.

ROYAL ASCOT 3.05

ANCHORAGE (system – Aidan O’Brien, Queen’s Vase)

Trainer Aidan O’Brien has a fantastic record in the Queen’s Vase at Royal Ascot, scoring with seven winners from 27 runners in the past 15 years for a profit of £32.41 to a £1 level stake at SP. He also saddled six seconds, a third and four fourths, suggesting an each-way bet on ANCHORAGE, his sole representative from five original declarations, could be warranted.

ROYAL ASCOT 4.20

BASHKIROVA (system – Duke Of Cambridge Stakes, 4yos, top 4 finish in Group 2, Group 3 or Listed race last time out)

The Duke Of Cambridge Stakes has not been a good race for horses dropping in class from Group 1 company, which is bad news for supporters of the front two in the market – Mother Earth and Saffron Beach. This race usually goes to a four-year-old, who prepped with a top-four finish in a Group 2, Group 3 or Listed contest. This angle has found the winner in nine of the past ten years (from 48 bets) for a profit of £41.66. BASHKIROVA, whose record at this 1m trip reads 11121 (4-5), with the defeat by half a length, looks the obvious one, though THUNDER BEAUTY, the only other qualifier, is worth a saver.

RIPON 5.26

NEVER NO TROUBLE (system – Adrian Nicholls, sellers)

Trainer Adrian Nicholls has a great record in sellers and selling handicaps, winning with ten of the 26 qualifiers for a profit of £49.90 to a £1 level stake at SP. NEVER NO TROUBLE was an eyecatcher at Beverley on her penultimate start, racing closer to the strong early pace than ideal. He failed to settle when upped to 1m4f at today’s venue last time and the drop in trip/class could be just the ticket.

ROYAL ASCOT 5.35

CHATEAU (system – Havana Gold, 5f, turf)

CHATEAU’s sire Havana Gold does well with his progeny over 5f on turf. Backing them all would have found 25 winners from 159 bets (15.7%) for a profit of £47.75. He met trouble in running when third at Salisbury on his debut and did so again when successful at Beverley next time. He clocked a good time for that win and makes each-way appeal.

