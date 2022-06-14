2022 Royal Ascot Trends and Tips | Day Two Ascot Best Bets (Weds 15th)

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

We’ve got the 2022 Royal Ascot trends and tips for day two of the five-day meeting on Wednesday 15th June 2022. Use these Royal Ascot trends and stats to help find the best profile of past winners – day two Royal Ascot races include the Group One Prince Of Wales’s Stakes, where the exciting Sir Michael Stoute-trained Bay Bridge will be all the rage.



Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites.

RELATED: Best Royal Ascot Betting Offers and Horse Racing Free Bets

Royal Ascot Trends and ITV Horse Racing Tips (RacingTV/ITV) – Wednesday 15th June 2022



2.30 – Queen Mary Stakes (Group 2) (Fillies) 5f ITV

Queen Mary Stakes Trends

19/20 – Finished 1st or 2nd last time out

19/20 – Had between 1 and 3 previous runs that season

16/20 – Had won over 5f (or shorter) before

16/20 – Won their previous race

16/20 – Won by a horse foaled between Jan-Mar

14/20 – Placed favourites

7/20 – Winning favourites (2 joint)

7/20 – Returned a double-figure price

4/20 – Trained by Wesley Ward (including 3 of last 7 runnings)

3/20 – Ridden by Frankie Dettori (3 of the last 6)

2/20 – Won by trainer Richard Hannon

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: A great race for the Wesley Ward yard – winning 3 of the last 7 – and they look to have another speedy filly on their hands with LOVE REIGNS @ 3/1 with 888Sport. Belmont Stakes winning jockey – Irad Ortiz Jr – makes the trip over to ride her and after bolting up on debut at Keeneland by 9 3/4 lengths she look the one for the others to aim at.

Of the home-trained runners – Dramatised and Maria Branwell – have looked useful, while All The Time, Yahsat, Lady Tilbury and the only CD winner in the field Omniqueen are respected. But the danger can come from the Clive Cox runner – KATEY KONTENT (e/w) @ 9/1 with 888Sport – who did it well at Windsor last time (4 1/4 lengths) to make it 2-from-2 and comes from a yard that won this in 2017.

3.05 – Queen´s Vase (Listed) (CLASS 1) (3yo) 2m ITV

Queen´s Vase Key Trends

17/19 – Had never raced at Ascot before

13/19 – Placed last time out

12/19 – Had at least 2 previous career wins

12/19 – Had run over at least 1m4f before

10/19 – Placed favourites

7/19 – Trained by Aidan O’Brien

6/19 – Ran at either Lingfield or Haydock last time out

6/19 – Winning favourites

5/19 – Ridden by Ryan Moore

2/19 – Ridden by Frankie Dettori

No winner from stall 1 in the last 16 years

The horse from stall 7 has been placed in 6 of the last 15 runnings (4 wins)

15 of the last 16 winners came from a single-figure stall

6 of the last 16 winners came from stalls 7 or 8

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: Godolphin have a decent hand here with Hafit and Nahanni and it probably wasn’t an easy pick for their main jockey William Buick, who rides Nahanni, despite their other entry being officially rated 4lbs higher.

The attention will be drawn to the Queen’s runner – Perfect Alibi – as she goes in search of her 25 winner at this meeting. A good winner at Newbury last time out over 1m4f and looks interesting up to 1m6f here. Certainly has a chance being unexposed with just three runs.

But the Aidan O’Brien yard have a top record in this race – winning it 7 times in the last 19 – so their ANCHORAGE @ 6/1 with 888Sport – is the main pick, with Ryan Moore riding. He looked a bit one-paced over 1m2f last time so it’s no shock to see him stepped up to 1m6f here, which is expected to help improve him further.

The danger can come from the Frankie/Gosden runner – BALTIC BIRD @ 10/1 with 888Sport – who is unexposed with just three runs. Won well at Yarmouth the last day by 3 3/4 lengths and is clearly thought to be capable of stepping up to this 1m6f trip.

3.40 – Prince of Wales´s Stakes (Group 1) 1m2f ITV

Prince of Wales´s Stakes Trends



20/20 – Had won over at least 1m2f before

19/20 – Returned 17/2 or shorter in the betting

19/20 – Won by a 4 or 5 year-old

17/20 – Finished in the top three last time out

16/20 – Had at least 1 previous run that season

14/20 – Were previous Group 1 winners

13/20 – Placed favourites

12/20 – Won their last race

11/20 – Had run at Ascot before

10/20 – Won by a non-UK based trainer

7/20 – Winning favourites

3/20 – Ridden by Frankie Dettori

2/20 – Won by a Godolphin-owned horse

3 of the last 14 runnings have gone to a French-trained horse

Lord North won this race in 2020

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: A shame we’ve just the five runners here but we should still be in for a decent little race with not much between the entries on their official ratings.

Shahryar, who comes over from Japan, adds the International feel to the race and heads here having won the Sheema Classic at Meydan last time out and has landed 4 of his 7 runs now.

Joseph O’Brien sends over State Of Rest and being a three-time Group One winner is certainly in with a bit shout too, while Lord North was a good winner of this race in 2020 and the only filly in the contest – Grand Glory – gets a handy 3lbs allowance from the rest.

But, it was hard to not be taken by the way BAY BRIDGE @ 5/4 with 888Sport won the Brigadier Gerard last time at Sandown (5 lengths) – having shown an electric turn-of-foot that day to win in the style of a fast-improving middle distance colt. Ryan Moore, who has ridden him the last twice to victories, remains in the saddle for this year’s Derby-winning handler – Sir Michael Stoute.

183 Codes claimed Bet £20, Get £40 in Free Bets Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Qualifying bet must be placed at the normal odds • max bet £5 • Extra winnings paid in FREE BETS and added within 72 hrs of qualifying bet settlement • Free bet stakes not included in bet returns • Free bets expire 7 days after credit • This offer may not be combined with any other offer • Full T&C’s apply Offer Terms Qualifying bet must be placed at the normal odds • max bet £5 • Extra winnings paid in FREE BETS and added within 72 hrs of qualifying bet settlement • Free bet stakes not included in bet returns • Free bets expire 7 days after credit • This offer may not be combined with any other offer • Full T&C’s apply

4.20 – The Duke of Cambridge Stakes (Windsor Forest) (Group 2) 1m ITV

Duke of Cambridge Trends

17/18 – Had won over a mile (or further) before

16/18 – Had at least 1 previous run that season

15/18 – Finished in the top 3 last time out

15/18 – Won by a 4 year-old

14/18 – Had won a Group 3 or better race before

12/18 – Had run at Ascot before

11/18 – Favourites that were placed

7/18 – Had won at Ascot before

6/18 – Returned a double-figure price

5/18 – Winning favourites (1 co)

5/18 – Owned by Cheveley Park Stud

4/18 – Trained by Sir Michael Stoute

4/18 – Ran at Epsom last time out

4/18 – Trained by John Gosden (3 of the last 10 and last 2 runnings)

2/18 – Won by trainer James Fanshawe

2/18 – Winners from stall 1

Only four placed horses (2 winners) from stall 1 in the last 18 runnings

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: The Cheveley Park Stud owners have a good record in this race – winning it 5 times in the last 18 years. They run Bashkirova here, who did it well at Epsom last time out in the G3 Princess Elizabeth Stakes and on that run has to be respected, but this is another step up in class.

French and German raiders Sibila Spain and Novemba have useful form to their names, with the last-named – NOVEMBA (e/w) @ 8/1 with 888Sport – looking interesting of those at bigger prices. She should be better for a recent run at this level after 236-days off.

The two main players though look to be Mother Earth and SAFFRON BEACH @ 5/2 with 888Sport. The former was last season’s English 1000 Guineas winner – beaten Saffron Beach by a lengths – and was last seen running down the field in the Lockinge Stakes at Newbury.

However, Saffron Beach is preferred as the slightly more reliable performer. She also beat Mother Earth by 3 lengths at Newmarket in the G1 Sun Chariot Stakes last October so despite having a penalty for that G1 win should find this ease back in grade a tad easier. William Buick, who is also 1-from-1 on the horse is a big plus in the saddle.

5.00 – Royal Hunt Cup (Heritage Handicap) 1m ITV



Royal Hunt Cup Trends

18/20 – Had won over at least a mile before

17/20 – Aged 4 or 5 years-old

15/20 – Returned a double-figure price

15/20 – Carried 9-1 or less

14/20 – Unplaced favourites

12/20 – Had run at Ascot before

12/20 – Won by a 4 year-old (inc 10 of the last 13 runnings)

10/20 – Had 2 or 3 previous runs that season

5/20 – Won their last race

2/20 – Won by trainer James Fanshawe

2/20 – Won by trainer John Gosden

1/20 – Winning favourites

Overall, high number stalls have dominated in recent years

13 of the last 16 winners came from a double-figure stall

We’ve seen 3 winners from stall 33 in the last 13 runnings

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: 30 runners here so always a tricky race to unravel. 4 and 5 year-olds have the best record – winning 17 of the last 20 – 13 of the 30 runners are not one of these ages. Carrying 9-1 or less in weight is another plus, while horses drawn higher have done better – but obvioulsy with 30 runners then 2/3 of the field are double-figure drawn.

The likes of Astro King, Magical Morning, Symbolize and Greatgadian will be popular, but three of the horses that are all dead on 9st 1lbs in weight – DARK SHIFT @ SP with 888Sport, LEGEND OF DUBAI @ SP with 888Sport and TOTALLY CHARMING @ SP with 888Sport – are the ones worth chancing.

Dark Shift is a proven CD winner that bolted up by 3 lengths last time at Nottingham – draw 15 will give this 4 year-old options.

Legend Of Dubai (4yo) was also a good winner last time out (Newmarket) and despite being up 11bs for that has only had 5 career runs (2 wins) and has also interestingly won over 1m4f so we know stays further than this 1m trip.

Totally Charming, who is another 4 year-old, will be popular too with Frankie riding and comes here having won his last two. The last of those was a good win at Epsom and is only up 5lbs for that. He’s also not been out of the first three from his last 6 races and drawn in the middle (17) will give Frankie plenty of choices.

5.35 – Windsor Castle Stakes (Listed Race) (CLASS 1) (2yo) 5f ITV

Windsor Castle Trends

20/20 – Had at least 1 previous outing

19/20 – Won by a foal born April or earlier

18/20 – Had 2 or 3 previous runs

15/20 – Had won over 5f before

14/20 – Placed last time out

14/20 – Had never run at Ascot before

11/20 – Returned a double-figure price (inc a 100/1 winner)

11/20 – Unplaced favourites

9/20 – Won their previous race

9/20 – Won by a Feb foal

4/20 – Winning favourites

2/20 – Trained by Wesley Ward

2/20 – Trained by Aidan O’Brien (2 of last 7)

Just 2 horses placed from stall 1 in the last 14 runnings

10 of the last 14 winners came from a double-figure stall

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: All eyes here will be on the Aidan O’Brien runner – LITTLE BIG BEAR @ 5/2 with 888Sport – who won by an easy 3 lengths at Naas last time out. He’s found 6f stretching him on debut but left that run well behind last time over the minimum trip and this is another race the yard like to win – landing the prize twice since 2015.

Of the rest, the Wesley Ward runner – Seisemic Spirit – will have his followers, while Frankie and Gosden team up with Far Shot, who won well on debut at Yarmouth. Bolt Action and Knebworth are others to note, but of the bigger prices CHATEAU (e/w) @ 8/1 with 888Sport, looks interesting.

This Andrew Balding runner won on his second start at Beverley last month, but looked to have more in hand than the neck winning margin that day. William Buick was also on that day and keeps the ride, while the stiff Ascot track should be right up his street.

6.10 – Kensington Palace Stakes (Handicap) (4yo+) fillies and mares 1m ITV4

1 previous running

Trainer David Loughnane won this race last season

Trainer Archie Watson is just 1-from-27 with his 4+ year-olds at the track

Trainer David O’Meara is just 3-from-110 with his 4+ year-olds at the track

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: Not a race with a lot of history in but the David Loughnane camp took the race last year so their runner here FFION (e/w) @ SP with 888Sport look worth having an interest in. She ran on well over 7f the last day to get up on the line so the step up to a mile will suit and that also came off the back of a 201 day break so should be fitter for it.

Haziya, White Moonight and Improvised are interesting too, as is the Roger Varian runner – Mobadra, but the other pick is the James Fanshawe runner – ISOLA ROSSA (e/w) @ SP with 888Sport – for the Hopper owners that have done well with their runners at this meeting over the years (Deacon Blues, Firenze and Zidane).

From the shrewd James Fanshawe yard, she’s fairly exposed with 15 runs, but has won 3 times and rarely runs a bad race – the last of those came at Lingfield at the start of May, which was a very comfortable success. Up just 4lbs for that and has had 43 days to get over that run with this race clearly in mind.

735 Codes claimed Bet £20, Get £40 in Free Bets Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Qualifying bet must be placed at the normal odds • max bet £5 • Extra winnings paid in FREE BETS and added within 72 hrs of qualifying bet settlement • Free bet stakes not included in bet returns • Free bets expire 7 days after credit • This offer may not be combined with any other offer • Full T&C’s apply Offer Terms Qualifying bet must be placed at the normal odds • max bet £5 • Extra winnings paid in FREE BETS and added within 72 hrs of qualifying bet settlement • Free bet stakes not included in bet returns • Free bets expire 7 days after credit • This offer may not be combined with any other offer • Full T&C’s apply

Note: Odds are subject to change

Related At Royal Ascot: We’ve got the best Royal Ascot betting sites listed that you can take advantage of many Royal Ascot free bets. Plus, our SportsLens horse racing experts are on hand with their Royal Ascot tips, while we’ll also have the latest Royal Ascot odds and Royal Ascot results throughout the five-day meeting. Finally, if you’re already a customer with our bookmakers then you can see all the latest Royal Ascot Existing Customer offers here.

Already Have Accounts With Our Featured Bookies? Here Are 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets

See below our select list of some of the newer bookies on the block – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of the 2022 Royal Ascot Meeting (14th-18th June 2022) – best of all they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to take advantage of.

2022 Royal Ascot Times, Dates and Race Names

Royal Ascot: Wednesday 15th June 2022

2.30pm – The Queen Mary Stakes (Group 2) 5f

3.05pm – The Queen’s Vase (Group 2) 1m 6f

3.40pm – The Prince Of Wales’s Stakes (Group 1) 1m 2f

4.20pm – The Duke of Cambridge Stakes (Group 2) 1m (straight)

5.00pm – The Royal Hunt Cup (Heritage Handicap) 1m (straight)

5.35pm – The Windsor Castle Stakes (Listed) 5f

6.10pm – The Kensington Palace Stakes (Handicap) Old mile (round)

More Royal Ascot Horse Racing Free Bets