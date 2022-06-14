Royal Ascot Lucky 15 Tips Today: Four Best Bets on Wednesday 15th June

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Royal Ascot Lucky 15 horse racing tips to add to your Lucky 15 bet slips on Wednesday 15th June, as Andy Newton gives you his four best bets from across the seven races on day two at Royal Ascot.



LOVE REIGNS @ 3/1 with 888Sport – 2.30 Royal Ascot



This has been a top race for the Wesley Ward yard in recent years – they’ve won this race three times since 2015. They run this unbeaten filly, who went into many a notebook after bolting up on debut by a staggering 9 3/4 lengths at Keeneland!

BAY BRIDGE @ 6/5 with 888Sport – 3.40 Royal Ascot



Many people’s idea of the banker of the meeting – returned this season with an easy win at Sandown in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes, meaning he’s now won his last five races. He bolted up by 5 lengths that day and despite being up into a G1 for the first time looks a fast-improving middle distance performer that could go to the very top for his Derby-winning trainer.



SAFFRON BEACH @ 5/2 with 888Sport – 4.20 Royal Ascot

G1 winner at the end of last season when taking the Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket – she beat Mother Earth by an easy 3 lengths that day and is taken to uphold that form here today depsite having to give 5lbs away.

LITTLE BIG BEAR @ 11/4 with 888Sport – 5.35 Royal Ascot

Headed on debut over 6f but made amends next time over 5f to win easily at Naas. Showed a lot of speed that day and Ryan Moore rides this O’Brien runner in a race the yard have won twice since 2015.

Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

2022 Royal Ascot Times, Dates and Race Names

Royal Ascot: Wednesday 15th June 2022

2.30pm – The Queen Mary Stakes (Group 2) 5f

3.05pm – The Queen’s Vase (Group 2) 1m 6f

3.40pm – The Prince Of Wales’s Stakes (Group 1) 1m 2f

4.20pm – The Duke of Cambridge Stakes (Group 2) 1m (straight)

5.00pm – The Royal Hunt Cup (Heritage Handicap) 1m (straight)

5.35pm – The Windsor Castle Stakes (Listed) 5f

6.10pm – The Kensington Palace Stakes (Handicap) Old mile (round)

