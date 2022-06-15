Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Wednesday, June 15th

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Professional horse racing tipster Andrew Mount takes a good look at today’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing. There are some key differences between this form of gambling and placing regular fixed odds bets. Get the calls right and punters could win big, but the potential to lose money can be much higher. Intrigued? Then check out this how to spread bet on horse racing guide:

Andrew made a good profit with LUSAIL on Tuesday (2nd 28-1) and has three selections on day two of Royal Ascot (Wednesday, June 15th). Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

ROYAL ASCOT 3.05

JAMES DOYLE is riding well at present, scoring on nine of his 37 mounts in the past fortnight. He was out of luck at Royal Ascot yesterday but rode a peach on 150-1 shot Waiting All Night to finish fifth of 17 in the Coventry Stakes and only just missed out on a place with 40-1 shot Quenelle D’Or, who was a three-length fifth of 16 in the Copper Horse Stakes. Again, Doyle isn’t quoted in the Spreadex ASCOT JOCKEYS market today – his four mounts are priced at 9-1, 20-1, 50-1 and 66-1 – but they could all be worth small buys in the individual race markets. The best of those is HAFIT, who goes in the Queen’s Vase (3.05). His trainer, Charlie Appleby, won this with Kemari last year – another son of Dubawi – and the first-time cheekpieces could help.

Recommendation: Back HAFIT in the Royal Ascot 3.05

ROYAL ASCOT 5.00

ARATUS found only the now 105-rated Oo De Lally three-quarters of a length too good when 33-1 for his juvenile debut at Newbury in the autumn of 2020 and went on to land his next four starts, all over the same 7f trip. I had high hopes for Clive Cox’s son of Free Eagle on his reappearance in Listed company at Leicester on April – his first start since gelding – but he raced alone on the stands’ side rail, rarely the place to be at Leicester, and pulled fiercely before coming home a long last of three. He took a big step forward in the Victoria Cup the following month, keeping on into an 18-1 ninth of 29 and doing third best of those to race in the centre group. He’s bred to improve for the step up to 1m today and rates a buy at 5 in the Spreadex 50-30-20-10 market.

Recommendation: Back ARATUS in Royal Ascot 5.00

ROYAL ASCOT 6.10

Saeed Bin Suroor enjoyed Royal Ascot handicap success with 20-1 shot Dubai Future on day one and his DUBAI LOVE looks very interesting in the 1m Kensington Palace Stakes that closes the card. She ran a blinder to finish a close-up sixth of 15 in the Thirsk Hunt Cup last time when her prominent running style was at a major disadvantage. The first three finishers came from midfield or further back and the prominent racers who ran fifth (Lion Tower) and seventh (Cruyff Turn) have won scored since. Stall 23 is the obvious worry given how well low draws did on the round course yesterday but there’s compensation in the price (14-1 with Spreadex, 5-7 in the spread market).

Recommendation: Back DUBAI LOVE in Royal Ascot 6.10

