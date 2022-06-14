Frankie Dettori Royal Ascot Rides Today | Wednesday Ascot Runners

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Frankie Dettori has four more booked rides at Royal Ascot this Wednesday, that include Lord North in the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes. The pocket Italian has won 76 Royal Ascot races during his career, but can he pick up any more this Wednesday? We take a look at each Frankie Dettori Royal Ascot day two ride below and also put perm them up in a 888Sport betslip for you.

Frankie Dettori’s Royal Ascot Rides On Wednesday 15th June 2022

3.05 Royal Ascot: BALTIC BIRD @ 9/1 with 888Sport – Unexposed 3 year-old stayer that was last seen winning at Yarmouth for the first time. Got the job done by 3 3/4 lengths that day over 1m4f so the step up to 1m6f looks within range and the yard took this race back in 2017 with a certain Stradivarius!



3.40 Royal Ascot: LORD NORTH @ 6/1 with 888Sport – Winner of this race in 2020 and with that proven winning for in this contest is certainly a player again, despite now being a 6 year-old. Will be better for a recent run in the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh – wasn’t beaten far – and officially rated only 3lbs lower than the hot favourite – Bay Bridge.

5.00 Royal Ascot: TOTALLY CHARMING @ SP with 888Sport – This George Boughey runner is in cracking form at the moment – winning his last two and has been placed in the top three in his last six starts. Good draw in 17, which will give Frankie options and is only up 5lbs for his recent 1 1/2 length success at Epsom. Competitive but certainly one of the leading players here.

5.35 Royal Ascot: FAR SHOT @ 17/2 with 888Sport – Trainer John Gosden doesn’t have too many decent sprinters these days and this one could be upped in trip soon based on breeding. But he showed a lot of pace to win on debut at Yarmouth recently – that win did come on softer ground, but the stiff track here will bring his stamina into play and if in touch late on could be very dangerous.

Note: Odds are subject to change.

2022 Royal Ascot Times, Dates and Race Names

Royal Ascot: Wednesday 15th June 2022

2.30pm – The Queen Mary Stakes (Group 2) 5f

3.05pm – The Queen’s Vase (Group 2) 1m 6f

3.40pm – The Prince Of Wales’s Stakes (Group 1) 1m 2f

4.20pm – The Duke of Cambridge Stakes (Group 2) 1m (straight)

5.00pm – The Royal Hunt Cup (Heritage Handicap) 1m (straight)

5.35pm – The Windsor Castle Stakes (Listed) 5f

6.10pm – The Kensington Palace Stakes (Handicap) Old mile (round)

