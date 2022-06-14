Templegate Royal Ascot Horse Racing Tips | Ascot Best Bets On Weds

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Templegate Royal Ascot Tips (NAP/NB) – Royal Ascot Best Bets Wednesday 15th June 2022

Templegate Royal Ascot Horse Racing NAP

5:00 Royal Ascot – LEGEND OF DUBAI (NAP) @ 7/1 with BetUK

Draw 10 gives this Roger Varian runner options, while 4 year-olds have a good record in the Hunt Cup. He returned last time to win his second career race but has only had 5 runs too and is yet to finish out the first three. Up 11lbs from last time and up in grade too, so more needed, but looks a very unexposed miler that would have had this race as a target for a while.

Templegate Royal Ascot Horse Racing NB

5:35 Royal Ascot – LITTLE BIG BEAR(NB) @ 5/2 with BetUK

Speedster from the Aidan O’Brien yard that have won this race twice since 2015. Won well at Naas last time over 5f after just failing on debut over 6f, but looks the sort to get a bit further in time, but for now has been showing plenty of speed and the Ascot track looks right up his street. Ryan Moore riding is the icing on the cake.

Note: Odds are subject to change

Note: Odds are subject to change

2022 Royal Ascot Times, Dates and Race Names

Royal Ascot: Wednesday 15th June 2022

2.30pm – The Queen Mary Stakes (Group 2) 5f

3.05pm – The Queen’s Vase (Group 2) 1m 6f

3.40pm – The Prince Of Wales’s Stakes (Group 1) 1m 2f

4.20pm – The Duke of Cambridge Stakes (Group 2) 1m (straight)

5.00pm – The Royal Hunt Cup (Heritage Handicap) 1m (straight)

5.35pm – The Windsor Castle Stakes (Listed) 5f

6.10pm – The Kensington Palace Stakes (Handicap) Old mile (round)

