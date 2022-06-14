Tony Calvin Royal Ascot Horse Racing Tips | Ascot Best Bets On Wednesday

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Tony Calvin Royal Ascot Horse Racing Tips – Wednesday 15th June 2022

Tony Calvin (Betfair) Royal Ascot Best Bets – Wednesday 15th June 2022



First up for Calvin is Aidan O’Brien runner Anchorage in the 1m 6f Group 2 Queen’s Vase, an early but often key St Leger trial. The yard has won six of the last dozen renewals and seven overall. “I don’t think this race will take much winning at all,” says Calvin.

Anchorage ran on well without threatening the leaders when fifth in a Group 3 over 1m 2f on his side of the Irish Sea. Calvin believes it could be significant that other Ballydoyle entries don’t take up their engagement in this. Anchorage thus appeals against the Godolphin duo.

Ascot regular Symbolize is the pick of three bets Calvin has had on the Royal Hunt Cup, the big Heritage Handicap on the straight mile. Twice going close here at the back end of last season, Harry Davies takes a valuable 5lb off Andrew Balding’s runner with his claim.

Besides Symbolize, Calvin put Dark Shift up ante post and also feels What’s The Story – drawn on the opposite site of the track to his main punt – could go well at a big price. With 30 runners declared, plus three reserves, this will be a typical cavalry charge up the home straight.

Clipper Logistics-owned filly Improvised looks the best-handicapped for the concluding Kensington Palace Stakes Handicap on the round mile, according to Calvin. Trained by David O’Meara, she placed at Listed level when last in action, so actually drops in class here.

“Her pedigree suggests stepping up to a mile for the first time is set to bring about even more progress,” notes Calvin of Improvised. She also came alive this time last year, winning the first of three consecutive races over the summer almost a year ago today.

2022 Royal Ascot Times, Dates and Race Names

Royal Ascot: Wednesday 15th June 2022

2.30pm – Queen May Stakes (Group 2) 5f

3.05pm – Queen’s Vase (Group 2) 1m 6f

3.40pm – Prince Of Wales’s Stakes (Group 1) 1m 2f

4.20pm – Duke Of Cambridge Stakes (Group 2) 1m (straight)

5.00pm – Royal Hunt Cup (Handicap) 1m (straight)

5.35pm – Windsor Castle Stakes (Listed) 5f

6.10pm – Kensington Palace Stakes (Handicap) 1m (round)

