Paul Kealy Royal Ascot Horse Racing Tips | Ascot Best Bets On Weds

Paul Kealy’s Royal Ascot Horse Racing Tips on Wednesday 15th June 2022

Paul Kealy’s Royal Ascot Races Best Bets

Aidan O’Brien has won the 1m 6f Group 2 Queen’s Vase seven times in his illustrious training career, including five of the last nine. That makes the sole Ballydoyle runner, Anchorage, of obvious interest for Kealy here.

The way he shaped when making notable late headway on his return to action over 1m 2f in a Group 3 at Leopardstown suggests he has more to offer over further. With the yard’s fabulous record in this, he makes plenty of appeal.

4.20 Royal Ascot: PRIMO BACCIO @ 21/2 with BetUK

Ed Walker has always thought highly of Primo Baccio, so Kealy is prepared to give her another chance in the Group 2 Duke Of Cambridge Stakes for fillies and mares on the straight mile. This is set up to be a strongly run race.

That is precisely what Primo Baccio wants, alongside better luck on the track and in-running. Connections could get some long overdue good fortune here with her unfortunate close-up fifth in the Falmouth Stakes last summer tying her closely to old rival Mother Earth.

5.00 Royal Ascot: DARK SHIFT @ 9/1 with BetUK

In the feature Heritage Handicap, the Royal Hunt Cup also on the straight mile, Dark Shift gets Kealy’s vote. Charlie Hills’ charge is three from five previous starts at Ascot, so definitely qualifies as a course specialist.

Crack Australian jockey James McDonald takes the ride fresh from his Group 1 romp in the King’s Stand Stakes aboard Nature Strip. Unbeaten over a mile, a 7lb rise from the handicapper for Dark Shift’s latest win may not stop him going in again.

A popular filly with tipsters, the fourth and final pick on Wednesday from Kealy is Improvised in the concluding Kensington Palace Stakes, a handicap on the round mile. David O’Meara won the final race on the opening day of the royal meeting, and may well do so again with a well-treated type.

Improvised placed in Listed company last time out; so, in theory at least, this is a drop in class for her. A first try over a mile should suit her on breeding. As Improvised is 10lb well-in compared to her revised mark, she could take all the beating here.

2022 Royal Ascot Times, Dates and Race Names

Royal Ascot: Wednesday 15th June 2022

2.30pm – Queen Mary Stakes (Group 2) 5f

3.05pm – Queen’s Vase (Group 2) 1m 6f

3.40pm – Prince Of Wales’s Stakes (Group 1) 1m 2f

4.20pm – Duke of Cambridge Stakes (Group 2) 1m (straight)

5.00pm – Royal Hunt Cup (Heritage Handicap) 1m (straight)

5.35pm – Windsor Castle Stakes (Listed) 5f

6.10pm – Kensington Palace Stakes (Handicap) 1m (round)

