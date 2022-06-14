Kevin Blake Royal Ascot Tips Day 2 – 69/1 Wednesday Double

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Kevin Blake Royal Ascot Tips – Wednesday 15th June 2022

2:30 Royal Ascot: KATEY KONTENT @ 9/1 with 888Sport

3:05 Royal Ascot: ANCHORAGE @ 6/1 with 888Sport

Kevin Blake (Betfair) Royal Ascot Day 2 Best Bets

Blake has been keen on Katey Kontent for the Royal Ascot Wednesday opener, the 5f Group 2 Queen Mary Stakes, since before final decs. Unbeaten in two starts, this Clive Cox filly was even more impressive at Windsor last time out than her debut victory at Salisbury.

“The daughter of Havana Grey isn’t very big, but she is very fast,” notes Blake of Katey Kontent. “The time was one of the fastest produced by any two-year-old at Windsor in recent years.” As Katey Kontent comes from a stable that does well with its juveniles, she should go well here.

In the Group 2 Queen’s Vase for three-year-olds over 1m 6f, Anchorage appeals to Blake now stepped markedly up in trip. Aidan O’Brien targets this St Leger and Gold Cup trial with some top prospects every year and has a fabulous record in it.

“The fact he relies on this son of Galileo from a multitude of entries is fascinating,” says Blake. Anchorage is expected to improve on his reappearance in Ireland, where he made eye-catching late headway over 1m 2f.

Note: Odds are subject to change

Bet Kevin Blake’s Royal Ascot Wednesday Tips – Bet Slip

2022 Royal Ascot Times, Dates and Race Names

Royal Ascot: Wednesday 15th June 2022

2.30pm – Queen May Stakes (Group 2) 5f

3.05pm – Queen’s Vase (Group 2) 1m 6f

3.40pm – Prince Of Wales’s Stakes (Group 1) 1m 2f

4.20pm – Duke Of Cambridge Stakes (Group 2) 1m (straight)

5.00pm – Royal Hunt Cup (Handicap) 1m (straight)

5.35pm – Windsor Castle Stakes (Listed) 5f

6.10pm – Kensington Palace Stakes (Handicap) 1m (round)

