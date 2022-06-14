Royal Ascot Bankers For Day Two |30/1 Royal Ascot Best Bet Treble

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

There are more Royal Ascot bankers to get stuck into on day two at the meeting. This Wednesday we’ve seven more high class races to look forward to with the Group One Prince Of Wales’s Stakes (3:40pm) the big highlight. So, let’s take a look at the Royal Ascot Bankers on DAY TWO (Wednesday 15th June).



Back the three day one Royal Ascot horses with 888Sport @ 30/1 (click the bet slip below)

Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites.

888Sport Royal Ascot Horse Racing Offer: Bet £20 Get £40 in Free Bets

RELATED: Best Royal Ascot Betting Offers and Horse Racing Free Bets

Royal Ascot Bankers – Day Two (Wednesday 15th June 22)

2.30 – Queen Mary Stakes (Group 2) (Fillies) 5f ITV: LOVE REIGNS @ 3/1 with 888Sport



Another coming over from the Wesley Ward yard in American. Won on debut in eye-catching fashion when dotting up by 9 3/4 lengths. Hard to translate that form here but looks another talented and very speedy filly from this stable that love to have winners at this meeting – oh, and they’ve landed this race three times in the last 7 years too!

3.40 – Prince of Wales´s Stakes (Group 1) 1m2f ITV: BAY BRIDGE @ 6/5 with 888Sport

Impressive winner of the Brigadier Gerard Stakes at Sandown last month – showed an electric turn-of-foot that day to win by 5 lengths and deserves to take his chance in this Group One. Ryan Moore, who rode that day, remains in the saddle as this improving middle-distance 4 year-old will be looking to give Derby-winning trainer another big payday.

5.35 – Windsor Castle Stakes (Listed Race) (CLASS 1) (2yo) 5f ITV: LITTLE BIG BEAR @ 5/2 with 888Sport

Speedy sort from the Aidan O’Brien yard that have won this race twice since 2015. Found 6f stretching him on debut at the Curragh but put that right last time at Naas when dropped back to 5f – winning by an easy 3 lengths. Has been well supported in the betting in the build-up to this race and is another top jockey Ryan Moore gets the leg-up on.

Royal Ascot Bankers On Day Two – Back This 30/1 Treble With 888Sport

A £10 treble on the day one (Wednesday 15th June) Royal Ascot bankers pays £308.00. (click the bet slip below)



RELATED: Royal Ascot Odds 2022 – View Latest Royal Ascot Betting Odds

Join 888Sport Today and also get a FREE £40 BET to Use On The Ascot Races

Already Have Accounts With Our Featured Bookies? Here Are 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets

See below our select list of some of the newer bookies on the block – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of the 2022 Royal Ascot Meeting (14th-18th June 2022) – best of all they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to take advantage of.

2022 Royal Ascot Times, Dates, Race Names and Full Festival Schedule

Royal Ascot: Tuesday 14th June 2022

2.30pm – The Queen Anne Stakes (Group 1) 1m (straight)

3.05pm – The Coventry Stakes (Group 2) 6f

3.40pm – The King’s Stand Stakes (Group 1) 5f

4.20pm – The St James’s Palace Stakes (Group 1) Old mile (round)

5.00pm – The Ascot Stakes (Handicap) 2m 4f

5.35pm – The Wolferton Stakes (Listed) 1m 2f

6.10pm – The Copper Horse Stakes (Handicap) 1m 6f

Royal Ascot: Wednesday 15th June 2022

2.30pm – The Queen Mary Stakes (Group 2) 5f

3.05pm – The Queen’s Vase (Group 2) 1m 6f

3.40pm – The Prince Of Wales’s Stakes (Group 1) 1m 2f

4.20pm – The Duke of Cambridge Stakes (Group 2) 1m (straight)

5.00pm – The Royal Hunt Cup (Heritage Handicap) 1m (straight)

5.35pm – The Windsor Castle Stakes (Listed) 5f

6.10pm – The Kensington Palace Stakes (Handicap) Old mile (round)

Royal Ascot: Thursday 16th June 2022

2.30pm – The Norfolk Stakes (Group 2) 5f

3.05pm – The King George V Stakes (Handicap) 1m 4f

3.40pm – The Ribblesdale Stakes (Group 2) 1m 4f

4.20pm – The Gold Cup (Group 1) 2m 4f

5.00pm – The Britannia Stakes (Heritage Handicap) 1m (straight)

5.35pm – The Hampton Court Stakes (Group 3) 1m 2f

6.10pm – The Buckingham Palace Stakes (Handicap) 7f

Royal Ascot: Friday 17th June 2022

2.30pm – The Albany Stakes (Group 3) 6f

3.05pm – The Commonwealth Cup (Group 1) 6f

3.40pm – The Duke of Edinburgh Stakes (Handicap) 1m 4f

4.20pm – The Coronation Stakes (Group 1) Old mile (round)

5.00pm – The Sandringham Stakes (Handicap) 1m (straight)

5.35pm – The King Edward VII Stakes (Group 2) 1m 4f

6.10pm – The Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes (Handicap) 5f

Royal Ascot: Saturday 18th June 2022

2.30pm – The Chesham Stakes (Listed) 7f

3.05pm – The Jersey Stakes (Group 3) 7f

3.40pm – The Hardwicke Stakes (Group 2) 1m 4f

4.20pm – The Platinum Jubilee Stakes (Group 1) 6f

5.00pm – The Wokingham Stakes (Heritage Handicap) 6f

5.35pm – The Golden Gates Stakes (Handicap) 1m 2f

6.10pm – The Queen Alexandra Stakes (Conditions) 2m 6f

More Royal Ascot Horse Racing Free Bets