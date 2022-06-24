Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
The query length is limited to 70 characters
The query length is limited to 70 characters
Home News northumberland plate trends tips best bets for newcastle race

Northumberland Plate Trends & Tips | Best Bets For Newcastle Race

Updated

2 hours ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
all weather

The Northumberland Plate takes centrestage this Saturday at Newcastle racecourse as a decent field of staying handicappers with battle it out for the £81k first prize.

To help find the winner, Andy Newton guides you through the main 2022 Northumberland Plate trends and tips ahead of Saturday’s big race at Newcastle racecourse. Plus, we’ve the latest Irish Derby betting odds from 888Sport (Bet £10, get a £30 FREE Northumberland Plate Bet)

Best Horse Racing Betting Offers & Free Bets

Sites Highlights Register
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites.

Did You Know? – 16 of the last 20 Northumberland Plate winners were aged 6 or younger, finished in the top 3 last time out and came from stalls 14 or lower

Find The Winner Of The 2022 Northumberland Plate With Our Trends

3.30 – JenningsBet Northumberland Plate (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 2m19y ITV/Sky

Northumberland Plate Trends and Stats
  • 19/20  – Had won over at least 1m4f before on the flat
  • 19/20 – Finished fifth or better last time out
  • 16/20 – Came from stall 14 or lower
  • 16/20 – Aged 6 or younger
  • 16/20 – Finished in the top three in their previous race
  • 15/20 – Had won over at least 1m6f before on the flat
  • 12/20 – Carried 8-12 or less
  • 11/20 – Returned a double-figure price in the betting
  • 9/20 – Had at least 2 turf flat runs already that season
  • 7/20 – Won by a National Hunt yard
  • 6/20 – Won their previous race
  • 5/20 – Winning favourites
  • 4/20 – Had won on the flat at Newcastle before
  • The average winning SP in the last 20 years is 13.5/1

Note: From 2016 the Northumberland Plate was staged on the All Weather track at Newcastle

Other Northumberland Plate Facts

Just 1 horse older than 8 has won the race since 1985 (2021, Nicholas T (9))
Five of the last 16 winners ran at either Ascot or Haydock last time out
Ten winning favourites (1 joint) since 1985, including 4 of the last 10
Paul Cole trained the winner in 1997, 1998 & 2001

598 Codes claimed

Bet £10, Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

Copied
Copy
Visit 888Sport
Learn More
Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

2022 Northumberland Plate Tips and Best Bets

BANDINELLI @ 14/1 with 888Sport
ISLAND BRAVE (e/w) @ 16/1 with 888Sport

Very competitive renewal as always. Last year’s third – Rajinsky – has to have decent claims again, but is 8lbs higher this time. Jockey Harry Davies does help to take off 5lbs of that but is still rated 3lbs more than 12 months ago.

Trueshan was 6th last year too and is rated 2lbs higher. He’s the class act in the race (rated 120) but as a result has a huge weight of 10-8 to carry, which makes it a big ask – Hollie Doyle rides.

The Andrew Balding pair of Spirit Mixer and Valley Forge will be big players too. Both come here in good form, while past course winner – Onesmoothoperator – shouldn’t be far away.

But a chance is taken on the Charlie Appleby runner – BANDINELLI @ 14/1 with 888Sport – with the yard winning this race in 2016 too. This 4 year-old will be more at home back on the AW after two poor runs on the grass and his overall form on the AW reads well with 3 wins from six.

The danger can come from last year’s fourth – ISLAND BRAVE (e/w) @ 16/1 with 888Sport who looks fair e/w value considering he’s 2lbs lower than last year and also has the useful Benoit De La Sayette riding to claim 5lbs. He’s also one of just two past CD winners in the field.

Finally, you feel this is a race that trainer Mark Johnston should be winning more – his only success in the contest came in 1994 (Quick Ransom), but often does well with his staying handicappers. He runs three this time – Themaxwecan, Tribal Art and Golden Flame.

Latest 2022 Northumberland Plate Betting Odds With 888Sport

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
RAJINSKY 11/2 888Sport logo
VALLEY FORGE 13/2 888Sport logo
TRUESHAN 13/2 888Sport logo
ONESMOOTHOPERATOR 7/1 888Sport logo
SPRIT MIXER 9/1 888Sport logo
SUMMER’S KNIGHT 10/1 888Sport logo
RAINBOW DREAMER 11/1 888Sport logo
BANDINELLI 14/1 888Sport logo
UBER COOL 16/1 888Sport logo
ISLAND BRAVE 16/1 888Sport logo
SOLENT GATEWAY 16/1 888Sport logo
ALRIGHT SUNRISE 16/1 888Sport logo
SIR CHAUVELIN 18/1 888Sport logo
TRIBAL ART 18/1 888Sport logo
GOLDEN FLAME 22/1 888Sport logo
BAR THE REST 28/1 888Sport logo

Note: Odds are subject to change

Time, Date and Venue For 2022 Northumberland Plate

🕙Time: 3:30pm (UK time)
📅Date: Saturday 25th June 2022
🏇Racecourse: Newcastle
💰 Winner: £81,000
📺 TV: AtTheRaces, ITV

Northumberland Plate Recent Winners

2021 – Nicholas T (33/1)
2020 – Caravan Of Hope (9/2 fav)
2019 – Who Dares Wins (12/1)
2018 – Withhold (5/1 fav)
2017 –  Higher Power (11/2)
2016 – Antiquarium (16/1)
2015 – Quest For More (15/2)
2014 – Angel Gabrial (4/1 fav)
2013 – Tominator (8/1)
2012 – Ile de Re (5/2 fav)
2011 – Tominator (25/1)
2010 – Overturn (14/1)
2009 – Som Tala (16/1)
2008 – Arc Bleu (14/1)
2007 – Juniper Girl (5/1 fav)
2006 – Toldo (33/1)
2005 – Sergeant Cecil (14/1)
2004 – Mirjan (33/1)
2003 – Unleash (10/1)
2002 – Bangalore (8/1)

888Sport Northumberland Plate Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets

888sport Bonus
888sport Bonus

Watch Nicholas T Winning The 2021 Northumberland Plate

Already Have Accounts With Our Featured Bookies? Here Are 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets

See below our select list of some of the newer bookies on the block – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of the 2022 Northumberland Plate from Newcastle this Saturday (25th June 2022) – best of all they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to take advantage of.

Best New Horse Racing Betting Sites

Sites Highlights Register

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply 		Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £50 In Free Bets
Full T&Cs Apply. New customers only between 13/06/22 - 19/06/22. Stake min. £10 at odds of 1.5 or greater within 7 days. Max 3 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. 3 day expiry. 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. FreeBet amount: £10 Minimum Deposit and wagering on sport to activate the Free Bet is: £10 Void/cancelled or cashed out bets do not count towards wagering to activate the free bet. Offer valid only to customers making a first deposit of £10 or more. 		Claim Offer

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page. 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

New customer offer only. A qualifying bet is a real money sports bet of at least £10 win or £0 each way at minimum fractional odds of evens (2.0 in decimal odds). We'll credit your account with 1 x 10 free bet upon settlement of qualifying bet. Promotion runs from 25/02/2022 until 31/06/2022. If this promotion is withdrawn it will not impact any qualifying bet you have placed during promotional period 		Claim Offer

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

18+, UK only. Deposit and place a minimum £10 cash bet at single or accumulated odds of 1/1 or greater and you can qualify for up to £30 in free bets. Applies to first cash bet only. Free bets credited as 1 x £5 bet to use on Virtual Sports, the remaining Free bets shall be credited as 3 x £5 bets and a £10 Casino Bonus the next day. Cashed Out, Void or Draw No Bet wagers do not qualify for this promotion. Free Bets are credited upon qualifying first bet settlement. 7-day free bet expiry applies to all Free Bet awards. Available once per new customer. This offer cannot be combined with any other welcome or site promotion. Full T&C's apply. 		Claim Offer

50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus

18+ begambleaware.org; New bettors get 50% of deposit up to £50; Once per household; Min deposit £15 (no Skrill/Neteller); Wager a total of 8 times deposit + bonus, with max qualifying bet stake equal to your initial bonus amount; Bonus expires after 60 days; Min odds of 4/5 on singles, or 2/5 per leg for acca; Some bet types excluded; See full terms; See full terms; Terms apply; 18+ 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply. 		Claim Offer

Bet £15 Get £15

18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £15 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply 		Claim Offer

Newcastle: Saturday 25th June 2022

  • 1:15 – Download The At The Races App Handicap Cl4 (4yo+ 0-80) 1m4½f SKY
  • 1:50 – Pertemps Network Handicap Cl2 (3yo+ 0-100) 6f ITV
  • 2:25 – Pertemps Network Chipchase Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (3yo+) 6f ITV
  • 2:55 – JenningsBet Northumberland Vase Handicap (Consolation Race For The Northumberland Plate) Cl2 (3yo+) 2m½f ITV
  • 3:30 – JenningsBet Northumberland Plate Handicap (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (3yo+) 2m½f ITV
  • 4:03 – JenningsBet EBF Novice Stakes (GBB Race) Cl3 (2yo) 5f SKY
  • 4:38 – JenningsBet Handicap Cl2 (3yo+ 0-105) 7f SKY
  • 5:13 – Free Tips Daily On attheraces.com Handicap Cl3 (4yo+ 0-95) 1m2f SKY

Northumberland Plate Horse Racing Free Bets

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
15
219 Codes claimed

Bet £10, Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

Copied
Copy
Claim Bonus
Learn More
Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Bet £10 Get £50 Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Full T&Cs Apply. New customers only between 13/06/22 - 19/06/22. Stake min. £10 at odds of 1.5 or greater within 7 days. Max 3 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. 3 day expiry.

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. FreeBet amount: £10 Minimum Deposit and wagering on sport to activate the Free Bet is: £10 Void/cancelled or cashed out bets do not count towards wagering to activate the free bet. Offer valid only to customers making a first deposit of £10 or more.

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New customer offer only. A qualifying bet is a real money sports bet of at least £10 win or £0 each way at minimum fractional odds of evens (2.0 in decimal odds). We'll credit your account with 1 x 10 free bet upon settlement of qualifying bet. Promotion runs from 25/02/2022 until 31/06/2022. If this promotion is withdrawn it will not impact any qualifying bet you have placed during promotional period

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus

9.4
Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+ begambleaware.org; New bettors get 50% of deposit up to £50; Once per household; Min deposit £15 (no Skrill/Neteller); Wager a total of 8 times deposit + bonus, with max qualifying bet stake equal to your initial bonus amount; Bonus expires after 60 days; Min odds of 4/5 on singles, or 2/5 per leg for acca; Some bet types excluded; See full terms; See full terms; Terms apply; 18+

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Copied
Copy
Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+, UK only. Deposit and place a minimum £10 cash bet at single or accumulated odds of 1/1 or greater and you can qualify for up to £30 in free bets. Applies to first cash bet only. Free bets credited as 1 x £5 bet to use on Virtual Sports, the remaining Free bets shall be credited as 3 x £5 bets and a £10 Casino Bonus the next day. Cashed Out, Void or Draw No Bet wagers do not qualify for this promotion. Free Bets are credited upon qualifying first bet settlement. 7-day free bet expiry applies to all Free Bet awards. Available once per new customer. This offer cannot be combined with any other welcome or site promotion. Full T&C's apply.

Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins

Claim Bonus
Learn More
If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day's betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £25 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free Spins on Asgard Warriors. Even if your account is up, you're guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 20 Free Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Valid until further notice. New players after 31.03.2021. Valid on first Sports bet. Min. dep. £10. Min. £10 wag. on first bet with min. total odds of 1/1 to qualify. Bet must be settled. Bonus Wag. req.1x on min. 2-fold combi bets (min. 1/4 odds each selection) with min. final odds of 1/1. Virtual bets and cashed out bets do not qualify. One-time offer. Bonuses credited following working day..

Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New players only. Free bet is a one-time stake of £10, minimum odds of 1.5, stake is not returned. 10x wagering the winnings. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Max conversion £20. Valid for 7 days from issue. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Valid until further notice | New players after 31.03.2021 | Valid on first Sports bet | Min. dep. £10 req. | Min. £10 wag. on the first bet with min. total odds of 1/1 to qualify | Bet must be settled | Bonus Wag. req.1x on min. 2-fold Acca bets (min. 1/4 odds each selection) with min. final odds of 1/ 1| Virtual and cashed out bets do not qualify | One-time offer | Bonuses credited following working day | T&Cs apply | 18+ | BeGambleAware.org

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Simply open an account, deposit, place a £10+ Fixed Odds individual bet on any sports market at odds of 2.00 (1/1) or greater and once the bet settles, you’ll be issued the first £10 Free Bet, with the second £10 Free Bet issued 24 hours later.
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens