Northumberland Plate Trends & Tips | Best Bets For Newcastle Race

The Northumberland Plate takes centrestage this Saturday at Newcastle racecourse as a decent field of staying handicappers with battle it out for the £81k first prize.



To help find the winner, Andy Newton guides you through the main 2022 Northumberland Plate trends and tips ahead of Saturday’s big race at Newcastle racecourse. Plus, we’ve the latest Irish Derby betting odds from 888Sport (Bet £10, get a £30 FREE Northumberland Plate Bet)



Did You Know? – 16 of the last 20 Northumberland Plate winners were aged 6 or younger, finished in the top 3 last time out and came from stalls 14 or lower

Find The Winner Of The 2022 Northumberland Plate With Our Trends

3.30 – JenningsBet Northumberland Plate (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 2m19y ITV/Sky

Northumberland Plate Trends and Stats



19/20 – Had won over at least 1m4f before on the flat

19/20 – Finished fifth or better last time out

16/20 – Came from stall 14 or lower

16/20 – Aged 6 or younger

16/20 – Finished in the top three in their previous race

15/20 – Had won over at least 1m6f before on the flat

12/20 – Carried 8-12 or less

11/20 – Returned a double-figure price in the betting

9/20 – Had at least 2 turf flat runs already that season

7/20 – Won by a National Hunt yard

6/20 – Won their previous race

5/20 – Winning favourites

4/20 – Had won on the flat at Newcastle before

The average winning SP in the last 20 years is 13.5/1

Note: From 2016 the Northumberland Plate was staged on the All Weather track at Newcastle

Other Northumberland Plate Facts



Just 1 horse older than 8 has won the race since 1985 (2021, Nicholas T (9))

Five of the last 16 winners ran at either Ascot or Haydock last time out

Ten winning favourites (1 joint) since 1985, including 4 of the last 10

Paul Cole trained the winner in 1997, 1998 & 2001

2022 Northumberland Plate Tips and Best Bets

BANDINELLI @ 14/1 with 888Sport

ISLAND BRAVE (e/w) @ 16/1 with 888Sport

Very competitive renewal as always. Last year’s third – Rajinsky – has to have decent claims again, but is 8lbs higher this time. Jockey Harry Davies does help to take off 5lbs of that but is still rated 3lbs more than 12 months ago.

Trueshan was 6th last year too and is rated 2lbs higher. He’s the class act in the race (rated 120) but as a result has a huge weight of 10-8 to carry, which makes it a big ask – Hollie Doyle rides.

The Andrew Balding pair of Spirit Mixer and Valley Forge will be big players too. Both come here in good form, while past course winner – Onesmoothoperator – shouldn’t be far away.

But a chance is taken on the Charlie Appleby runner – BANDINELLI @ 14/1 with 888Sport – with the yard winning this race in 2016 too. This 4 year-old will be more at home back on the AW after two poor runs on the grass and his overall form on the AW reads well with 3 wins from six.

The danger can come from last year’s fourth – ISLAND BRAVE (e/w) @ 16/1 with 888Sport – who looks fair e/w value considering he’s 2lbs lower than last year and also has the useful Benoit De La Sayette riding to claim 5lbs. He’s also one of just two past CD winners in the field.

Finally, you feel this is a race that trainer Mark Johnston should be winning more – his only success in the contest came in 1994 (Quick Ransom), but often does well with his staying handicappers. He runs three this time – Themaxwecan, Tribal Art and Golden Flame.

Latest 2022 Northumberland Plate Betting Odds With 888Sport



Note: Odds are subject to change

Time, Date and Venue For 2022 Northumberland Plate

🕙Time: 3:30pm (UK time)

📅Date: Saturday 25th June 2022

🏇Racecourse: Newcastle

💰 Winner: £81,000

📺 TV: AtTheRaces, ITV

Northumberland Plate Recent Winners

2021 – Nicholas T (33/1)

2020 – Caravan Of Hope (9/2 fav)

2019 – Who Dares Wins (12/1)

2018 – Withhold (5/1 fav)

2017 – Higher Power (11/2)

2016 – Antiquarium (16/1)

2015 – Quest For More (15/2)

2014 – Angel Gabrial (4/1 fav)

2013 – Tominator (8/1)

2012 – Ile de Re (5/2 fav)

2011 – Tominator (25/1)

2010 – Overturn (14/1)

2009 – Som Tala (16/1)

2008 – Arc Bleu (14/1)

2007 – Juniper Girl (5/1 fav)

2006 – Toldo (33/1)

2005 – Sergeant Cecil (14/1)

2004 – Mirjan (33/1)

2003 – Unleash (10/1)

2002 – Bangalore (8/1)

Watch Nicholas T Winning The 2021 Northumberland Plate



Newcastle: Saturday 25th June 2022

1:15 – Download The At The Races App Handicap Cl4 (4yo+ 0-80) 1m4½f SKY

1:50 – Pertemps Network Handicap Cl2 (3yo+ 0-100) 6f ITV

2:25 – Pertemps Network Chipchase Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (3yo+) 6f ITV

2:55 – JenningsBet Northumberland Vase Handicap (Consolation Race For The Northumberland Plate) Cl2 (3yo+) 2m½f ITV

3:30 – JenningsBet Northumberland Plate Handicap (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (3yo+) 2m½f ITV

4:03 – JenningsBet EBF Novice Stakes (GBB Race) Cl3 (2yo) 5f SKY

4:38 – JenningsBet Handicap Cl2 (3yo+ 0-105) 7f SKY

5:13 – Free Tips Daily On attheraces.com Handicap Cl3 (4yo+ 0-95) 1m2f SKY

