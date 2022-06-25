Horse Racing Tips Today: Saturday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Today the horse racing action comes on both the flat tracks and over the jumps too, with six meetings from England and one from across the Irish Sea in Ireland. Here are our Saturday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

The meetings from Curragh, Newcastle, Newcastle, Windsor and Chester get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining two meetings from Doncaster and Lingfield get underway in the late afternoon/early evening and run through the night. The first race of the afternoon sets off at 1.00pm at Newmarket, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 9.00pm at Doncaster.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Curragh and one from Newcastle, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Curragh, Newcastle, Newmarket, Windsor, Chester, Doncaster and Lingfield

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the seven meetings today!

NAP – PRISONER’S DILEMMA @ 17/2 with Bet UK – 1.25 Curragh



Our NAP of the day comes from the opening race of the afternoon over in Ireland, where we have selected Prisoner’s Dilemma for JF Levins to triumph in this six furlong listed race.

This 6-year-old gelding comes here boasting some impressive form, with four wins in his last seven, as well as a place finish. Prisoner’s Dilemma has raced at Curragh before, but as of yet hasn’t won, but has been close. He won impressively last time out at Fairyhouse over the same trip as today off 5lbs higher.

Donagh O’Connor takes the reins today and will be hopeful of picking up a seventh win for Prisoner’s Dilemma here this afternoon.

NEXT BEST – VALLEY FORGE @ 6/1 with Bet UK – 3.30 Newcastle

For our Next Best selection, we have sided with Valley Forge for the Andrew Balding yard to triumph in this Class 2 Handicap over the two mile distance.

This 4-year-old has three wins on the flat turf, with one coming last time out at Haydock in a Class 2 Handicap over the same trip and off a higher mark than he runs off today. Valley Forge also boasts another win in a Class 2 when triumphing at York in August 2021, in a 22 horse race.

David Probert sits in the saddle this afternoon, hoping to make it back-to-back wins for Valley Forge this Saturday afternoon.

Check out all of our selections across the seven meetings in the UK and Ireland on Saturday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Curragh, Newcastle, Newmarket, Windsor, Chester, Doncaster and Lingfield on Saturday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 51 races:

Curragh Horse Racing Tips

1.25 Prisoner’s Dilemma (NAP) @ 17/2 with Bet UK

2.00 Karkiyna @ 9/2 with Bet UK

2.35 Sh Boom @ 21/2 with Bet UK

3.05 Apache Outlaw @ 21/2 with Bet UK

3.45 Lionel @ 17/2 with Bet UK

4.20 Vega Magnifico @ 5/1 with Bet UK

4.50 Jungle Cove @ 23/2 with Bet UK

5.25 Chicago Bear @ 7/2 with Bet UK

Newcastle Horse Racing Tips

1.15 Lopes Dancer @ 9/2 with Bet UK

1.50 Tipperary Tiger @ 7/1 with Bet UK

2.25 Sense Of Duty @ 7/4 with Bet UK

2.55 Mellow Magic @ 11/1 with Bet UK

3.30 Valley Forge (NB) @ 6/1 with Bet UK

4.03 Harry Brown @ 2/1 with Bet UK

4.38 The Attorney @ 5/1 with Bet UK

5.13 Vulcan @ 9/2 with Bet UK

Newmarket Horse Racing Tips

1.00 Divina Grace @ 23/2 with Bet UK

1.30 Ashky @ 13/8 with Bet UK

2.05 Malrescia @ 9/2 with Bet UK

2.40 Universal Order @ 5/2 with Bet UK

3.15 Ever Given @ 15/2 with Bet UK

3.50 Tucson Cloud @ 6/4 with Bet UK

4.25 Chips And Rice @ 7/4 with Bet UK

Windsor Horse Racing Tips

1.40 Executive Pool @ 7/4 with Bet UK

2.15 Eminency @ 9/2 with Bet UK

2.48 Asian Queen @ 16/1 with Bet UK

3.20 My Oberon @ 2/1 with Bet UK

3.55 Seattle King @ 22/5 with Bet UK

4.30 Liverpool Knight @ 3/1 with Bet UK

5.05 Whats In The Bag @ 8/13 with Bet UK

Chester Horse Racing Tips

1.55 Changeofmind @ 10/1 with Bet UK

2.30 The New Marvan @ 6/1 with Bet UK

3.10 Glory Fighter @ 9/4 with Bet UK

3.40 Hebrides @ 5/4 with Bet UK

4.15 Jazz Samba @ 5/1 with Bet UK

4.45 King Of Tonga @ 11/2 with Bet UK

5.20 Baileys Derbyday @ 7/4 with Bet UK

Doncaster Horse Racing Tips

6.00 Katyusha @ NR with Bet UK

6.30 Wow William @ 27/20 with Bet UK

7.00 Abu Malek @ 9/4 with Bet UK

7.30 Pending Appeal @ 7/4 with Bet UK

8.00 Pure Dreamer @ 13/8 with Bet UK

8.30 Willem Twee @ 10/11 with Bet UK

9.00 Roshambo @ 7/2 with Bet UK

Lingfield Horse Racing Tips

5.45 Leap Abroad @ 15/8 with Bet UK

6.15 Power On @ 11/2 with Bet UK

6.45 Lady Holywood @ 9/4 with Bet UK

7.15 Mick’s Spirit @ 19/5 with Bet UK

7.45 Stormbreaker @ 9/4 with Bet UK

8.15 Vertical @ 19/2 with Bet UK

8.45 Seal Of Solomon @ 9/4 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change