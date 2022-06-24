Kevin Blake Horse Racing Tips | Best Bets for Saturday 25th June

Kevin Blake Tips – Saturday 25th June 2022
- 2.55 Newcastle: EVALUATION (e/w) @ 6/1 with BetUK
- 3.30 Newcastle: SOLENT GATEWAY (e/w) @ 15/1 with BetUK
|Sites
|Highlights
|Register
|1.
|
Back Kevin Blake's Tips With £40 In 888sport Free BetsT&Cs apply, 18+
|Place Bets
Kevin Blake (Betfair) Best Bets
- 2.55 Newcastle: EVALUATION (e/w) @ 6/1 with BetUK
Will be a popular pick after a string of wins next to his name – heads here having won his last four races. Up 5lbs for the latest of those successes, which came at Musselburgh, and Callum Rodriguez, who has won three times on his, is back in the saddle.
Overall, more needed upped in grade again but looks the sort that hasn’t finished improving yet.
- 3.30 Newcastle: SOLENT GATEWAY (e/w) @ 15/1 with BetUK
Had a mixed year so far with just three runs. Down the field in the Chester Cup but was a close third over 1m4f at Epsom back in April.
Back up in trip here to 2m will suit having won over this trip last August, plus has only had two past runs on the AW so looks the sort to have more to come on this surface.
Note: Odds are subject to change
Best Horse Racing Betting Offers & Free Bets
|Sites
|Highlights
|Register
|1.
|
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino BonusT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free BetsT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
T&Cs apply, 18+
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
T&Cs apply, 18+
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
T&Cs apply, 18+
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
|Claim Offer
Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites.
RELATED: Newcastle Races Today – Runners, riders, plus tips for Newcastle races
Bet Kevin Blake’s Saturday Tips – Bet Slip
Click the slip below to back Kevin Blake’s best bets in an double @ 110/1 with BetUK
More Horse Racing Free Bets
Bet £10, Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £10 Get £50 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets