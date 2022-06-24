Kevin Blake Horse Racing Tips | Best Bets for Saturday 25th June

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Kevin Blake Tips – Saturday 25th June 2022

Kevin Blake (Betfair) Best Bets

Will be a popular pick after a string of wins next to his name – heads here having won his last four races. Up 5lbs for the latest of those successes, which came at Musselburgh, and Callum Rodriguez, who has won three times on his, is back in the saddle.

Overall, more needed upped in grade again but looks the sort that hasn’t finished improving yet.

Had a mixed year so far with just three runs. Down the field in the Chester Cup but was a close third over 1m4f at Epsom back in April.

Back up in trip here to 2m will suit having won over this trip last August, plus has only had two past runs on the AW so looks the sort to have more to come on this surface.

Bet Kevin Blake’s Saturday Tips – Bet Slip

