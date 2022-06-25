Templegate Horse Racing Tips | Best Bets for Saturday 25th June

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Templegate Tips (NAP/NB) – Saturday 25th June 2022

Templegate Horse Racing NAP

Unexposed stayer that won last time out at Haydock. Up just 4lbs for that looks fair and this Andrew Balding-trained runner gets in here with just 8st-9lbs. Switch to the AW looks fine and David Probert rides.

Templegate Horse Racing NB

Just got chinned on the line by Pogo last time. Takes that one on again but should be fitter for that last race as it came off a break and can overturn that form. Jim Crowley rides this Roger Varian runner and is expected to go well here for this Group Three prize.

Other Templegate ITV Horse Racing Tips (Saturday 25th June 2022)

