Templegate Horse Racing Tips | Best Bets for Saturday 25th June

Templegate Tips (NAP/NB) – Saturday 25th June 2022
- 3.30 Newcastle: VALLEY FORGE (NAP): @ 6/1 with BetUK
- 3.15 Newmarket: LANEQASH (NB): @ 5/2 with BetUK
Templegate Horse Racing NAP
3.30 Newcastle: VALLEY FORGE (NAP): @ 6/1 with BetUK
Unexposed stayer that won last time out at Haydock. Up just 4lbs for that looks fair and this Andrew Balding-trained runner gets in here with just 8st-9lbs. Switch to the AW looks fine and David Probert rides.
Templegate Horse Racing NB
3.15 Newmarket: LANEQASH (NB): @ 5/2 with BetUK
Just got chinned on the line by Pogo last time. Takes that one on again but should be fitter for that last race as it came off a break and can overturn that form. Jim Crowley rides this Roger Varian runner and is expected to go well here for this Group Three prize.
Note: Odds are subject to change
RELATED: Newmarket Races Today – Runners, riders, plus tips for Newmarket races
Other Templegate ITV Horse Racing Tips (Saturday 25th June 2022)
1.50 Newcastle: STRIKE RED @ 10/3 with BetUK
2.25 Newcastle: SPYCATCHER @ 4/1 with BetUK
2.55 Newcastle: GEREMIA @ 7/1 with BetUK
3.30 Newcastle: VALLEY FORGE (NAP) @ 6/1 with BetUK
2.05 Newmarket: LEZOO @ 7/2 with BetUK
2.40 Newmarket: STOWELL @ 3/1 with BetUK
3.15 Newmarket: LANEQASH (NB) @ 5/2 with BetUK
RELATED: Newcastle Races Today – Runners, riders, plus tips for Newcastle races
